Thursday roundup: Sidney pulls away from Lehman Catholic in 2nd half

SIDNEY — Sidney pulled away in the second half to beat Lehman Catholic in a nonconference boys soccer game on Thursday at Lehman.

The squads were tied 1-1 at halftime but Jalen Hudgins and Carson Taylor scored goals in the second half to help the Yellow Jackets pull away.

“The boys played good tonight,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “We outplayed Lehman pretty much the whole game, possession was about 70 percent to 30. But we could not find the back of the net in the first few minutes of the game. Then we had a mental error on the backline that led to Lehman’s only goal.”

Hudgins scored the team’s goal in the first half. Josh Webster and Austin Kennedy each had one assist.

“I think we still are missing way too many shots on goals,” Fridley said. “We really need to clean this up before we start getting in the tough part of our schedule.”

Elijah Jock had Lehman’s goal.

“The boys played a well fought match tonight,” Lehman assistant coach Jake Emerick said. “It could have went either way in that second half. Sidney just wanted it more than we did. Overall it is a good loss for us because it lets us know what we need to work on.”

New Knoxville 8, Fairlawn 0

Patrick Covert set a single-game school record by scoring five goals in the Rangers’ Western Ohio Soccer League win over Fairlawn on Thursday in New Knoxville.

Carson Bierlein, Mia Metzger and Ryland Dyrness each scored one goal. Goalkeeper Josh Dietsch had one save.

• Girls soccer

Anna 6, Elida 0

The Rockets earned a nonconference win on Thursday at Elida.

Taylor Noll scored two goals for Anna while Sarah Ham, Ella Doseck, Brielle Collier and Tanner Spangler each scored one. Doseck, Spangler, Taylor Kauffmann, Bre Tribbett, Megan Diekmann and Mackensie Littlefield each had one assist.

Goalkeeper Savanna Hostetler had six saves.

Lehman Catholic 6, Troy Christian 0

The Cavaliers earned a big nonconference win on Thursday in Troy.

Lindsey Magoteaux and Rylie McIver each had two goals and one assist. Maegan Titterington and Ella Black each had one goal and Ava Behr, Ella Monnin and Tori Lachey each had one assist.

Goalkeeper Heidi Toner had three saves.

Botkins 3, Delphos St. John’s 0

No information was reported.

• Volleyball

Sidney 3, West Carrollton 0

The Yellow Jackets earned a 25-19, 25-22, 25-18 Miami Valley League Valley Division victory on Thursday in West Carrollton.

Anna Brady, Darien McBride, and Cassidy Truesdale each had five kills for Sidney while Allie Stockton had three. Truesdale had three solo blocks and Brady had two. McBride also tallied a solo block and two block assists. Faith Bockrath directed the offense with 22 assists, setting 84-of-84.

Norah Houts fired off five aces and Abby Nuss added three. Bockrath led the defense with 20 digs while Nuss hustled for 15 and Houts picked up 10.

Botkins 3, Houston 2

The Trojans picked up their first Shelby County Athletic League victory of the year by beating the Wildcats 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-13 on Thursday in Botkins.

Paige Doseck had 18 kills and 20 digs for Botkins. Meg Russell had 25 digs and 20 assists and Ainsley Manger had 26 digs.

Mackenzie Wenrick led Houston with eight kills. Allisen Foster and Catryn Mohler each had six kills while Maria Booher had five. Foster and Megan Maier each had three aces. Alex Freytag led the team with 25 assists. Maier had 20 digs, Booher had 15, Foster had 12 and Freytag had 10. Hannah Hollinger had five blocks.

Anna 3, Jackson Center 0

The Rockets earned a 25-12, 25-20, 25-20 victory over Jackson Center in an SCAL match on Thursday in Anna.

Madison Roe led Anna with nine kills while Macy Wiktorowski had eight and Mary Landis had seven. Landis had a team-high 25 assists and four aces.

Landis had a team-high 24 digs while Wiktorowski had 18, Liz Michael had 17 and Maggie Stiefel and Emily Bertke each had 14. Kaitlyn Harris had three solo blocks.

Katie Clark led Jackson Center with seven kills. Ashley Mullenhour had 10 assists and seven digs and Ava Winner had 14 digs.

Russia 3, Fairlawn 0

The Raiders earned a 25-15, 25-18, 25-9 SCAL victory over the Jets on Thursday in Sidney.

Jessie Abke led Fairlawn with nine kills while Lonna Heath had 10 digs and Taylor Lessing had 19 assists.

Russia statistics were not reported.

Fort Recovery 3, Minster 1

The Wildcats lost a home Midwest Athletic Conference match 25-12, 25-14, 23-25, 25-0 on Thursday.

Averi Wolf and Ava Sharp each had nine kills for Minster while Ella Mescher and Ivy Wolf each had five. Ivy Wolf and Emily Stubbs each had three aces. Kaitlyn Wolf had 20 assists. Stubbs had 15 digs and Sharp had 11.

New Bremen 3, Versailles 0

The Cardinals stayed undefeated in MAC play with a 25-21, 25-23, 26-24 victory at Versailles on Thursday.

Taylor Paul led New Bremen with 13 kills while Ashton Heitkamp, Josie Reinhart and Macy Puthoff each had seven. Reinhart had three aces and seven digs while Puthoff had eight digs. Diana Heitkamp had 10 kills and Claire Pape had 31 assists and three blocks.

Lindsey Winner led the Tigers with 17 kills while Emma George had eight. Caitlin McEldowney had a team-high 17 digs and Kirsten Bornholt had 28 assists.

Riverside 3, Lima Perry 0

The Pirates earned a 25-11, 25-10, 25-15 Northwest Central Conference victory on Thursday in De Graff.

Jenna Woods led Riverside with 16 kills while Lauryn Sanford had eight. Sanford had 15 assists and Sierra Snow had 13 digs.

• Boys golf

Sidney 169, Troy 179

The Yellow Jackets earned a Miami Valley League crossover win over Troy on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Trey Werntz and Kaden Abbott each led Sidney with a 41. Ben Spangler shot 42 and Mitchell Larger shot 45.

“It was the first time since I have been coaching that we beat Troy,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “The boys were really excited. We were a little sluggish and we still shot a 169. I am really proud of them.

“Kaden Abbott and Ben Spangler played really well and Trey continues to do well. Kaden birdied the last hole to shoot a 41. Spangler was driving the ball, exceptionally well for someone who just put a driver in his bag over the weekend. I can’t say how much I am proud of this group of guys.”

Anna 162, Lehman Catholic 205

The Rockets earned a nonconference victory over Lehman on Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

Cole Maurer led Anna with a 39. Bryce Cobb, Carter Gordon and Spencer McClay each shot 41.

Mike Rossman led the Cavaliers with a 42. Bradyn Sever shot 49, John Gagnet shot 52 and Hezekiah Bezy shot 62.

Fort Loramie 168, Botkins 170

The Redskins edged Botkins on Thursday at Shelby Oaks to stay undefeated in SCAL play.

Zach Pleiman led Fort Loramie with a 39. Devin Raterman shot 42, Adam Ballas shot 43 and Caeleb Meyer shot 44.

Jaydon Wendel led the Trojans with a 41. Alex Bajwa and Jameson Meyer each shot 42 and Isaac Cisco shot 45.

Jackson Center 174, Fairlawn 175

The Tigers edged Fairlawn in an SCAL match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

Christopher Elchert led Jackson Center with a 39. Ian Platfoot shot 44, Carson Regula shot 45 and Garrett Prenger shot 46.

Kyle Peters led the Jets with a 41. Matt Mullen shot 44 and Jackson Jones and Chester Hughes each shot 45.

Russia 175, Houston 185

The Raiders earned an SCAL win on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

No scoring information was reported.

Minster 155, New Knoxville 219

The Wildcats earned a Midwest Athletic Conference victory over New Knoxville on Thursday at Arrowhead Gold Club.

Grant Koenig led Minster with a 36 while Grant Voisard shot 38. Joseph Magoto shot 40 and Ethan Lehmkuhl shot 41.

Max Henschen led the Rangers with a 49. Brandon Smith shot 52, Trent Lehman shot 54 and Jeremy Doty shot 64.

Riverside 175, Waynesfield-Goshen 184

The Pirates picked up a Northwest Central Conference victory on Thursday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.

John Zumberger led Riverside with a 40. Jayden Burchett shot 44, Drew Jones shot 45 and Brody Rhoads shot 46.

• Girls golf

National Trail 187, Fort Loramie 194

The Redskins lost a Cross Country Conference match on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

No scoring information was reported.

Mechanicsburg 210, Riverside 226

The Pirates shot a season low in a nonconference loss on Thursday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course.

Roz Estep led Riverside with a 47 while Rachel Taylor shot 55.

• Girls tennis

Sidney 5, Xenia 0

The Yellow Jackets earned a Miami Valley League victory over Xenia on Thursday in Sidney.

Kara Mays won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles while Hailey New and Allison Fultz won by identical scores at second and third singles, respectively.

Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop won 6-1, 6-2 at first doubles while Ireland Ike and Avery Shreves won by identical scores at second doubles.

The win improves Sidney to 4-8 overall and 2-2 in the MVL Valley Division.

Miami Valley 5, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a match on Thursday in Sidney.

Angela Brunner lost 6-2, 6-0 at first singles. Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-1, 6-0 at second singles and Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Taylor Reineke and Liann Trahey lost 6-4, 6-3 at first doubles and Macie Verdeir and Madi Gleason lost 6-1, 6-1 at second doubles.

“Miami Valley is one of the top teams in our area,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Their second and third singles players would be the top singles players on 90 percent of the schools in this area and be successful. Both of our doubles teams played really well against solid doubles teams as well.

“In past years we are lucky to win five games total in the whole team match and tonight we won 12. That’s a good positive for us and speaks to our improvement as a team this season.”

Sidney’s Braden Guinther, left, and Lehman Catholic’s Sam Gilardi go after the ball during a nonconference game on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_0095-1.jpg Sidney’s Braden Guinther, left, and Lehman Catholic’s Sam Gilardi go after the ball during a nonconference game on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Austin Kennedy blocks a kick by Lehman Catholic’s Tommy Hamlin during a nonconference game on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_0144-1.jpg Sidney’s Austin Kennedy blocks a kick by Lehman Catholic’s Tommy Hamlin during a nonconference game on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Michael Koester, left, and Lehman Catholic’s Jude Schmiesing chase after the ball during a nonconference game on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_0218-1.jpg Sidney’s Michael Koester, left, and Lehman Catholic’s Jude Schmiesing chase after the ball during a nonconference game on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Ethan Potts, left, watches as Sidney’s Matt Joos kicks during a nonconference game on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_0302-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Ethan Potts, left, watches as Sidney’s Matt Joos kicks during a nonconference game on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Michael McFarland, left, prepares to kick the ball as Sidney’s Carson Taylor lunges during a nonconference game on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_0396-1.jpg Lehman Catholic’s Michael McFarland, left, prepares to kick the ball as Sidney’s Carson Taylor lunges during a nonconference game on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Alijah Jackson goes down after contact with Lehman Catholic’s Abe Schmiesing during a nonconference game on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_0429-1.jpg Sidney’s Alijah Jackson goes down after contact with Lehman Catholic’s Abe Schmiesing during a nonconference game on Thursday at Lehman Catholic. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

