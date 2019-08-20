Monday roundup: Sidney girls soccer beats Wayne to open season

HUBER HEIGHTS — Sidney’s girls soccer team opened the season with a 3-1 victory at Wayne on Monday.

Makayla Dillinger, Megan Heckler and Lexee Brewer each scored one goal for Sidney. Dillinger, Lauren Barker and Rosalyn Cunningham each had one assist. Goalkeeper Makayla Hurey had seven saves.

• Boys golf

Sidney 168, Piqua 185

The Yellow Jackets earned a victory in a Miami Valley League match on Monday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua.

Trey Werntz led the Yellow Jackets with a 39 while Brandan Rose, Ben Spangler and Kaden Abbott each shot 43.

“The boys scared me today,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “They struggled on the first few holes but they picked it up. Rose was eight over (par) after the first four holes and played the last five one under. That is really hard to do, and I was proud that he was able to keep his cool.”

The victory also earns a half point for Sidney in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy competition. The schools are in their third year of the competition, which determines a winner based on a points system from results of all sports where teams from the schools match up. One point is awarded for sports where the schools play once a season and a half point is awarded per contest in sports where the schools play twice.

Piqua has a 1-.5 lead over Sidney. The boys golf teams will face off again on Sept. 25 at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Botkins 167, Troy Christian 250

The Trojans earned a nonconference win on Monday at Shelby Oaks.

Alex Bajwa led the Trojans with a 41 while Jameson Meyer, Isaac Cisco and Jack Dietz each shot 42.

Minster 156, Coldwater 171

The Wildcats earned a Midwest Athletic Conference win on Monday at Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Jacob Wissman led the Wildcats with a 37. Grant Voisard and Grant Koenig each shot 38 and Joseph Magoto shot 43.

St. Henry 185, New Bremen 203

The Wildcats lost a MAC meet on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Jared Bergman led New Bremen with a 46. Devon Thieman shot 49, Preston Hoehne shot 53 and Josh Bensman shot 55.

Jackson Center wins tri-match at Riverside

Jackson Center finished first in a tri-match hosted by Riverside at Cherokee Hills Golf Course on Monday. The Tigers had a 169 team score while Riverside had 197 and Calvary Christian had 235.

Christopher Elchert led Jackson Center with a 38. Jordan Rizzo shot 42, Garrett Prenger shot 43 and Ryan Sailor shot 46.

John Zumberger led the Pirates with a 40. Jayden Burchett shot 51 and Zane Rose and Drew Jones each shot 52.

• Volleyball

Houston 3, Ansonia 0

The Wildcats opened the season with a 25-20, 25-7, 25-19 win on Monday in Houston.

Allisen Foster had five kills and five digs while Grace Slade had four kills and two blocks and Mackenzie Wenrick had three kills. Alex Freytag had a team-high 15 assists and Megan Maier led the squad with 10 digs and four aces.

• Girls tennis

Sidney 5, Urbana 0

The Yellow Jackets earned their first victory of the season with dominating performances at Urbana on Monday.

Kara Mays won 6-1, 6-0 at first singles while Hailey New won 6-0, 6-0 at second singles and Allison Fultz won 3-6, 6-0, 10-3 (super tiebreaker) at third singles.

Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop won 4-4 in a proset due to weather and Alyece Cunningham and Kelly Curlis won 4-3 in a proset.

Springfield Kenton Ridge 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Lehman Catholic lost on Monday in Springfield.

In singles, Angela Brunner lost 6-3, 6-0. Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-0, 6-0 and Mary Lins lost 6-1, 6-2.

In doubles, Taylor Reineke and Liann Trahey lost 6-0, 6-1 and Maci Verdier and Madi Gleason lost 6-1, 6-0.

“Kenton Ridge is an experienced, solid team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They are solid at all positions and were co-champs at the STC invitational on Saturday. Angela played a good first set but was fighting a cold and ran out of gas in the second set. Mary played well and moved the ball around well and our doubles continued to show improvement against two very good teams.”

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

