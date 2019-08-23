Thursday roundup: Noll scores 100th career goal for Anna

ANNA — Anna senior Taylor Noll scored her 100th career goal as the Rockets opened the season with a dominating 8-0 victory over Lima Central Catholic on Thursday.

Noll scored three goals in the win and now has 101 in her career. Tanner Spangler scored four goals and Mackensie Littlefield scored one goal.

Noll had three assists while Sarah Ham, Adriana Ashford and Ella Doseck each had one. Goalkeeper Savanna Hostetler had three saves.

Lehman Catholic 7, Wapakoneta 0

Lehman improved to 2-0 by blanking Wapakoneta.

Lindsey Magoteaux had three goals and now has eight on the season. Rylie McIver, Noelle Dexter and Ella Monnin each had one goal and one assist.

Ava Behr had one goal and Lyndsey Jones had one assist. Heidi Toner had a shutout in goal.

• Boys soccer

Bellefontaine 1, Sidney 0

The Chieftains took advantage of a penalty kick with about five minutes left and made it to earn a nonconference win over the Yellow Jackets on Thursday in Bellefontaine.

“We did not play very well tonight,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “We made several tactical errors tonight as a team. Our touches and passing were not very good and we played with no focus and very little effort.

“But the one bright spot we took from this game was the backline of Michael Koester, Jaden Humphrey, Landon Davis, Jaxon Rickey and Josh Webster and keeper Trey Werntz played very well. They held Bellefontaine too just three shots on goal.

“We just could not find any kind of attacking play tonight because of our tactical errors. We did have the mental breakdown and fouled in the box that led to the PK they scored on.”

Lehman Catholic 11, Fairlawn 1

Lehman Catholic opened the season with a Western Ohio Soccer League win over Fairlawn Thursday. The Cavaliers scored six in the first half to run away early.

Matthew McDonald had four goals and Elijah Jock and Will Voisard added two each. Joshua George and Jude Schmiesing had one each. There was an own goal by Fairlawn.

Ethan Potts and Max Schmiesing had two assists each while Voisard and Christian Goettemoeller had one each.

“Michael McFarland put in a steady shift at midfield and nonstarters James Holthaus and Jon VanSkiver played some very solid minutes in defense,” Lehman coach Cameron Jock said. “The starting back four of Tommy Hamlin, Chris Goettemoeller, Brandon Jones and Max Schmiesing looked strong all game as well.”

Botkins 10, Franklin-Monroe 0

The Trojans crushed Franklin-Monroe in a nonconference game on Thursday in Pitsburg.

Zane Paul scored five goals for the Trojans while Zack Ware scored two and Brendon Thompson and Nathan Schneider each scored one. Schneider had three assists while Nathan Guckes, Travis Barhorst, Xavier Monnin and Ware each had one. Goalkeeper Carson Motter had four saves.

• Volleyball

Sidney 3, Piqua 1

The Yellow Jackets stayed undefeated in Miami Valley League play on Thursday by beating their archrival Indians 30-28, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22.

Anna Brady led a balanced offense, hitting 18-of-21 with eight kills and Darien McBride added six. Allie Stockton knocked down five and Cassidy Truesdale had four. Brady also recorded three blocks and McBride and Faith Bockrath each added two. Bockrath set up the front line with 22 assists.

Abby Nuss held down the defense with 33 digs while Bockrath had 24 and Lea Baldwin tallied 12. Bockrath fired off three aces while Nuss, Truesdale, and Norah Houts each served two.

Russia 3, Jackson Center 1

The Raiders picked up a big early-season Shelby County Athletic League win by beating Jackson Center 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15 on Thursday in Russia.

Ashley Scott led Russia with 22 kills and had 11 digs and two aces. Jessica York had 15 kills while Kate Sherman and Cece Borchers each had 11. Miah Monnin had 53 assists and eight digs while Kendall Monnin led the squad with 26 digs. Ava Daniel had a team-high four aces.

Kennedy Jackson led the Tigers with 11 kills while Katie Clark and Sarah Clark each had eight. Ashley Mullenhour had 10 assists and 12 digs. Ava Winner had 12 digs.

Fort Loramie 3, Fairlawn 0

The Redskins beat the Jets 25-13, 25-17, 25-15 in an SCAL match on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

McKenzie Hoelscher had 17 kills for Fort Loramie while Ava Sholtis had seven and Marissa Meiring had five. Maya Maurer had 40 assists and Macy Imwalle had eight digs.

Jesse Abke had eight kills and seven digs for Fairlawn while Lonna Heath had seven kills and six digs. MaCalla Huelskamp had 10 digs. Taylor Lessing had 18 assists.

Anna 3, Botkins 0

The Rockets picked up a 25-9, 25-9, 25-14 SCAL victory on Thursday in Botkins.

Macy Wiktorowski led the Rockets with 15 kills. Mary Landis had 26 assists. Liz Michael had 19 digs while Emily Bertke had 12 and Landis had eight.

Paige Doseck had seven kills and seven digs for Botkins. Ainsley Manger had two aces and seven digs and Meg Russell had six assists.

Minster 3, Houston 0

Minster earned a 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 home victory over Houston on Thursday in nonconference action.

Josie Winner led Minster with 10 kills while Averi Wolf had seven. Wolf had a team-high three aces while Emily Stubbs, Ivy Wolf, Jayden Clune and Kaitlyn Wolf each had two aces. Ivy Wolf led the squad with 15 digs while Stubbs had 10.

Mackenzie Wenrick and Allisen Foster each had three kills and six digs for Houston. Grace Slade had two kills and two aces. Alex Freytag had five digs and five assists.

Riverside 3, Ridgemont 0

The Pirates earned a 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 Northwest Central Conference victory on Thursday in De Graff.

Jenna Woods had nine kills while Lauryn Sanford had six. Sierra Snow had 17 assists and Allison Knight and Woods each had eight digs.

• Boys golf

Sidney wins tri-match with Lehman Catholic, Jackson Center

The Yellow Jackets won a tri-match with Lehman and Jackson Center on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Sidney had 180 team score while Jackson Center had 184 and Lehman had 198.

Kaden Abbot led Sidney with a 41. Ben Spangler and Mitchell Larger each shot 45 and Brandan Rose shot 49.

Christopher Elchert led the Tigers with a 42. Carson Regula shot 46 and Jordan Rizzo and Ian Platfoot each shot 48.

Mikey Rossman led the Cavaliers with a 42. Brandyn Sever shot 47, Alex Keller shot 52 and John Gagnet shot 57.

Botkins 175, Fairlawn 188

The Trojans won an SCAL match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

Alex Bajwa led the Trojans with a 41. Isaac Cisco shot 42, Jack Dietz shot 42 and Jameson Meyer and Parker Geis each had 49.

Chester Hughes led the Jets with a 45. Kyle Peters shot 46, Matt Mullen shot 48 and Jackson Jones shot 49.

Fort Loramie 164, Houston 191

The Redskins earned an SCAL victory on Thursday.

Zach Pleiman led Fort Loramie with a 39. Adam Ballas shot 40, Caeleb Meyer shot 41 and Carson Barhorst shot 44.

Collin Walker led the Wildcats with a 45. Cody Selanders shot 48 and Cole Pitchford and Jon Steiner shot 49.

Minster 153, Marion Local 185

The Wildcats earned a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Grant Voisard led Minster with a 37 while Jacob Wissman had 38 and Grant Koenig and Joseph Magoto each shot 39.

• Girls golf

Piqua 226, Sidney 229

The Yellow Jackets narrowly missed earning their first league victory in program history on Thursday at the Moose Golf Course.

Cheyanne Bolden led Sidney with a 53 while Lily Blosser shot 56, Evie Schwepe shot 59 and Mallory Hoskins shot 61.

Sidney volleyball beats rival Piqua 3-1

