Thursday roundup: Anna boys golf picks up SCAL win over Botkins

SIDNEY — Anna’s boys golf team picked up a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Thursday by beating Botkins 161-182 at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with a 36. Carter Gordon shot 41 while Cole Maurer and Bryce Havenar each shot 42.

Jameson Meyer led the Trojans with 41. Jack Dietz shot 46, Alex Bajwa shot 47 and Jaydon Wendel shot 48.

Fort Loramie 169, Fairlawn 187

The Redskins picked up an SCAL win on Thursday at Arrowhead.

Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie with 36. Zach Pleiman and Caeleb Meyer each shot 44 and Aiden Wehrman shot 45.

Kyle Peters led the Jets with a 42. Jackson Jones shot 47, Matt Mullen shot 48 and Drew Maddy shot 50.

Versailles 193, New Bremen 226

The Tigers earned a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Connor VanSkyock led Versailles with a 38. Kaegan May shot 48, Isaac White shot 53 and Alex Kunk shot 54.

Preston Hoehne led New Bremen with a 49. Jared Berman shot 54, Devon Thieman shot 61 and Cole Hamberg shot 62.

Minster 164, Fort Recovery 211

The Wildcats earned a MAC win on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Grant Koenig led Minster with a 38. Joseph Magoto shot 39, Grant Voisard shot 42 and Ethan Lehmkuhl, Jacob Wissman and Logan Sharp each shot 45.

Riverside wins tri-meet

The Pirates won a tri-match with Marion Elgin and Urbana on Thursday at Cherokee Hills. Riverside had a 189 team score while Elgin and Urbana each had 191.

John Zumberger was the match medalist with 43. Drew Jones shot 48 and Brody Rhoads and Jayden Burchett each shot 49.

• Girls tennis

Beavercreek B 4, Lehman Catholic 1

Lehman Catholic lost to Beavercreek’s “B” squad on Thursday in Beavercreek.

In singles, Angela Brunner won 6-4, 6-3 while Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-3, 6-2 and Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-3.

In doubles, Liann Trahey and Taylor Reineke lost 6-1, 6-3 and Madi Gleason and Sarah Heurta lost 6-2, 6-0.

“Angela won tonight by playing smart and she moved the ball around the court really well,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Good win for her after losses the last two nights. Mary and Ann both lost longer matches at second and third singles than the scores indicated and our doubles continue to improve.

“The biggest things we are working on are court positioning and moving forward together. That was the big difference in both doubles matches tonight.”

