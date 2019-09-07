Area football roundup: Fort Loramie pulls away late from St. Henry

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie ran away from St. Henry in the second half to earn a 42-7 victory in a nonconference game on Friday.

The Redskins (1-1) led 13-7 at halftime but scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to jumpstart a running-clock victory. Junior quarterback Collin Moore ran for a 9-yard touchdown in the quarter and threw a long TD pass to Mark Seger while Damon Mescher scored on a short run.

Moore threw a 4-yard pass to Nick Brandewie early in the fourth quarter to boost the point differential above 30 points and start a running clock.

Moore scored on a short touchdown run midway through the first quarter to put Fort Loramie ahead 7-0 early but St. Henry tied it on a short TD pass just before the end of the quarter. Mescher scored on a 37-yard run in the second quarter to increase the lead to six points at halftime.

No statistics have been reported.

Fort Loramie will travel to Miami East (1-1) next Friday.

Anna 49, Brookville 16

The Rockets fell behind early in a nonconference game at Brookville on Friday but scored the game’s last five touchdowns to pull away to a running-clock win.

Senior quarterback Bart Bixler completed 9-of-13 passes for 101 yards and ran for 134 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries. Senior running back Riley Huelskamp ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.

After Brookville took a 16-14 lead in the second quarter, Huelskamp scored on a 35-yard run and Bixler scored on an 11-yard run before halftime to send Anna (2-0) into the locker room with a 12-point lead.

Huelskamp scored on a 9-yard run in the third quarter and Bixler later added TD runs of 35 yards and eight yards to push the margin over 30 points and start a running clock.

Bixler and Huelskamp each scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter.

The Rockets (2-0) had 395 yards of offense while Brookville had 303. The Blue Devils had five turnovers while Anna had one.

Isaac Linginger had one fumble recovery for Anna while Brandon Shannon and Grant Spangler each had one interception. Wil Luthman had one sack and two tackles for loss.

The Rockets will open Midwest Athletic Conference play next Friday when they host New Bremen (2-0).

Miami East 31, Lehman Catholic 17

Miami East took a 14-0 lead by halftime. After the Cavaliers pulled with 21-17 in the fourth quarter, the Vikings scored 10 late points to pull away to a nonconference win on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

No statistics or other information has been reported.

The Cavaliers (0-2) will continue nonconference play next Friday when they host Graham (1-1).

Minster 35, Covington 25

The Wildcats rallied from a 19-14 deficit early in the third quarter to earn a nonconference win on Friday in Covington. They scored the next 21 points to blow the game open.

Minster led 14-13 at halftime but found itself down after Kadin Presser scooped up a fumble and raced 50 yards touchdown early in the third.

“We didn’t play well in the first half,” Minster coach Geron Stokes said. “We were like zombies out there and that’s on me because I didn’t have these kids ready to play.”

Minster responded with a 27-yard scoring strike from a Jacob Niemeyer to Trent Roetgerman on the ensuing possession to put the Wildcats on top 21-19 with 3:53 left in the half.

“He has all of the potential in the world,” Stokes said of Niemeyer, who was lit up on the fumble Covington returned for the touchdown. “Hopefully his calm demeanor can help his level of play develop to another level.”

He later threw a 41-yard scoring strike to Brendan Barhorst to push the margin to 28-19 with 2:12 left in the third quarter.

Alex Schmitmeyer, who ended the contest with 162 yards on 36 bruising carries, scored on a short run in the fourth quarter to end the team’s scoring.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Stokes said. “We’re not playing to our potential right now, so we have a ways to go.”

The Wildcats finished with 342 yards of offense while the Buccaneers had 258.

Minster (2-0) will open MAC play on Friday at Fort Recovery (1-1).

New Bremen 34, Ansonia 6

The Tigers scored the first touchdown of the game but the Cardinals dominated from there to earn a nonconference win on Friday in New Bremen.

Mitchell Hays ran for 11 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries while Zach Bertke ran for 96 yards and one TD on eight carries and Wyatt Dicke ran for 75 yards and one TD on 13 carries. Hays completed 5-of-9 passes for 89 yards and one touchdown.

Ansonia took a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter but Hays scored on a 58-yard run with 4:18 left to give the Cardinals a one-point lead at halftime.

Hays then ran for a 6-yard TD late in the third and Bertke ran for a 63-yard TD soon after to extend the lead to 20-6. Hays threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Bertke and Dicke scored on a 16-yard in the fourth quarter to finish the game’s scoring.

New Bremen (2-0) had 381 yards of offense while Ansonia had 177. Each squad had one turnover.

Hays led New Bremen with six tackles while Bertke had five, including two for loss. Blane Schrader had an interception.

The Cardinals will open MAC play on Friday at Anna.

Riverside 31, Mississinawa Valley 12

Riverside ran away late to beat Mississinawa Valley in its home opener on Friday in nonconference action.

Junior quarterback Kale Long ran for 234 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries to lead the Pirates. He also completed 7-of-10 passes for 65 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Justin Thompson ran for 124 yards and one TD on 24 carries. He played in place of Kaden Burk, who sat out the game due to illness.

“I’m proud of Justin for stepping up for his team tonight,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “We always say next man up. Justin does a good job preparing all week in practice, and it showed tonight.”

The squads were tied 6-6 after the first quarter but Thompson scored on a 2-yard run and Long threw a 2-yard pass to Ethan Jackson in the second quarter to put the Pirates ahead 18-6 at halftime.

Long scored on TD runs of six and three yards in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Ethan Burrows led Riverside on defense with 11 tackles, including one for loss. Jeffrey Wren had 10 tackles and one blocked punt and Jackson had eight tackles and two pass breakups.

Riverside (1-1) had 423 yards of offense, 358 of which came on the ground. The Blackhawks had 197 yards.

“Proud of the guys for getting the win tonight,” Hodge said. “We have a lot of things to clean up and improve on as we move into next week. I thought our offensive line did a nice job tonight creating holes, Kale and Justin ran the ball hard.

“We did a nice job defensively for the most part, there’s still plenty of room for improvement in all facets of the game. Proud of our team for playing hard and getting the win. We’ll enjoy this for a little bit, but we need to get to work because we have a tough opponent next week when we travel to Indian Lake.”

The Pirates will travel to face the Lakers (1-1) next Friday in nonconference action.

Versailles 48, Delphos Jefferson 0

Versailles rebounded from an opening loss to Celina to hand Delphos Jefferson a loss in nonconference action on Friday.

Ryan Martin threw three touchdown passes: two to Jared DeMange (60 and 13 yards) and a 17-yarder to Michael Stammen. Eli McEldowney had scoring runs of nine and 26 yards and Jared Selbert and Jack Osborne had scoring runs of nine and 58 yards, respectively.

The Wildcats amassed 130 yards of total offense.

The Tigers will travel to Coldwater (2-0) to open MAC play next Friday.

Fort Loramie’s Damon Mescher runs past St. Henry’s Jaden Lange during a nonconference game against St. Henry on Friday in Fort Loramie. Mescher scored two touchdowns in the game. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_6004.jpg Fort Loramie’s Damon Mescher runs past St. Henry’s Jaden Lange during a nonconference game against St. Henry on Friday in Fort Loramie. Mescher scored two touchdowns in the game. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Mark Seger hauls in the pass in the end zone during a nonconference game against St. Henry on Friday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_6064.jpg Fort Loramie’s Mark Seger hauls in the pass in the end zone during a nonconference game against St. Henry on Friday in Fort Loramie. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Collin Moore kicks an extra point attempt during a nonconference game against St. Henry on Friday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_5994.jpg Fort Loramie’s Collin Moore kicks an extra point attempt during a nonconference game against St. Henry on Friday in Fort Loramie. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Mark Seger brings down St. Henry’s Bennet Gels during a nonconference game against St. Henry on Friday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_5995.jpg Fort Loramie’s Mark Seger brings down St. Henry’s Bennet Gels during a nonconference game against St. Henry on Friday in Fort Loramie.

Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Damon Mescher struggles for extra yardage during a nonconference game against St. Henry on Friday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_6047.jpg Fort Loramie’s Damon Mescher struggles for extra yardage during a nonconference game against St. Henry on Friday in Fort Loramie. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer is stopped by St. Henry’s Chase Litmer during a nonconference game on Friday in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_6084.jpg Fort Loramie’s Caleb Maurer is stopped by St. Henry’s Chase Litmer during a nonconference game on Friday in Fort Loramie. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Lehman Cathoic’s Brendan O’Leary runs during a nonconference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_1MJU_3674.jpg Lehman Cathoic’s Brendan O’Leary runs during a nonconference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Amanda Prior | AIM Media Midwest Miami East’s Nick Levalley outruns Lehman defenders during a nonconference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_1MJU_3565.jpg Miami East’s Nick Levalley outruns Lehman defenders during a nonconference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Amanda Prior | AIM Media Midwest Lehman Catholic’s RJ Bertini runs during a nonconference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_1MJU_3424.jpg Lehman Catholic’s RJ Bertini runs during a nonconference game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Amanda Prior | AIM Media Midwest Fort Loramie’s Damon Mescher dives for the end zone during a touchdown run in the first half against St. Henry on Friday in Fort Loramie. Mescher scored two touchdowns in the game. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_6016.jpg Fort Loramie’s Damon Mescher dives for the end zone during a touchdown run in the first half against St. Henry on Friday in Fort Loramie. Mescher scored two touchdowns in the game. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Anna pulls away late from Brookville

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 2 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES Bellefontaine 42, Sidney 34 F Anna 49, Brookville 16 F Fort Loramie 42, St. Henry 7 F Miami East 31, Lehman Catholic 17 F Minster 35, Covington 25 F New Bremen 34, Ansonia 6 F Riverside 31, Mississinawa 12 F Versailles 48, Delphos Jefferson 0 F

Ben Robinson of GoBuccs.com contributed to this report.

Ben Robinson of GoBuccs.com contributed to this report.