Tuesday roundup: Sidney boys golf beats Butler in 1st MVL match

SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys golf squad won its first-ever Miami Valley League match by beating Vandalia-Butler 168-198 on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

“It was good to get the first win under our belt,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “The boys played really well today.”

Mitch Larger led Sidney with a 40 while Brandan Rose shot 41 with six pars. Nick Zerkle had a 43 and Trey Werntz and Ben Spangler each had 44.

“Larger is playing really good golf,” Rippey said. “Brandan Rose played really well today. …Nick Zerkle started off hot, one under through his first three holes.”

Riverside 185, Bethel 193

Riverside earned a nonconference victory on Tuesday at Cliffside Golf Course in Tipp City.

John Zumberger led the Pirates with a 41. Drew Jones shot a 45, Jayden Burchett shot 52 and Chase Davidson shot 53.

• Girls tennis

St. Marys 3, Sidney 2

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference match on Tuesday in Sidney.

Hailey New lost 6-1, 6-2 at first singles while Allison Fultz lost 7-6 (7-4 set tiebreaker) 6-2 at second singles. Kara Mays won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop won 6-4, 7-5 at first doubles and Avery Shreves and Ireland Ike lost 6-1, 7-6 (7-5 set tiebreaker) at second doubles.

Van Wert 5, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost to Van Wert on Tuesday in Sidney.

Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 7-5 at first singles. Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-1, 6-0 at second singles and Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-0 at third singles. Taylor Reineke and Maci Verdier lost 6-0, 6-1 at first doubles and Sophie McDonald and Madi Gleason lost 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

“Van Wert is solid team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They will be in contention with Lima Shawnee and Wapak for the WBL title. Angela fought back hard after the first set and led 5-2 in the second set. Ann played their number one from last year and played a match that was a lot longer than the score indicated.”

