Monday roundup: Fort Loramie sets records, wins Waynesfield-Goshen Invite

WAYNESFIELD — Fort Loramie won the Waynesfield-Goshen Invitational on Monday at Prairie View Golf Course and set school records in the process.

The Redskins had a 311 team score, which is their lowest ever for an 18-hole event and beats the previous record by one stroke. It’s the fifth year of the invitational, and Fort Loramie had finished runner-up each of the previous four years.

Zach Pleiman shot a 72 to lead Fort Loramie and tie a school record for a low individual 18-hole round. It’s the fifth time a Fort Loramie player has had that score, which Brad Goettemoeller most recently matched in events in 2015 and 2016.

Adam Ballas shot 75 for Fort Loramie while Devin Ratermann shot 79 and Caeleb Meyer shot 85.

Botkins came in second behind Loramie in the 11-team invitational with 332. Jackson Center was fourth with 338, Fairlawn was sixth with 361, Riverside was seventh with 373 and Lehman Catholic was ninth with 412.

Alex Bajwa led Botkins with 79. Isaac Cisco had an 84, Jameson Meyer shot 87 and Jack Dietz shot 90.

Christopher Elchert led the Tigers with 76. Jordan Rizzo had 82, Carson Regula had 89 and Ryan Sailor shot a 91.

Kyle Peters led Fairlawn with 80. Matt Mullen had 89, Jackson Jones had 95 and Skyler Piper had 97.

John Zumberger led the Pirates with 90. Brody Rhoads had 91, Zane Rose had 94 and Jayden Burchett had 98.

Brandon Sever led Lehman with 84. Mikey Rossman had 92, John Gagnet had 107 and Hezekiah Bezy had 129.

Sidney 5th at Troy Invitational

Sidney finished fifth out of 13 teams at the Troy Invitational at the Troy Country Club on Monday with a score of 338.

Trey Werntz led the Yellow Jackets with a 79. Mitch Larger shot his best 18-hole round ever with an 82. Brandan Rose shot an 86 and Kaden Abbott shot a 91.

Minster 158, Delphos St. John’s 180

The Wildcats earned a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Grant Voisard led Minster with a 37. Joseph Magoto shot a 38, Ethan Lehmkuhl shot 41 and Jacob Wissman shot 42.

• Girls golf

Fort Loramie wins tri-meet

Fort Loramie won a nonconference girls golf tri-match with Anna and Riverside on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

The Redskins had a 188 team score while Anna had 229 and Riverside had 247.

Fort Loramie’s Eva Bolin was the meet medalist with 40. Rheese Voisard shot a 44, Maddison Lessing had 51 and Emily Pleiman had 53.

Maura Rose and Maddie McEldowney each had 55 for the Rockets. Morgan Meyer shot a 58 and Lindsay McEldowney shot 61.

Roz Estep led Riverside with 55. Mia Stallard shot 59, Rachel Taylor shot 65 and Malaina Jenkins shot 68.

• Girls tennis

Springfield Kenton Ridge 4, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference match on Monday in Sidney.

Hailey New lost 6-4, 6-3 at first singles. Allison Fultz lost 6-1, 6-1 at second singles and Kara Mays won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop lost 6-1, 6-1 at first doubles and Ireland Ike and Kelly Curlis lost 6-2, 6-1 at second doubles.

Lehman Catholic 4, Dayton Northridge 1

Lehman started the season with a victory over Northridge on Monday in Sidney.

“Nice start for us considering most of our team has only been playing for two weeks now,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said.

Angela Brunner won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-1, 6-4 at second singles. Mary Lins and Taylor Reineke won 6-3, 6-2 at first doubles. The Cavaliers won third singles and second doubles by forfeit.

“Angela played really well against an athletic girl who made her play a lot of balls,” Ungericht said. “Nice way for her to start her senior season.

“It was the first tennis Ann had played in a week as she has been nursing a knee injury. I thought she got the rust off and played a good second set against another athlete. Mary and Taylor played really aggressively from 3-2 in the first set and cruised to a nice win.”

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

