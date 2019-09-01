Weekend roundup: Fort Loramie girls finish 1st at Greenville Invite

GREENVILLE — Fort Loramie’s girls cross country team finished first out of seven teams in the Large Division race on Saturday at the Greenville Treaty City Invitational while the boys finished fourth.

The Redskins’ girls squad was first with 25 points and beat runner-up Tippecanoe by 25 points.

Fort Loramie’s Claire Rethman finished first overall in 19:29. Ava Turner finished fourth in 19:41, Corynn Heitkamp finished fifth in 19:42, Liv Borchers finished sixth in 19:56 and Danielle Eilerman finished ninth in 20:12.

Sidney finished sixth. Mariana Kellner had the team’s top time in 34th at 23:02. Montana Stephens was 51st in 23:04, Nicole Siegel was 56th in 24:17, Maya Thompson was 72nd in 25:40 and Katie Deal was 77th in 26:26.

Versailles led local squads in the Small Division race by finishing fifth out of 16 schools. New Bremen was ninth and Houston was 13th.

Madelyn Holtzapfel led Versailles by finishing 22nd in 21:34. Lauren Menke was 27th in 21:45, Maria Mangen was 29th in 21:50, Emma Peters was 31st in 22:02 and Hannah Bey was 35th in 22:09.

Madison Cordonnier led the Cardinals by finishing 34th in 22:07. Lillian Rindler was 36th in 22:13, Alayna Thieman was 47th in 22:31, Lily Lennartz was 71st in 23:27 and Vivian Niekamp was 74th in 23:32.

Fairlawn had two girls compete individually. Myla Cox was 19th in 21:27 and Victoria Seibert was 69th in 23:23.

Jackson Center had four girls compete individually. Jasci Baum led the squad by finishing 119th in 26:07.

Fort Loramie’s boys were fourth in the Large Division race with 79 points, 45 behind winner Tippecanoe. Sidney finished sixth.

Colten Gasson led the Redskins by finishing fourth in 16:49. Colin Gasson was eighth in 17:09, Frank Rethman was 24th in 17:59, Trey Ranly was 29th in 18:08 and Evan Luthman was 35th in 18:18.

Grant Hoying led Sidney by finishing 34th in 18:13. Gavin Musser was 38th in 18:38, Ian Bonifas was 40th in 18:41, Noah Schwepe was 60th in 19:41 and Kyle McKinney was 8th in 20:42.

Versailles’ boys finished fifth in the Small Division race. Houston finished sixth, Jackson Center finished ninth, New Bremen finished 10 and Fairlawn finished 12th.

Matt Cromwell led Versailles by finishing 26th in 18:06. Jarrett Petitjean was 29th in 18:14, Jack Gehret was 33rd in 18:27, Alex Brewer was 35th in 18:30 and Logan Miller was 39th in 18:48.

Blake Jacobs led Houston by finishing 12th in 17:30. Patrick Meiring was 32nd in 18:22, Joseph Earl was 42nd in 18:51, Hunter Mowery was 44th in 18:55 and Ethan Davis was 49th in 18:58.

Christopher Elchert led Jackson Center by finishing eighth in 17:10. Kellen Reichert was 10th in 17:28, Xavier Esser was 60th in 19:11, Ethan Pohlschneider was 84th in 19:53 and Wyatt Burch was 105th in 20:24.

Landin Boyle led New Bremen by finishing 25th in 18:04. Gavin Spragg finished 55th in 19:05, Patrick Bernhold finished 63rd in 19:17.2, Zach Ashman finished 64th in 19:17.8 and Jon Zimpfer finished 83rd in 19:49.

Jonah Brautigam led Fairlawn by finishing 24th in 18:01. Dominic Davis was 52nd in 19:02, Jordan Henman was 61st in 19:12, Cade Allison was 77th in 19:37 and Isaac Ambos was 104th in 20:23.

Minster girls 1st at Columbus Grove Invitational

Minster’s girls cross country team finished first out of 17 teams in the Large Division race at the Columbus Grove Invitational on Saturday.

The Wildcats finished first with 37 points while Anna finished 12th.

Ella Boate finished second overall in 18:46 to lead Minster. Gwendolyn Meiring was fifth in 19:16, Taylor Roth was sixth in 19:24, Mackenzie Bohman was ninth in 19:36, Mason Pohl was 15th in 20:02 and Cameo Cedarleaf was 22nd in 20:49.

Grace Bensman led Anna by finishing 39th in 21:33. Bethany Althauser was 43rd in 21:47, Kaylie Kipp was 58th in 22:48, Kayli Brewer was 63rd in 22:55 and Hope Bixler was 64th in 22:58.

Botkins finished sixth in the Small Division race. Emma Koenig led the squad by finishing fifth in 20:07. Makenna Maurer was 32nd in 22:59, Alaina Jutte was 37th in 23:06, Arica Jutte was 46th in 23:54 and Kelsie Burmeister was 55th in 24:29.

Anna’s boys squad finished third out of 20 teams in the Large Division race. Hayden Schmidt was fifth in 16:44, Lucas Smith was 21st in 17:26, Jacob Robinson was 29th in 27:40, Caleb Gaier was 34th in 17:46, Collin Frilling was 36th in 17:51 and Nick Fry was 58th in 18:31.

Botkins finished second and Minster finished third in the Small Division race.

Alan Fullenkamp led Botkins by finishing eighth in 16:49. Collin Watterson was ninth in 16:50, Keaton Schnippel was 24th in 17:42, Donovan Brown was 27th in 17:45 and Carter Pleiman was 29th in 17:51.

Minster was led by Alex Albers, who finished second in 16:31. Luke Barga was fifth in 16:46, Austin Felice was third in 17:13, Joseph Slonkosky was fourth in 18:06 and Tyler Prenger was 38th in 18:08.

Russia girls 1st at Covington Bucc Invitational

Russia’s girls cross country squad finished first at Covington Buccaneer FOE 3998 Invitational on Saturday. Russia junior Becca Seger finished first overall.

No times or other information was reported and no meet results were available online by deadline on Sunday.

Lehman boys 13th at Wapakoneta Night Run

Lehman Catholic’s boys squad finished 13th at Wapakoneta’s Night Run on Saturday.

Alex Vanderhorst finished 108th in 21:48, Scott Petersen was 120th in 22:15, Hezekiah Bezy was 121st in 22:20, Wyatt Long was 151st in 25:29 and Andrew Wiseman was 153rd in 25:49.

Three Lehman girls competed individual. Agnes Schmiesing was 30th in 22:20.5, Maggie Bezy was 54th in 24:04 and Colleen O’Leary was 73rd in 25:49.

• Volleyball

Minster runner-up in Lehman Invitational

Minster lost 25-23, 25-16 to St. Paul in the championship game of the Lehman Catholic Invitational on Saturday in Sidney. The Wildcats beat Adena 25-18, 25-19 in their first game and beat Lima Central Catholic 25-19, 26-24 in their second game.

Josie Winner led Minster on the day with 17 kills while Averi Wolf had 14, Ava Sharp had 13 and Dana Prenger had 12. Emily Stubbs, Ivy Wolf and Kaitlyn Wolf each had four aces. Kaitlyn Wolf led the squad with 60 assists.

Stubbs had 44 digs while Kaitlyn Wolf had 29 and Sharp and Ivy Wolf each had 26. Brynn Oldiges led Minster with four blocks.

Lehman finished in third place by beating Lima Central Catholic 25-17, 25-27, 25-14 in the third-place game. The Cavaliers started the day with a 25-12, 25-22 win over Fairlawn and lost 25-20, 25-16 to St. Paul.

Reese Geise led the Cavaliers with 22 kills while Olivia Lucia had 20 and Lauren McFarland had 17. Lucia and Abbi Haller each had four aces. Caroline Wesner had a team-high 43 assists.

McFarland led the squad with 46 digs while Abby Schutt had 31 and Lucia had 28. Lucia had 14 blocks while Schutt had 10.

Anna finished in fifth by beating Fairlawn 25-12, 25-21 in the fifth-place game. The Rockets opened with a 25-16, 25-13 loss to Lima Central Catholic and then beat Adena 23-25, 25-22, 25-23 before beating the Jets.

Fairlawn was sixth. Aside from is losses to Lehman and Anna, the Jets beat Trotwood-Madison 25-6, 25-14.

No Anna or Fairlawn statistics were reported by deadline on Sunday.

Fort Loramie 3, Versailles 0

The Redskins earned a 25-19, 25-17, 25-19 nonconference victory over the Tigers on Saturday in Versailles.

Ava Sholtis led Fort Loramie with 11 kills while McKenzie Hoelscher had 10, Marissa Meiring had eight and Jada Dress had six. Maya Maurer led the squad with 32 assists. Sholtis had a team-high 11 digs.

Versailles statistics were not reported by deadline on Sunday.

New Bremen 3, Jackson Center 0

The Cardinals earned a 25-19, 25-13, 25-20 nonconference win over Jackson Center on Saturday in New Bremen.

Taylor Paul and Macy Puthoff each led New Bremen with 13 kills while Josie Reinhart had seven. Reinhart led the squad with three aces and Claire Pape had a team-high 35 assists. Puthoff had six blocks while Pape and Ashton Heitkamp each had four. Diana Heitkamp had 12 digs.

Jackson Center statistics were not reported by deadline on Sunday.

Botkins 3, Ridgemont 1

Botkins broke a five-match losing streak by beating Ridgemont 25-23, 15-25, 25-17, 25-18 on the road on Saturday in nonconference action.

Paige Doseck had 17 kills and seven aces for Botkins. Leah Steinke had 15 kills. Meg Russell had 14 digs and 19 assists.

Russia last at St. Henry Invitational

The Raiders had a rough day on Saturday at the St. Henry Invitational. They started with a 25-19, 25-16 loss to the host Redskins, then lost 25-23, 20-25, 25-16 to Fort Recovery and ended with a 25-23, 25-17 loss to Buckeye Central.

No statistics were not reported by deadline on Sunday.

Bellefontaine 3, Riverside 2

The Pirates won the first two games 25-19 and 25-15 on Saturday in Bellefontaine but then lost the last three 25-23, 29-27 and 16-14 to lose a hard-fought nonconference match.

Lauryn Sanford had 15 kills while Jenna Woods had 12. Sierra Snow had 22 assists. Sanford had 19 digs and six block assists an Allison Knight had 30 digs.

• Boys golf

Minster wins Versailles Invitational

Minster finished first, Fort Loramie finished fourth, Anna finished fifth and Russia finished 10th at the Versailles Invitational on Saturday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

The Wildcats finished 16-over par in the event, which was shortened by weather. The first 13 holes counted toward team scores.

Minster’s Joseph Magoto finished first at one under par. Jacob Wissman was four over, Grant Voisard was six over and Ethan Lehmkuhl was seven over.

No results from other teams were reported by deadline on Sunday.

• Boys soccer

Springfield Emmanuel Christian 3, Fairlawn 0

No information was reported.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Boys golf

Jackson Center 176, New Knoxville 210

The Tigers won a nonconference match on Friday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Christopher Elchert and Jordan Rizzo were co-medalists with 42s. Ian Platfoot and Carson Regula each shot 46.

Trent Lehman led the Rangers with a 50 while Max Henschen and Brandon Smith each shot 52 and Jeremy Doty shot 56.

Minster volleyball squad finishes runner-up at Lehman Invitational

