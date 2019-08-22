Wednesday roundup: Lehman Catholic girls tennis loses 5-0 at Piqua

PIQUA — It may have been an unusual outcome.

But, not surprising, given the Piqua girls tennis team’s experience and the youth and inexperience on the Lehman Catholic team.

Piqua swept 1-5 Lehman 5-0 Wednesday to keep an impressive start rolling.

Piqua (6-1) returns all of its team, except at first singles, where Arabella Partee is an impressive sophomore.

Lehman’s only returner with a lot of varsity experience is district qualifier Angela Brunner, who plays at first singles.

“This has to be the best girls tennis team Piqua has ever had,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “It has to be. Bonnie Davis and Kyla Starrett have done a great job with the program.

“We won our first match with Northridge.”

Then, the Cavaliers began a run through the always brutal schedule.

“We got beat pretty good by Van Wert the next night,” Ungericht said. “I told the girls, we can’t play teams (like Northridge) every night. We don’t learn anything from those matches. Look at last year. We didn’t have a great record, but it helped us. We had a doubles team qualify for district.”

In the singles matches, Partee got past Bruner 6-2, 6-4; Alexa Knorr-Sullivan defeated Ann Deafenbaugh 6-2, 6-0 and Izzy King defeated Mary Lins 6-4, 6-0.

Ungericht was happy with his team.

“We just want to go out and compete every night and get better,” he said. “I thought Angela (Brunner) played a good match. Ann (Deafenbaugh) just ran into an athlete tonight and Mary Lins played a great first set. Three of my four doubles players are new.”

In doubles, Cassie Arnett and Skylar Cain defeated Liann Trahey and Taylor Reineke 7-5, 6-2; and Rikki Ramirez and Grace Ryan defeated Maci Vendiver and Sophie McDonald 6-1, 6-0.

Lehman Catholic will play next at the Van Wert Invitational on Saturday.

• Girls soccer

Fairborn 2, Sidney 1

The Skyhawks scored two goals in the second half to beat the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday in Sidney in both schools’ first Miami Valley League match.

Sidney’s goal was scored by Makayla Dillinger with an assist from Jaycee Roach.

Lehman Catholic's Sophie McDonald stretches for the ball during a a doubles game in a match against Piqua on Wednesday in Piqua.

By Rob Kiser rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Piqua Daily Call Sports Editor Rob Kiser at rkiser@aimmediamidwest.com.

