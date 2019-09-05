Wednesday roundup: Sidney girls soccer earns MVL victory at Stebbins

RIVERSIDE — Sidney earned a Miami Valley League Valley Division victory over Stebbins on Wednesday.

Khia McMillen scored a goal on an assist by Kyah Vondenhuevel in the first half and MaKayla Dillinger scored a goal in the second half on an assist from Kate Burden.

Sidney (2-3-0, 1-1-0 MVL Valley) returns to action on Monday when it travels to Northmont for a nonconference game.

• Girls tennis

Northmont 3, Sidney 2

The Yellow Jackets lost a close nonconference match on Wednesday in Clayton.

Kara Mays won 6-0, 5-7, 6-1 at first singles. Hailey New lost 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 at second singles and Allison Fultz lost 6-2, 6-3 at third singles.

Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 at first doubles and Ireland Ike and Avery Shreves won 6-4, 6-2 at second doubles.

Sidney (3-8, 1-2 MVL Valley) will play next on Tuesday at Troy.

Lehman Catholic 5, Trotwood-Madison 0

The Cavaliers cruised to a win over Trotwood-Madison on Wednesday in Sidney.

Angela Brunner won 6-3, 6-1 at first singles. Ann Deafenbaugh won 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4) at second singles and Mary Lins won 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Taylor Reineke and Liann Trahey won 6-1, 6-0 at first doubles and Macie Verdeir and Madi Gleason won 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

“It was a great team win for us tonight,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Trotwood has some athletes at first and second singles and Angela and Ann had nice wins there. We only lost one game total at third singles and both doubles spots.

“Mary got her fifth win and continues to improve, Taylor got her fourth win and Liann, Macie, Madi and Ann all picked up the first dual match wins of their careers tonight.”

• Boys golf

Sidney 163, West Carrollton 243

The Yellow Jackets earned a Miami Valley League Valley Division victory on Wednesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Trey Werntz led the squad with a 39. Mitchell Larger and Ben Spangler each shot 41 and Kaden Abbott and Nick Zerkle each shot 42.

Sidney (7-1, 3-1 MVL Valley) will return to action next Tuesday at Tippecanoe.

• Girls golf

Troy 211, Sidney 240

The Yellow Jackets lost an MVL match on Wednesday in Troy.

No scoring information was reported.

Sidney (0-5, 0-5 MVL Valley) will play next on Tuesday at West Carrollton.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

