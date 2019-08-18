Weekend roundup: Sidney volleyball splits tri-match at Indian Lake

LEWISTOWN — Sidney’s volleyball squad split a tri-match at Indian Lake on Saturday to open the season. The Yellow Jackets beat the Lakers 25-20, 25-18 and lost to Wapakoneta 26-24, 25-17.

Against Indian Lake, Norah Houts led Sidney with five kills. Darien McBride followed with four and Allie Stockton had three. Brady and Stockton each recorded a block. Faith Bockrath notched 15 assists, setting 51-of-51. Cassidy Truesdale landed two aces, serving 16-of-17. Lea Baldwin and Bockrath led the defense with five digs each.

Against the Redskins, Brady and Stockton each knocked down four kills and Houts landed three. Houts landed an ace serving 13-of-14. Bockrath tallied 11 assists, setting 43-of-43. Abby Nuss received 8-of-9 serves and picked up four digs.

Fort Loramie finishes 3rd at Coldwater Spikeoff

Fort Loramie started the season with a third-place finish in the Coldwater Spikeoff. The Redskins beat Versailles by two 25-15 scores, lost to St. Henry 25-19, 25-23 and beat the Cavaliers by two 25-22 scores.

McKenzie Hoelscher led Fort Loramie with 17 kills. Ava Sholtis had 12, Marissa Meiring had nine, Alyssa Wrasman had eight and Jada Drees had seven. Maya Maurer led the squad with 53 assists, Macy Imwalle had a team-high 30 digs and Jada Drees had a team-high six aces.

Russia 3, Covington 0

The Raiders started the season with a 25-9, 25-19, 25-12 nonconference win over the Buccaneers on Saturday in Russia.

Ashley Scott and Kate Sherman each had 11 kills while Jessica York had nine. Miah Monnin had 27 assists, four aces and six digs. Kendall Monnin led the squad with nine digs and Ava Daniel had three aces.

“Nice to start the season with a win, especially with such a young team,” Russia coach Aaron Watkins said. “Now on to Tuesday at (New) Bremen.”

Lehman Catholic 3, Springfield Catholic Central 1

The Cavaliers opened the season with a 25-12, 25-19, 25-27, 25-20 nonconference victory over Catholic Central on Saturday in Sidney.

Lauren McFarland had 17 kills and 22 digs while Reese Geise had 16 kills and Olivia Lucia had nine kills. Lucia also had four blocks and four aces and McFarland had two aces. Abby Schutt had eight kills and 14 digs.

Riverside 3, Troy Christian 0

The Pirates started the season with a 26-24, 25-16, 25-14 win over Troy Christian on Saturday in De Graff.

Sierra Snow had 22 assists and four aces, Allison Knight had 10 digs, Jenna Woods had 13 kills and Sasha Stotler had 11 kills.

Minster 3, Graham 0

The Wildcats opened the season with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-18 victory on Saturday in Minster.

Ava Sharp led Minster with nine kills while Josie Winner had eight and Brynn Oldiges had seven. Emily Stubbs had 18 digs and Ivy Wolf had 11. Dana Prenger and Averi Wolf each had three blocks. Sharp and Laney Hemmelgarn each had three aces.

• Boys soccer

Northmont 2, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets gave up two goals in the second half and lost to Northmont in their season opener on Saturday in Sidney.

“Northmont is very skilled and physical, and we really held our own for 73 minutes,” coach Jamie Fridley said. “We made a couple of mistakes that led to their two goals late in the game. One was a penalty in the box and the other was a deflection off of us to them and a redirect.”

Trey Werntz had 14 saves, including on a penalty kick.

“Our boys showed a lot of fight tonight and we were not backing down,” Fridley said “If we can clean up our mistakes and continue to play like did tonight, we will be in every game this season. I will say the score does not reflect how we really played tonight. Possession was about even and we had some really good opportunities early in the first half. We have to capitalize on them. I also think as the season moves on we are going get better.”

• Boys golf

Botkins 5th at Allen East Invite

Botkins finished fifth at the Allen East Invitational on Saturday. The Trojans had a 341 team score, four strokes behind fourth-place Lima Central Catholic.

Alex Bajwa led Botkins with 83. Jameson Meyer shot 84, Isaac Cisco shot 86 and Jaydon Wendel shot 88.

Fort Loramie 163, Milton-Union 185

The Redskins earned a Cross County Conference win on Saturday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Adam Ballas led the Redskins with a 37. Zach Pleiman shot 39, Caeleb Meyer shot 43 and Devin Ratermann shot 44.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Boys golf

Fort Loramie 161, Anna 176

Fort Loramie earned a key Shelby County Athletic League win on Friday at Arrowhead Golf Club. It was the third SCAL win in three days for the Redskins and puts the squad firmly in the lead in league standings.

Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie with a 37. Zach Pleiman and Caeleb Meyer each shot 40 and Devin Ratermann shot 44.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with a 38. Cole Maurer shot 44, Spencer McClay shot 46 and Carter Gordon shot 48.

Russia 180, Riverside 187

The Raiders beat the Pirates in a nonconference match on Friday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Drew Sherman led Russia with a 39. Ross Fiessinger shot 46, Xavier Philpot shot 47 and Grant Saunders shot 48.

John Zumberger led Riverside with a 42. Drew Jones shot 45 and Brody Rhoads and Jayden Burchett shot 50.

Lehman Catholic 187, Ridgemont 238

The Cavaliers earned a Northwest Central Conference win on Friday at Ridgemont.

Mikey Rossman led the Cavaliers with a 44. Alex Keller shot 45, Brandyn Sever shot 47 and Reid Thomas shot 51.

• Girls golf

Minster 233, Riverside 260

The Pirates lost a nonconference match on Friday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Roz Estep shot a 63 for Riverside while Rachel Taylor shot 64.

Norah Houts

Fort Loramie finishes 3rd at Coldwater Spikeoff

