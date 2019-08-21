Tuesday roundup: Fort Loramie volleyball beats Minster 3-0

FORT LORAMIE — The Redskins beat neighboring Minster 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 in a nonconference volleyball match on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie with 14 kills while McKenzie Hoelscher had 12. Maya Maurer had 40 assists. Macy Imwalle had 12 digs and Sholtis had six.

Ava Sharp led Minster with seven kills and had 13 digs. Emily Stubbs also had 13 digs.

Sidney 3, Fairborn 1

The Yellow Jackets earned a victory in their first-ever Miami Valley League match by beating Fairborn 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17.

Darien McBride led the front line with nine kills and Cassidy Truesdale added five. McBride and Anna Brady each recorded three blocks and Faith Bockrath added two. Bockrath set up the offense with 21 assists on a 76-of-76 performance.

McBride and Abby Nuss each served two aces. Bockrath and Nuss led the defense with 23 and 20 digs, respectively. Truesdale contributed 12 digs and Allie Stockton added nine.

New Bremen 3, Russia 0

The Cardinals earned a 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 win over Russia on Tuesday in New Bremen.

Josie Reinhart led New Bremen with 11 kills while Taylor Paul had 10 and Claire Pape had eight. Paul also had three aces. Elli Roetgerman had a team-high six blocks while Puthoff had five. Diana Heitkamp had 14 digs. Chloe Bornhorst had 15 assists and Pape had 14.

Ashley Scott and Jessica York each had 10 kills for the Raiders while Kate Sherman had five kills. Kendall Monnin had 10 digs while Scott had seven and York had five. Miah Monnin had 24 assists.

Versailles 3, Anna 1

The Tigers earned a 25-14, 20-25, 25-13, 25-14 win over Anna on Tuesday in Versailles.

Lindsey Winner led Versailles with 27 kills while Brooke Stonebraker and Raegen Shaffer each had eight. Emma George had six blocks while Kirsten Bornholt and Winner each had four. Caitlin McEldowney led the squad with 18 digs while Abby Stammen had 15 and Rebecca Knapke had 11. Bornholt had 32 assists.

Macy Wiktorowski had nine kills for the Rockets while Madison Roe had eight and Lauren Barhorst had seven. Barhorst led the squad with three blocks. Emily Bertke had three aces. Maggie Stiefel had 18 digs while Macy Wiktorowski and Liz Michael had 17. Mary Landis had 33 assists.

Jackson Center 3, Marion Local 2

The Tigers opened the season with a tough 25-27, 25-18, 12-25, 25-23, 15-12 nonconference win over Marion Local on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Katie Clark had 10 kills while Sarah Clark had nine for the Tigers. Deja Wells had seven kills and three blocks while Shia Akers had four kills and five blocks. Ava Winner had 19 digs while Ashley Mullenhour had 13 assists and eight digs. Hope Booser had three aces.

“Balanced scoring. Sharing the ball. Something that this team will continue,” Jackson Center coach Kim Metz said.

Fairlawn 3, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

The Jets opened the season with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-14 nonconference home victory over Waynesfield-Goshen on Tuesday.

Jessie Abke led the squad with 11 kills, three aces and two blocks. Lonna Heath had seven kills and four aces. Taylor Lessing had 22 assists. Vaegus Gallimore had 13 digs.

Botkins 3, Lima Temple Christian 0

The Trojans opened the season with a 25-10, 25-21, 25-20 victory over Temple Christian on Tuesday in Lima.

New Knoxville 3, Houston 0

The Rangers earned a 25-10, 25-14, 25-6 nonconference victory over Houston on Tuesday in New Knoxville.

Carsyn Henschen had eight kills to lead New Knoxville while Ellie Gabel had seven. Haley Fledderjohann had 16 digs while Carly Fledderjohann had 13 digs and 21 assists.

Catryn Mohler and Mackenzie Wenrick each had three kills for Houston. Alex Freytag had seven assists and Allisen Foster had five digs. Hannah Hollinger had two blocks.

Urbana 3, Riverside 1

The Pirates lost 26-24, 13-25, 25-23, 25-14 on Tuesday in De Graff.

Jenna Woods had 12 kills for the Pirates while Lauryn Sanford had six. Allison Knight had 22 digs and Sierra Snow had 14 assists.

• Cross country

Botkins boys, Fort Loramie girls 1st at Shelby County Preview

Botkins’ boys cross country team and Fort Loramie’s girls squad finished first at the Shelby County Preview on Tuesday that was held at Sidney High School.

Botkins’ boys edged out Anna for first place. The Trojans had 42 points while Anna had 44. Fort Loramie finished third, Russia finished fourth, Houston finished fifth, Sidney finished sixth, Fairlawn finished seventh, Jackson Center finished eighth and Lehman Catholic finished ninth.

Anna’s Hayden Schmidt won the race in 17:17 while teammate Lucas Smith was second in 17:33. Botkins’ Collin Watterson was third in 17:39 and Fort Loramie’s Colten Gasson and Colin Gasson were fourth and fifth, respectively, in 17:42 and 17:52.

Botkins’ Alan Fullenkamp was sixth in 17:52, Anna’s Jacob Robinson was seventh in 17:53, Botkins’ Keaton Schnippel was eighth in 17:56.2, Houston’s Blake Jacobs was ninth in 17:56.4 and Jackson Center’s Kellen Reichert was 10th in 17:57.

The Redskins girls finished first with 25 points, as all of seven of its varsity runners finished in the top 10. Russia was second, Anna was third, Botkins was fourth, Sidney was fifth and Houston was sixth.

Botkins’ Emma Koenig finished first in 19:56 while Russia’s Becca Seger was second in 20:12.

Fort Loramie’s runners then finished in third through ninth. Liv Borchers was third in 20:36, Corynn Heitkamp was fourth in 20:56, Ava Turner was fifth in 21:07, Danielle Eilerman was sixth in 21:20, Anna Detrick was seventh in 21:36, Danielle Berning was eighth in 21:59 and Kaitlyn Grillot was ninth in 22:03.

Houston’s Ava Knouff rounded out the top 10 by finishing 10th in 22:08.

• Girls soccer

Lehman Catholic 11, Coldwater 2

The Cavaliers cruised to a win at Coldwater on Tuesday to open the season.

Noelle Dexter had five goals and one assist for the Cavaliers while Kelsey Magoteaux had five goals and four assists.

Ella Black had one goal and three assists. Ava Behr had two assists and Tori Lachey added one.

• Boys golf

Anna 169, Fairlawn 174

The Rockets edged out Fairlawn in a Shelby County Athletic League match on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Bryce Cobb led the Rockets with 38. Carter Gordon shot 42, Cole Maurer shot 44 and Spencer McClay shot 45.

Kyle Peters and Matt Mullen each shot 41 for the Jets and Jackson Jones and Chester Hughes each shot 46.

Botkins wins tri-match

The Trojans won a tri-match with Fort Recovery and Lehman Catholic on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Botkins had a 171 team score. Fort Recovery had 184 and Lehman had 190.

Isaac Cisco led Botkins with a 41. Alex Bajwa shot 42 and Jameson Meyer and Jaydon Wendel each shot 44.

Mikey Rossman led the Cavaliers with a 42. Alex Keller shot 45, John Gagnet shot 51 and Brandyn Sever shot 52.

Riverside 2nd at tri-match

The Pirates hosted Indian Lake and Springfield Emmanuel Christian for a tri-match on Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course and came in second.

The Lakers had a 174 team score while Riverside had 195 and Emmanuel had 201.

John Zumberger led the Pirates with a 46. Jayden Burchett shot 49 and Drew Jones and Zane Rose each shot 50.

• Girls tennis

Sidney 4, Fairborn 0

The Yellow Jackets picked up their second consecutive win to improve to 2-4 overall with a victory over the Skyhawks on Tuesday in Sidney in a Miami Valley League match.

Kara Mays won 6-1, 3-1 at first singles after the match was called due to thunderstorms in the area. Hailey New won 6-0, 6-3 at second singles and Allison Fultz won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop won 6-3, 6-2 at first doubles and Ireland Ike and Avery Shreves won 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

