Weekend roundup: Sidney volleyball falls to Northmont

SIDNEY — Sidney rallied in the third game against Northmont on Saturday but couldn’t extend the nonconference volleyball match any further in a 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 loss.

The Yellow Jackets were down 13-4 in the third set before they stormed back to tie the game at 15, but the Thunderbolts re-established control and put the match away. Norah Houts served during the rally and tallied four aces. She served 18-of-21 for the match and Darien McBride served 7-of-7.

Faith Bockrath led the squad with five kills and McBride and Cassidy Truesdale each added four. Anna Brady earned four solo blocks and a block assist. Allie Stockton and Bockrath each picked up a solo block and a block assist.

Bockrath had a team-high 14 digs while Sydni Boshears had seven. Four other players (Abby Nuss, Houts, Stockton, and Truesdale) picked up six digs each. Bockrath set up the offense with 14 assists.

Marion Local 3, Anna 1

The Rockets lost a nonconference match 25-17, 17-25, 25-21, 25-17 on Saturday in Maria Stein.

Macy Wiktorowski led the Rockets with eight kills while Mary Landis had seven and Kaitlyn Harris had six. Landis led the squad with 21 assists. Liz Michael led the team with 19 digs and Maggie Stiefel had 14.

Houston 3, Bradford 0

The Wildcats won a nonconference match 25-12, 25-10, 25-19 on Saturday in Houston.

Allisen Foster and Catryn Mohler each had four kills for Houston while Mariah Booher and Mackenzie Wenrick each had three. Grace Slade had four aces while Wenrick had three. Alex Freytag led the squad with 15 assists.

Megan Maier led the Wildcats with 15 digs while Slade had nine and Booher had eight.

Minster 3, Celina 0

The Wildcats won a nonconference match 25-16, 25-11, 25-15 on Saturday in Minster.

Averi Wolf had six kills, 11 digs and three aces for Minster. Josie Winner had six kills, Emily Stubbs had 16 digs, Kaitlyn Wolf had 25 assists and three aces and Ivy Wolf had three aces.

Arcanum 3, Riverside 0

The Pirates lost a nonconference match 26-24, 25-13, 25-17 on Saturday at Arcanum.

Lauryn Sanford led Riverside with six kills and four solo blocks while Jenna Woods had five kills and Allison Knight had nine digs.

• Cross country

Anna boys 7th at Troy Invitational

Anna’s boys cross country team finished seventh out of 26 schools in the Troy Invitational on Saturday in Troy. The invitational featured many large Division I programs, including boys champion Beavercreek and girls champion Lakota East.

The Rockets’ boys finished seventh with 217 points and edged out Cincinnati Oak Hills (219) for the spot. Russia finished 17th and Fairlawn finished 18th.

Hayden Schmidt led Anna by finishing 19th in 17:08. Lucas Smith was 26th in 17:24, Jacob Robinson was 45th in 17:57, Caleb Gaier was 54th in 18:14 and Collin Frilling was 73rd in 18:31.

Russia’s Andrew DeLoye was the squad’s fastest runner. He finished 79th in 18:42. Nick Caldwell was 103rd in 19:12, Jake Goubeaux was 112nd in 19:23.1, Aiden Shappie was 130th in 19:41.5 and Zane Shappie was 136th in 19:48.4.

Fairlawn’s Jonah Brautigam led the squad with a 77th-place finish in 18:35. Jordan Henman was 113rd in 19:23.4, Dominic Davis was 118th in 19:28.9, Levi Barthauer was 144th in 20:03.7 and Cade Allison was 153rd in 20:12.

Russia’s girls finished ninth while Anna finished 13th.

Becca Seger was Russia’s fastest runner. She finished 20th in 20:43. Ella Hoehne was 32nd in 21:24, Sophie Francis was 73rd in 22:49, Anna Meyer was 86th in 23:09 and Clare Caldwell was 89th in 23:16.

Kayleigh Kipp led Anna by finishing 59th in 22:29. Bethany Althauser was 82nd in 23:04.1, Breann Reman was 92nd in 23:21, Kaylie Brewer was 97th in 23:30 and Hope Bixler was 104th in 23:37.

Fairlawn had two runners compete individually. Myla Cox was 83rd in 23:04.1 and Jocelyn McDonald was 113th in 23:51.

Botkins boys win Spencerville Bearcat Red Division

Botkins’ boys cross country squad finished first in the Red Division (small school) race in the Spencerville Bearcat Invitational on Saturday in Spencerville.

The Trojans were first with 38 points, well ahead of second-place Covington (74). Houston finished third, Jackson Center finished fourth and Lehman Catholic finished in last place at 15th.

Botkins sophomore Collin Watterson finished second individually in 17:17. Alan Fullenkamp was fifth in 17:37, Donovan Brown was 12th in 18:13, Keaton Schnippel was 14th in 18:16 and Elliott Goubeaux was 18th in 18:25.

Blake Jacobs led Houston by finishing 10th in 18:04, Joseph Earl was 22nd in 18:49, Hunter Mowery was 23rd in 18:55, Patrick Meiring was 24th in 18:56.1 and Ethan Davis was 25th in 18:56.6.

Christopher Elchert led Jackson Center by finishing fourth in 17:23. Kellen Reichert was seventh in 17:50, Xavier Esser was 36th in 19:30, Ethan Pohlschneider was 39th in 19:35 and Wyatt Burch was 78th in 21:07.

Alex Vanderhorst was Lehman’s fastest runner by finishing 94th in 21:55. Hezekiah Bezy was 101st in 22:19, Scott Petersen was 103rd in 22:24, Wyatt Jackson was 135th in 24:32 and Andrew Wiseman was 148th in 26:46.

Botkins’ girls squad finished third in the Red Race while Houston was sixth.

Botkins junior Emma Koenig finished second individually in 20:58. Alaina Jutte was 22nd in 23:23, Makenna Maurer was 24th in 23:31, Liza Aselage was 27th in 23:40 and Arica Jutte was 40th in 24:52.

Ava Knouff led Houston by finishing third in 21:03. Katrina Meiring was 36th in 24:36, Bailey Mantor was 60th in 26:29, Andrea Manton was 67th in 27:01 and Libby Knapke was 68th in 27:02.

Jackson Center had four racers compete individually. Jasci Baum was 70th in 27:14, Jesci Baum was 75th in 27:33, Ariana Gross was 77th in 27:49 and Lennon Wise was 94th in 30:39.

Lehman had two runners compete individually. Sophia Flood was 31st in 24:12 and Maggi Bezy was 34th in 24:31.

Minster girls win Tiffin Carnival D-III race

Minster’s girls cross country squad finished first and Fort Loramie finished second in the Division III race in the massive Tiffin Carnival on Saturday in Tiffin. The Wildcats were first with 75 points while Fort Loramie was second with 137.

Gwendolyn Meiring led Minster by finishing 11th in 19:26. Ella Boate was 12th in 19:26, Mackenzie Bohman was 13th in 19:37, Taylor Roth was 14th in 19:40 and Mason Pohl was 36th in 20:05.

Ava Turner led Fort Loramie by finishing 19th in 19:50. Olivia Borchers was 21st in 19:51, Claire Rethman was 23rd in 19:58, Corynn Heitkamp was 38th in 20:28 and Anna Detrick was 42nd in 20:39.

Minster’s boys finished 12th and Fort Loramie finished 13th in the Div. III race.

Alex Albers had the best finish for Minster. He was 12th in 16:33. Luke Barga was 47th in 17:22, Austin Felice was 92nd in 18:14, Joseph Slonkosky was 96th in 18:17.5 and Noah Walter was 126th in 18:39.

Colten Gasson led the Redskins with a 36th-place finish in 17:11. Colin Gasson was 62nd in 17:42, Trey Ranly was 90th in 18:14, Frank Rethman was 104th in 18:21.8 and Evan Luthman was 113th in 18:29.

• Boys golf

Anna 4th and David Christoff Memorial

The Rockets finished fourth out of 21 teams in the David Christoff Memorial on Saturday, which was hosted by Springfield Shawnee at Reid Park in Springfield.

Bryce Cobb led the squad with a 78 and was fifth overall. Cole Maurer shot an 82, Spencer McClay shot 85 and Carter Gordon shot 96.

Versailles 4th at Franklin-Monroe Invitational

Versailles finished fourth and Botkins finished sixth out of 14 schools in the Franklin-Monroe Jet Invitational on Saturday at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville.

The Tigers had a 358 team score, 14 strokes behind champion Coldwater. Alex Kunk led Versailles with an 87. Isaac White shot 89 and Connor VanSkyock and Justin Heitkamp each shot 91.

Botkins had a 361 team score. Jaydon Wendel led the squad with an 86. Alex Bajwa shot 89, Jameson Meyer shot 93 and Isaac Cisco shot 93.

• Boys soccer

Sidney 2, St. Marys 2

The Yellow Jackets held off a late push by St. Marys to earn a tie in a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney.

Jalen Hudgins scored both of Sidney’s goals, one of which came on an assist from Carson Taylor. Goalkeeper Trey Werntz had 16 saves.

“The boys played very good tonight, much better than our last two games,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “Even though we tied, our style of play was much better.

“We had a lot of passing combinations with the midfield and attackers that gave us plenty of opportunities to score. Again, our defensive mid’s, backline and keeper played really well holding off St. Marys’ attackers.”

Lehman Catholic 1, Newton 0

Lehman Catholic boys got past Newton in a nonconference game on Saturday morning in Sidney.

The game’s only goal was scored by Joshua George, who was assisted from a long throw in by Tommy Hamlin. The Cavaliers were able to hold on in the second half to win.

Goalkeeper Will Voisard recorded 11 saves in the game to keep the first clean sheet of the season. Newton had nine shots on goal.

Jackson Center 2, Allen East 0

The Tigers picked up a nonconference win on Saturday at Allen East. Bryce Carter and Trevor Sosby each had a goal.

Canceled: Dayton Dunbar at Fairlawn.

• Girls soccer

Lehman Catholic 6, Newton 1

Lehman Catholic’s girls squad earned a nonconference win on Saturday morning in Sidney.

Lindsey Magoteaux led Lehman with three goals and one assist. Rylie McIver had two goals and one assist. Tori Lachey had one goal, Ava Behr had two assists and Noelle Dexter added one.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Boys soccer

Botkins 6, Lima Temple Christian 0

The Trojans earned a nonconference win on Friday in Botkins.

Zane Paul scored three goals for Botkins while Zack Ware, Dalton Lane and Justin Shuga each scored one. Goalkeeper Carson Motter had three saves.

Sidney’s Anna Brady spikes as Northmont’s Alexis Boykin defends during a nonconference volleyball match on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_1334-2.jpg Sidney’s Anna Brady spikes as Northmont’s Alexis Boykin defends during a nonconference volleyball match on Saturday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Allie Stockton dives for the ball during a nonconference volleyball match on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_1431-2.jpg Sidney’s Allie Stockton dives for the ball during a nonconference volleyball match on Saturday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Norah Houts bumps during a nonconference volleyball match against Northmont on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_1455-2.jpg Sidney’s Norah Houts bumps during a nonconference volleyball match against Northmont on Saturday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Norah Houts bumps during a nonconference volleyball match against Northmont on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_1548-2.jpg Sidney’s Norah Houts bumps during a nonconference volleyball match against Northmont on Saturday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Abby Nuss bumps during a nonconference volleyball match on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_1593-2.jpg Sidney’s Abby Nuss bumps during a nonconference volleyball match on Saturday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Allie Stockton bumps during a nonconference volleyball match on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_1603-2.jpg Sidney’s Allie Stockton bumps during a nonconference volleyball match on Saturday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Faith Bockrath hits during a nonconference volleyball match on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_1610-2.jpg Sidney’s Faith Bockrath hits during a nonconference volleyball match on Saturday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Faith Bockrath tries to block a spike from Northmont’s Lily Reidy during a nonconference volleyball match on Saturday in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_SDN091019SidVolley-2.jpg Sidney’s Faith Bockrath tries to block a spike from Northmont’s Lily Reidy during a nonconference volleyball match on Saturday in Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Botkins boys cross country 1st at Spencerville Invite

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

MORE PHOTOS View more photos from Northmont at Sidney volleyball here.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.