Wednesday roundup: Sidney boys soccer beats Urbana 6-2

URBANA — Sidney’s boys soccer squad bounced back from a tie against Piqua on Tuesday and beat Urbana 6-2 in a road nonconference game on Wednesday.

Jalen Hudgins scored three goals for the Yellow Jackets while Carson Taylor scored two and Braden Guinther added one. Hudgins had three assists while Taylor, Austin Kennedy and Jaden Humphrey each had one.

Sidney improved to 2-1-1 with the victory.

“Our boys played really well over the last four games on the road,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “That is tough for any team to go on the road for that many games with limited training time.”

• Girls golf

Vandalia-Butler 199, Sidney 231

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League match on Wednesday in Vandalia.

Evie Schwepe led Sidney with a 54. Cheyanne Bolden shot 56, Lily Blosser shot 58 and Mallory Hoskins shot 63.

“This was the first time the girls have played a course other than Piqua or Sidney, and they started out kind of slow,” Sidney coach Joe Spangler said. “Just when it looked like our scores were heading for the 70’s, the ladies regrouped and posted respectable scores.”

• Boys golf

Fairlawn 177, Newton 185

The Jets earned a nonconference win on Wednesday at Piqua Country Club.

Jackson Jones led Fairlawn with a 42. Kyle Peters shot 43 and Skyler Piper and Drew Maddy each shot 46.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

