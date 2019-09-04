Tuesday roundup: Russia beats Botkins 3-0 in SCAL volleyball match

RUSSIA — Russia bounced back from losing three matches last weekend in the St. Henry Invitational to beat Botkins 25-19, 25-12, 25-14 in a Shelby County Athletic League volleyball match on Tuesday.

Ashley Scott led Russia with 17 kills while Kate Sherman had 10 kills and two aces. Cece Borchers had eight kills and Jessica York had seven kills and three aces. Miah Monnin led the squad with 35 assists. Kendall Monnin had a team-high 15 digs while Scott had 13. Ava Daniel had five digs.

Paige Doseck led the Trojans with 10 kills while Ainsley Manger had four aces. Meg Russell had 15 assists.

Troy 3, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets couldn’t keep up with the undefeated Trojans and lost 25-12, 25-17, 25-17 in a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday in Troy.

No statistics were reported.

Fort Loramie 3, Jackson Center 0

The Redskins beat the Tigers 25-11, 25-14, 25-6 in an SCAL match on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

McKenzie Hoelscher led Fort Loramie with 12 kills while Jadyn Puthoff and Maya Maurer each had three aces. Maurer led the squad with 22 assists. Macy Imwalle had 10 digs and Marissa Meiring had eight.

Anna 3, Houston 0

The Rockets earned a 25-14, 25-8, 25-17 victory on Tuesday in Houston.

Macy Wiktorowski led Anna with 14 kills while Madison Roe had six and Emily Bertke had five. Mary Landis led the team with 26 assists. Wiktorowski had 18 digs and Liz Michael had 11. Roe had a team-high two blocks.

Mackenzie Wenrick led Anna with four kills and had one ace. Alex Freytag had 10 assists and Megan Maier had 19 digs.

Fairlawn 3, Riverside 1

The Jets earned a 25-15, 25-20, 16-25, 25-22 nonconference win on Tuesday in De Graff.

Jessie Abke led Fairlawn with 14 kills and 21 digs. Lonna Heath had 11 kills and four aces, Kylee Ginter had 10 kills and three blocks and Taylor Lessing had 44 assists and 20 digs.

Lauryn Sanford led the Pirates with 16 kills while Jenna Woods had eight. Allison Knight had 16 digs and Sierra Snow had 18 assists.

New Bremen 3, St. Marys 1

The Cardinals earned a 25-5, 20-25, 25-7, 25-6 victory on Tuesday in St. Marys.

Macy Puthoff led New Bremen with 13 kills and eight blocks while Taylor Paul had seven kills and eight aces and Josie Reinhart had seven kills and three aces. Reinhart had 10 digs, Claire Pape had 37 assists and Diana Heitkamp had 11 digs. The Cardinals had 15 team aces.

• Girls tennis

Sidney 5, Lehman Catholic 0

The Yellow Jackets picked up a nonconference win on Tuesday at Lehman Catholic.

Hailey New beat Angela Brunner 6-2, 6-4 at first singles. Allison Fultz beat Ann Deafenbaugh 6-0, 6-1 at second singles and Kara Mays beat Mary Lins 6-1, 6-0 at third singles.

Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop beat Taylor Reineke and Liann Trahey 6-4, 7-5 at first doubles and Ireland Ike and Avery Shreves beat Madi Gleason and Macie Verdier 7-6 (7-4 set tiebreaker), 6-1.

“Sidney is a better team than their record indicates,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They have played a tough schedule so far and were without Kara Mays due to injury for their first four or five matches. I was very pleased with the way our girls competed tonight considering it was our first match in two weeks as both matches last week were postponed due the car accident involving one of our players in which her mother died.

“It has been a tough time for our kids and they have stuck together and played hard tonight against some experienced players. Our doubles continues to show improvement we just need to be more aggressive.”

• Girls soccer

Lehman Catholic 7, Botkins 0

Lehman remained unbeaten Tuesday night, blanking Botkins at home in Western Ohio Soccer League play.

Noelle Dexter had two goals and an assist and Lindsey Magoteaux had one goal and three assists to lead the Cavaliers. Tori Lachey, Ava Behr, Olivia Monnin and Molly Greene each had a goal, and Rylie McIver and Ella Black each had an assist. Heidi Toner and Samantha Clayton combined on the shutout in goal.

Anna 8, Coldwater 1

The Rockets beat the Cavaliers 8-1 in a nonconference match on Tuesday in Coldwater.

Taylor Noll scored three goals for the Rockets while Taylor Kauffmann scored two and Sarah Ham, Tanner Spangler and Megan Diekmann each scored one. Noll had three assists while Diekmann, Spangler, Kiplyn Rowland and Ella Doseck each scored one. Savanna Hostetler had four saves.

• Boys soccer

Sidney 2, Stebbins 1

The Yellow Jackets stayed undefeated in Miami Valley League play with a victory over the Indians on Tuesday in Sidney.

Jalen Hudgins scored both of Sidney’s goals while Michael Koester had one assist. Goalkeeper Trey Werntz had seven saves.

“The boys played great tonight in all phases of the game, from the back line, midfield and attacking side,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “I think we are starting to turn the corner for this season. We had another outstanding performance from our back line and keeper.”

Botkins 1, Kalida 0

Zane Paul scored the winning goal in a nonconference game on Tuesday in Botkins to keep the Trojans undefeated.

Paul scored the game winner on a header on a corner kick from Xavier Monnin. Goalkeeper Carson Motter had five saves.

Jackson Center 2, Calvary Christian 0

No information was reported.

• Boys golf

Jackson Center 184, Botkins 186

The Tigers earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Christopher Elchert, Jordan Rizzo and Garrett Rizzo each shot 45 for Jackson Center while Carson Regula and Ian Platfoot each shot 49.

Parker Geis led Botkins with a 43. Jameson Meyer shot 44, Jaydon Wendel shot 46 and Issac Cisco and Jack Dietz each shot 50.

Fort Loramie wins tri-match at Newton

Fort Loramie finished first in a tri-match with Versailles and Newton on Tuesday at Piqua Country Club. The Redskins had a 178 while Newton had 181 and Versailles had 184.

Aiden Wehrman led the Tigers with a 43. Adam Ballas and Zach Pleiman each shot 44 and Caeleb Meyer shot 47.

“It was a good opportunity for us to play a different course and the conditions were challenging as well with a considerable amount of wind blowing,” Fort Loramie coach Brad Turner said.

Connor VanSkyock and Alex Kunk each shot 45 for Versailles while Justin Heitkamp and Isaac White each shot 47.

Fairlawn 179, Houston 196

The Jets earned an SCAL win on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks.

Jackson Jones led Fairlawn with a 41. Kyle Peters shot 45, Skyler Piper shot 46 and Drew Maddy and Chester Hughes each shot 47.

Piqua 183, Russia 187

The Raiders lost in a nonconference match on Tuesday at Echo Hills Golf Course.

Drew Sherman led Russia with a 44 while Xavier Philpot and Jordan Meyer each shot 46 and Ross Fiessinger shot 47.

• Girls golf

Riverside 3rd at tri-match

The Pirates finished third in a tri-match with Springfield Northeastern and Mechanicsburg on Tuesday at National Golf Links in South Charleston. Northeastern had a 214 team scores while the Indians had 226 and Riverside had 261.

Rachel Taylor and Roz Estep each shot a 62 for the Pirates.

