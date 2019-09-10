Monday roundup: Anna girls soccer stays unbeaten

GREENVILLE — Anna’s girls soccer team stayed undefeated with a 10-0 nonconference victory on the road on Monday.

Taylor Kauffmann scored five goals for Anna while Brielle Collier scored two and Amber Stewart, Chloe Baughman and Breelyn Berner each scored one. Taylor Noll and Stewart each had two assists while Kauffmann and Laney Reiss each had one.

Savanna Hostetler had two saves.

The Rockets (6-0) host Lehman Catholic (5-0-1) on Thursday in a key Western Ohio Soccer League match. Anna is 3-0 in WOSL play and Lehman is 2-0. The two squads have combined to win the last five WOSL titles.

Northmont 3, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference match on Monday in Clayton.

No statistics or other information was reported.

Not reported: Riverdale at Botkins.

• Volleyball

Lima Central Catholic 3, Jackson Center 0

Jackson Center lost a nonconference match at Lima Central Catholic 27-25, 25-17, 25-19 on Monday.

Sarah Clark led the Tigers with eight kills while Katie Clark had seven and Shia Akers had five. Kennedy Jackson had 15 assists, Ava Winner had 10 digs and Deja Wells had four blocks.

Indian Lake 3, Botkins 0

The Trojans lost 25-17, 25-14, 25-20 in a home nonconference match on Monday. Paige Doseck had 10 kills and 10 digs and Meg Russell had 12 assists for Botkins.

New Bremen 3, Lincolnview 0

The Cardinals won 25-21, 25-14, 26-24 in a nonconference match on Monday in New Bremen.

Josie Reinhart led the squad with 11 kills while Taylor Paul had 10 and Macy Puthoff had seven. Paul had five aces, Puthoff had three and Reinhart had two. Claire Pape led the squad with 34 assists. Puthoff had five blocks and Diana Heitkamp had 13 digs.

Versailles 3, Celina 0

The Tigers won 25-18, 25-16, 27-25 on Monday in Celina.

No statistics were reported.

• Boys golf

Anna 157, Troy Christian 223

The Rockets won a nonconference match on Monday at Miami Shores Golf Course in Troy.

Bryce Havenar led the Rockets with a 37. Bryce Cobb shot 38 and Spencer McClay and Cole Maurer each shot 41.

Botkins 168, Russia 173

The Trojans picked up a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Monday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Jack Dietz led Botkins with 40. Isaac Cisco shot 41 and Jameson Meyer and Alex Bajwa each shot 43.

Drew Sherman and Jordan Meyer each shot 41 for Russia. Ross Fiessinger shot 45 and Xavier Philpot shot 46.

Jackson Center 4, Houston 2

The Tigers beat the Wildcats in match play on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Lehman Catholic 198, Riverside 202

The Cavaliers edged Riverside in a Northwest Central Conference match on Monday at Shelby Oaks.

Mikey Rossman led Lehman with a 48. Alex Keller shot 49, John Gagnet shot 50 and Brandyn Sever shot 51.

Drew Jones led the Pirates with a 46. Jayden Burchett shot 49, John Zumberger shot 52 and Zane Rose shot 55.

After Monday’s match, Lehman and Riverside are tied atop the NWCC standings along with Waynesfield-Goshen. Each squad has a 3-1 league record.

Minster 158, St. Henry 170

The Wildcats earned a Midwest Athletic Conference win on Monday at Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Joseph Magoto led Minster with a 38. Grant Voisard and Jacob Wissman each shot 39 and Logan Sharp shot 42.

• Girls golf

Anna 183, Bethel 230

The Rockets won a nonconference match on Monday at Cliffside Golf Course in Tipp City.

Maddie McEldowney led Anna with a 55. Riley Thobe shot 57 and Lindsay McEldowney and Morgan Meyer each shot 59.

St. Henry 186, Minster 222

The Wildcats lost a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Club. Layne Voisard led Minster with a 46.

• Girls tennis

Lehman Catholic 4, Greenon 1

Lehman Catholic earned a victory on Monday in Springfield.

Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-0, 6-4 at first singles. Mary Lins won 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) at second singles and Macie Verdeir won 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 at third singles.

Taylor Reinke and Liann Trahey won 6-0, 6-2 at first doubles. Lehman won second doubles by forfeit.

“We were without Angela (Brunner), who was out sick so Ann and Mary moved up a position and Macie played her first singles match of the season.” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “At our team meal before we left school the girls were not confident that we could win tonight without Angela.

“I told them that we have faced much bigger adversity this season and that if we pull together like we did through that, that we would win and we did. When we lost the first sets at all three singles I told them to keep fighting and they all did. Mary won the match clincher for us with a two hour, 40 minute marathon comeback win. Great team win for us tonight.”

Botkins boys golf beats Russia in SCAL match

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

