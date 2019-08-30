Thursday roundup: Lehman Catholic beats Riverside in NWCC showdown

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic stayed in first place in the Northwest Central Conference with a 25-19, 26-24, 25-17 victory over Riverside on Thursday in Sidney.

Reese Geise led the Cavaliers with 12 kills while Olivia Lucia had 11. Geise had five blocks while Lucia and Abby Schutt each had four. Lucia and Lauren McFarland each had five aces. McFarland led the squad with 23 digs while Lucia had 11. Caroline Wesner led the squad with 13 assists while Megan Carlisle had 12.

Jenna Woods led the Pirates with 10 kills. Lauryn Sanford had six kills and nine digs, Sierra Snow had 13 assists and Allison Knight had 10 digs.

The Cavaliers (4-1, 3-0 NWCC) are in first place in the NWCC. Riverside (2-2, 1-1) is tied for fourth.

Fairlawn 3, Botkins 0

The Jets earned a 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 victory over the Trojans on Thursday in Botkins.

Jessie Abke led Fairlawn with 14 kills and 10 digs. Lonna Heath had seven kills, MaCalla Huelskamp had 10 digs and Taylor Lessing had 21 assists.

Paige Doseck had 12 kills for Botkins. Ainsley Manger had eight assists and Meg Russell had 11 digs and 13 assists.

Fort Loramie 3, Houston 0

The Redskins earned a 25-8, 25-20, 25-13 victory over the Wildcats on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

McKenzie Hoelscher led Fort Loramie with 14 kills while Ava Sholtis had 13. Macy Imwalle had 10 digs. Taylor Ratermann had five aces while Maya Maurer had four. Maurer led the squad with 31 assists.

Allisen Foster and Mackenzie Wenrick each had four kills for Houston. Megan Maier had 12 digs and Alex Freytag had 10 assists.

New Bremen 3, New Knoxville 0

The Cardinals earned a 25-19, 25-23, 25-21 victory over the Rangers on Thursday in New Bremen.

Macy Puthoff and Josie Reinhart each had 10 kills for New Bremen while Taylor Paul had seven and Elli Roetgerman had six. Claire Pape had 30 assists, Diana Heitkamp had 16 digs, Puthoff had 13 digs, Reinhart had 11 digs and Paul had three aces.

Morgan Leffel had 10 kills and 14 digs for New Knoxville. Carly Fledderjohann had 24 assists and 14 digs and Haley Fledderjohann had 17 digs.

Marion Local 3, Versailles 1

The Tigers lost a Midwest Athletic Conference match 25-22, 25-9, 13-25, 25-19 on Thursday in Versailles.

No statistics were reported.

• Girls soccer

Anna 9, Spencerville 0

The Rockets earned a big road nonconference win on Thursday.

Taylor Noll scored five goals for Anna while Tanner Spangler scored two and Amber Stewart and Sarah Ham each scored one.

Spangler had two assists while Noll, Taylor Kauffman, Sarah Ham, Megan Diekmann, Chloe Baughman and Ashley Bertke each had one assist. Goalie Savanna Hostetler had four saves.

• Boys soccer

Botkins 3, Jackson Center 3

The Trojans and Tigers tied in a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Thursday in Botkins.

Zane Paul scored all of Botkins’ goals. Dalton Lane had one assist and goalie Carson Motter had five saves.

No Jackson Center statistics were reported.

• Boys golf

Fairlawn 170, Russia 186

The Jets earned a Shelby County Athletic League win on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Kyle Peters led Fairlawn with a 40. Jackson Jones shot 42, Skyler Piper shot 43 and Matt Mullen shot 45.

Anna 173, Jackson Center 175

The Rockets edged Jackson Center in an SCAL match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with a 39. Cole Maurer shot 42, Carter Gordon shot 45 and Bryce Havenar and Spencer McClay each shot 47.

Christopher Elchert led Russia with a 38. Jordan Rizzo shot 44, Garrett Prenger shot 46 and Ian Platfoot shot 47.

Botkins 170, Houston 188

The Trojans earned an SCAL win on Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

Isaac Cisco led Botkins with a 40. Jameson Meyer shot 41, Jaydon Wendel shot 44 and Parker Geis shot 45.

Cole Pitchford led Houston with 45. Collin Walker shot 47 and Ethan Funk and Jon Steiner each shot 48.

Minster 154, Versailles 190

The Wildcats earned a Midwest Athletic Conference win on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Ethan Lehmkuhl led Minster with a 37. Jacob Wissman and Joseph Magoto each shot 38 and Grant Koenig shot 41.

Connor VanSkyock led the Tigers with a 41. Alex Kunk shot 48, Justin Heitkamp shot 50 and Isaac White shot 51.

• Girls golf

New Bremen 215, Delphos St. John’s 243

The Cardinals earned a MAC win on Thursday.

Sarah Parker led New Bremen with a 47. Lauren Miller shot 54, Alli Wilker shot 55 and Cassie Stachler shot 59.

Covington 219, Riverside 237

The Pirates lost on Thursday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua. Rachel Taylor led Riverside with a 53 while Roz Estep shot 58.

• Girls tennis

Vandalia-Butler 4, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League match on Thursday in Vandalia.

Kara Mays won 6-1, 6-4 at first singles while Hailey New lost 6-3, 6-4 at second singles and Allison Fultz lost 6-0, 6-0 at third singles. Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop lost 6-1, 6-4 at first doubles while Ireland Ike and Avery Shreves lost 6-3, 6-3 at second doubles.

Riverside’s Rachel Knight gets under the ball as Lehman Catholic’s Lauren McFarland prepares to defend during a Northwest Central Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_LehVolley2-3.jpg Riverside’s Rachel Knight gets under the ball as Lehman Catholic’s Lauren McFarland prepares to defend during a Northwest Central Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Hailee Harshbarger bumps during a Northwest Central Conference match against Lehman Catholic on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_LehVolley7-3.jpg Riverside’s Hailee Harshbarger bumps during a Northwest Central Conference match against Lehman Catholic on Thursday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Megan Carlisle reacts to a spike during a Northwest Central Conference match against Riverside on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_LehVolley6-3.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Megan Carlisle reacts to a spike during a Northwest Central Conference match against Riverside on Thursday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riverside’s Allison Knight bumps during a Northwest Central Conference match against Lehman Catholic on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_LehVolley5-3.jpg Riverside’s Allison Knight bumps during a Northwest Central Conference match against Lehman Catholic on Thursday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Pyper Sharkins, left, and Lauren McFarland go after the ball during a Northwest Central Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_LehVolley4-3.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Pyper Sharkins, left, and Lauren McFarland go after the ball during a Northwest Central Conference match on Thursday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Caroline Wesner gets under the ball during a Northwest Central Conference match against Riverside on Thursday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/08/web1_SDN083019LehVolley-3.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Caroline Wesner gets under the ball during a Northwest Central Conference match against Riverside on Thursday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.