Friday roundup: Botkins edges Versailles in boys golf match

VERSAILLES — Botkins edged Versailles 170-171 in a nonconference boys golf match on Friday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Jameson Meyer led the Trojans with 40. Isaac Cisco shot 42, Alex Bajwa shot 44 and Jack Dietz shot 46.

Isaac White and Connor VanSkyock each shot 41 for Versailles. Keegan May had a 42 Justin Heitkamp shot 47.

Minster 149, Fort Loramie 169

Minster beat Fort Loramie on Friday night at Arrowhead Golf Club in a nonconference match.

Joseph Magoto led the Wildcats with a 35. Grant Voisard and Ethan Lehmkuhl each shot 37 while Grant Koenig shot a 40.

Adam Ballas shot a 37 for Fort Loramie. Zach Pleiman had 38, Caeleb Meyer had 43 and Carson Barhorst had 49.

Jackson Center 173, Riverside 188

The Tigers earned a nonconference win on Friday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Carson Regula shot a 40 for Jackson Center while Christopher Elchert and Jordan Rizzo each shot 44 and Garrett Prenger shot 45.

John Zumberger had 42 for the Pirates. Zane Rose had 44 and Jayden Burchett and Brody Rhoads had 51.

Fairlawn 174, Troy Christian 289

The Jets earned a nonconference win on Friday at Shelby Oaks.

Drew Maddy shot 42 for the Jets while Kyle Peters shot 43. Jackson Jones had 44 and Chester Hughes had 45.

Lehman Catholic 189, Marion Elgin 204

The Cavaliers earned a victory in their first Northwest Central Conference match of the season on Friday at Shelby Oaks.

Alex Keller led Lehman with a 42. Mikey Rossman had a 48, Brandyn Sever had a 49 and John Gagnet had a 50.

• Girls tennis

Piqua 5, Sidney 0

Sidney opened the season under the lights at its home courts on Friday night but lost to the rival Indians in a Miami Valley League match.

Hailey New lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 at first singles. Allison Fultz lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at second singles and Jenna Grieshop lost 6-1, 6-2 at third singles.

Jenna Allen and Ireland Ike lost 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 at first doubles and Kelly Curlis and Avery Shreves lost 6-1, 6-3 at second doubles.

The victory earned a half point for Piqua in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy competition. The Indians have a 1-0 lead over Sidney.

The squads will face off again on Sept. 11 in Piqua.

Jameson Meyer https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_DSC_4342-1-copy.jpg Jameson Meyer

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.