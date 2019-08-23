Sports Extra with Dave Ross: No ‘Thursday Night Lights’ for Sidney in 2019

The Thursday Night Lights “live” high school football series on channel 45.2 from Dayton has included a Sidney home game in each of its first three seasons. However, that streak is about to end as the Yellow Jackets won’t appear home or away during the ten week season that begins next week.

I’m the pressbox manager and media coordinator for SHS football at Sidney Memorial Stadium. I know first hand that the TNL crew enjoys its Sidney setup and inquired about our October 11 contest with Troy. However, that needed to stay on Friday to include Homecoming activities. “Our Homecoming committee is trying to make positive changes to that event and the itinerary won’t allow a Thursday game,” according to Athletic Director Mitch Hoying. “We like Troy and that Friday date for Homecoming.”

Hoying countered with a televised road game proposal at West Carrollton for a week later that initially interested the TV folks but didn’t sway the potential host. “On that Friday our own Isaiah Bowser and Northwestern will host Ohio State on national TV which most of our fans will want to see,” Hoying stated. “A switch to Thursday would send more Sidney fans to West Carrollton but they won’t play varsity football on the eve of a school day so the game stays on Friday.”

45.2 has already booked one game for 2020 and it is in Sidney. Thursday September 3 will see the Yellow Jackets entertain Tipp City as the centerpiece of much local activity. It’s the 50 year reunion of Sidney’s “30 & 0” football teams, the 60th anniversary of SHS on Campbell Road, and the 50th reunion for the class of 1970, all as Sidney marks its bicentennial.

