College update: New Knoxville grad has big week at Sinclair

New Knoxville graduate Tayler Doty had a busy and productive week in women’s volleyball action at Sinclair Community College in Dayton.

The freshman outside hitter had a strong game in a 3-2 loss to Columbus State, finishing with seven kills to go with seven total blocks, four of them solo.

She had five kills and 11 digs in a loss to Waubonsee, four kills and 10 digs in a 3-2 win over Muskegon Community College, six kills and five digs against Grand Rapids CC, and six kills against both McHenry and Hocking.

She is third on the team in kills with 45, and fourth in digs with 59. She is also tied for third in solo blocks.

Sinclair is 5-4 on the season.

Danielle Barhorst, Minster

Barhorst is also a freshman outside hitter for Sinclair, and had four kills, nine digs and four solo blocks in the 3-2 loss to Columbus State. She also had 11 digs in both games against McHenry and Hocking.

She is tied for the team lead in solo blocks with seven and also has 48 digs so far.

Devon Heitkamp, New Bremen

Heitkamp had a big week in volleyball at Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

The senior middle hitter for the Racers had 12 kills in a 3-2 loss to Ann Arbor, seven in a 3-0 win over Indiana East, and 13 kills in a 3-2 win over Bethel University.

On the season, Heitkamp is currently second on the team in kills with 81.

Whitney Pleiman, Russia

Pleiman, a sophomore libero, continued her outstanding defensive play for Edison State’s volleyball team in action this past week.

She totaled 146 digs in five matches for the Chargers, including 20 against Muskingum CC, 42 against Lansing CC, 19 against Catawba Valley, 22 against Parkland College, and 23 against Columbus State.

Katelyn Sosby, Jackson Center

Sosby is a freshman defensive specialist for the Edison volleyball team, and in action this past week she had 13 digs against Columbus State and 11 against both Lansing and Catawba.

Arielle Snider, Sidney

Snider is a freshman hitter at defending national champion Owens Tech, and in two matches this week, she contributed with four kills against Lorain County and six against Waubonsee.

• Football

Isaiah Bowser, Sidney

Bowser and the Northwestern Wildcats got their season under way last Saturday with a trip to Stanford.

The Wildcats lost the game 17-7, and Bowser finished with 54 yards rushing on 10 carries for a healthy 5.4 average.

Northwestern is idle this week before hosting UNLV on Sept. 14.

• Cross country

Molly Kearns, Russia

Kearns is a senior member of the women’s cross country team at Wright State, and in the recent Queen City Invitational hosted by Cincinnati, she was third for her team and 34th overall in 19:01.1.

Kaci Bornhorst, Minster

Bornhorst was seventh for the University of Dayton and 43rd overall in the Queen City Cross Country Invitational.

The senior finished with a time of 19:13.1.

Aaron Fullenkamp, Botkins

Fullenkamp is a senior runner at Wright State and was seventh for the Raiders and 85th overall in the Queen City Invitational. His time was 17:21.

• Mens golf

Clay Quellhorst, New Bremen

Quellhorst is a freshman member of the men’s golf team at Bluffton University and took part in the UNOH Invitational in Lima this past week.

He shot rounds of 79 and 81 for a 160, good enough to tie him for 29th in the field.

Trent Platfoot, Jackson Center

Platfoot plays golf at Northwestern Ohio in Lima and in the tournament hosted by his team, he shot rounds of 81 and 83 for a 164, good enough for 33rd place. UNOH finished second in the final team standings.

Tayler Doty https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_2975.jpg Tayler Doty