Weekend roundup: Minster volleyball beats Sidney 3-0

SIDNEY — Minster earned a nonconference win on Saturday in Sidney by beating the Yellow Jackets 25-18, 25-18, 25-20.

Averi Wolf led the Wildcats with 10 kills while Ava Sharp had nine and Josie Winner had eight. Wolf led the squad with three aces and had eight digs. Kaitlyn Wolf had a team-high 23 assists and 13 digs. Emily Stubbs had 14 digs.

Faith Bockrath had five kills for Sidney while Anna Brady had three. Darien McBride recorded three solo blocks while Brady tallied two blocks and two block assists. Bockrath recorded seven assists, setting 59-of-59. Abby Nuss picked up 20 while Bockrath had 14.

Lehman Catholic 3, Jackson Center 1

The Cavaliers beat Jackson Center 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 25-18 in a nonconference match on Saturday in Sidney.

Olivia Lucia led Lehman with 16 kills and 12 blocks and had 16 digs and one ace. Lauren McFarland had 12 kills, six blocks, 20 digs and two aces. Reese Geise had 14 kills, six blocks, 10 digs and one ace. Abby Schutt had four skills, six blocks, 16 digs and two aces. Heidi Schutt had 13 digs, Caroline Wesner had 16 assists and Megan Carlisle had eight assists.

Sarah Clark and Izzy Hickey each had seven kills for the Tigers while Katie Clark had six. Hickey had 10 digs while Ava Winner had nine. Ashley Mullenhour had eight assists.

New Knoxville 3, Botkins 0

The Rangers beat Botkins 25-7, 25-11, 25-7 in a nonconference match on Saturday in New Knoxville.

Megan Jurosic led New Knoxville with 10 kills while Ellie Gabel had eight kills and five digs. Carly Fledderjohann had 27 assists.

Fairlawn 3, Indian Lake 2

The Jets battled back to earn a nonconference win against the Lakers on their home court on Saturday.

Indian Lake won the first set 25-22. Fairlawn won the second 25-12 but the Lakers won the third 25-23. The Jets won the fourth 25-12 and fifth 15-11 to complete the comeback.

New Bremen 4, Columbus Grove 1

The Cardinals beat Columbus Grove 25-13, 25-13, 21-25, 25-14 on the road in nonconference action on Saturday.

Macy Puthoff had 11 kills, three aces and three blocks for New Bremen. Josie Reinhart had eight kills and five aces. Claire Pape had 35 assists, three kills and three blocks. Diana Heitkamp had 10 digs. Elli Roetgerman had three aces and Ashton Heitkamp had three kills.

• Cross country

Fort Loramie girls 1st, boys 2nd at Celina Rotary Invitational

Fort Loramie’s girls squad finished first while its boys finished second in the Division III races at the Celina Rotary Invitational on Saturday.

The Redskins’ girls squad was first out of nine teams. New Bremen finished fifth.

Fort Loramie freshman Ava Turner finished second individually in 20:24. Claire Rethman was fourth in 20:39, Olivia Borchers was fifth in 20:49, Dani Eilerman was eighth in 21:04 and Corynn Heitkamp was 10th in 21:18.

Journey Boyle led New Bremen by finishing in 20th place in 22:41. Madison Cordonnier was 22nd in 22:51, Lily Rindler was 30th in 23:08, Alayna Thieman was 33rd in 23:17 and Lily Lennartz was 46th in 24:26.

The Redskins’ boys squad was second out of 10 teams and finished six points behind first-place South Adams. New Bremen was sixth.

Colten Gasson led Fort Loramie with a fourth-place finish in 17:30. Colin Gasson was sixth in 17:59, Evan Luthman was 15th in 19:02, Frank Rethman was 17th in 19:14 and Trey Ranly was 18th in 19:17.

Landin Boyle led New Bremen by finishing 12th in 18:44. Patrick Bernhold was 29th in 20:09, Zach Ashman was 35th in 20:21, Gavin Spragg was 16th in 20:35 and Jonathan Zimpfer was 40th in 20:52.

Anna boys 2nd, girls 3rd at Delphos St. John’s

Anna’s boys squad finished second while its girls squad finished third in Delphos St. John’s Blue Jay Invitational on Saturday.

The Rockets’ boys were second out of 12 teams, finishing two points behind first-place Columbus Grove, which had 45.

Anna sophomore Hayden Schmidt finished first overall individually in 17:04. Lucas Smith was seventh in 17:30, Jacob Robinson was 14th in 17:51, Caleb Gaier was 15th in 17:57 and Collin Frilling was 17th in 18:17.

The Rockets’ girls squad was third out of 12 teams with 108 points. Columbus Grove finished first with 52.

Grace Bensman led Anna with a 14th-place finish in 21:36. Kaylie Kipp was 17th in 22:08, Bethany Althauser was 18th in 22:09, Hope Bixler was 36th in 23:27, Kaylie Brewer was 44th in 23:55 and Reagan Paulus was 59th in 25:09.

• Girls golf

Fort Loramie, Anna participate in Miami East invitational

Fort Loramie finished fifth and Anna finished 11th in the 13-team Miami East Invitational on Saturday at Lakeland Golf Club in St. Paris. The Redskins had a 383 team score while the Rockets had a 477 team score.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with an 86. Maddison Lessing shot 93, Rheese Voisard shot 98 and Aubrey Turner shot 106.

Anna individual results were not reported.

• Boys soccer

Lehman Catholic 0, Milton-Union 0

The Cavaliers and Bulldogs played to a scoreless tie on Saturday in Sidney.

Lehman junior goalie Will Voisard made six saves. Lehman took 10 shots on goal while Milton-Union took eight.

“We played really well as a team and created lots of opportunities but just couldn’t put it in the net,” Lehman coach Elijah Jock said. “Voisard was very steady in goal and our midfield controlled the game well. A good all-around team effort.”

Other scores: Dayton Stivers 8, Fairlawn 2.

• Girls tennis

Lehman Catholic 4th in Van Wert Cougar Classic

The Cavaliers finished fourth out of seven schools at Van Wert’s Cougar Classic on Saturday.

Angela Brunner finished third at first singles. She lost to St. Marys 8-2 in round one, beat Defiance 8-2, beat Lima Senior 8-1 and then beat Elida 8-0 in the third/fourth place match.

Ann Deafenbaugh finished fifth at second singles. She beat Defiance 9-7 in round one then lost to St. Marys 8-1 and Elida 8-4.

Mary Lins finished fourth at third singles. She lost to Van Wert 8-1 in round one and then beat Defiance 9-7 and Lima Senior 8-1. Lins lost to St. Marys 8-2 in the third/fourth place match.

Liann Trahey and Taylor Reineke finished fifth at first doubles. They beat Lima Senior 8-2 in round one then and lost to St. Marys 8-4 and Elida 8-4.

Macie VerdIer and Madi Gleason finished fourth at second doubles. They lost to Elida 8-2 in round one then beat Wauseon 8-3 and lost to St. Marys 8-1 in the third/fourth place match.

“A very good finish for our team,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We pulled out some close wins at second and third singles and Angela came back strong after losing to the eventual champion in round one to dominate her next three matches to finish third.

“For us today three of our girls Ann, Macie and Madi got their first-ever wins and those all were big for our team as well.”

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Volleyball

Versailles 3, Russia 1

The Tigers earned a 25-21, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14 victory over neighbor Russia in a nonconference match on Friday in Versailles.

Lindsey Winner led Versailles with 26 kills while Brooke Stonebraker had nine. Winner had seven blocks. Caitlin McEldowney had 17 digs and Kate Griesdorn had 13 digs. Makenzie Knore had 23 assists and Kirsten Bornholt had 14.

Ashley Scott led the Raiders with 16 kills and had 16 digs. Jessica York had 12 kills and Kate Sherman had eight kills. Miah Monnin had 37 assists and 10 digs and Kendall Monnin had 17 digs.

• Boys golf

Jackson Center 179, Russia 186

The Tigers picked up a Shelby County Athletic League win on Friday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Christopher Elchert led the Tigers with a 39. Ian Platfoot shot 45, Garrett Prenger shot 46 and Jordan Rizzo shot 49.

Drew Sherman led the Raiders with 45. Xavier Philpot shot 46, Grant Saunders shot 47 and Jordan Meyer shot 48.

Botkins 183, New Knoxville 228

The Trojans picked up a nonconference win on Friday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Jameson Meyer and Jaydon Wendel each shot a 43 to lead the Trojans. Isaac Cisco shot 48 and Alex Bajwa shot 49.

Trent Lehman led New Knoxville with a 51.

Fort Loramie girls win Celina Rotary Invitational

