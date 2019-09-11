Tuesday roundup: Sidney girls tennis loses MVL match at Troy

TROY — Sidney’s girls tennis team lost a Miami Valley League match 4-1 on Tuesday in Troy.

Kara Mays won 6-2, 6-2 at first singles. Hailey New lost 6-4, 7-6 (7-5 set tiebreaker), 10-8 (super tiebreaker) at second singles and Allison Fultz lost 6-2, 6-0 at third singles.

Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop lost 7-5, 6-4 at first doubles and Ireland Ike and Avery Shreves lost 7-6, (6-3 set tiebreaker), 6-4 at second doubles.

Celina 5, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a match on Tuesday in Celina.

Angela Brunner lost 6-2, 6-3 at first singles. Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-2, 6-3 at second singles and Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-1 at third singles.

Liann Trahey and Emma Covault lost 6-2, 6-1 at first doubles and Macie Verdeir and Madi Gleason lost 6-0, 6-2 at second doubles.

“Celina was very steady and didn’t make many unforced errors,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We were tired after the emotional win (Monday) night. Sophomore Emma Covault made her varsity debut as Taylor (Reineke) was out sick.

“You learn from matches like this and I saw some things we need to work on in our next practice next Monday like moving forward in doubles and getting turned and staying down on our ground strokes.”

• Volleyball

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets couldn’t stop Miami Valley League Miami Division leader Tippecanoe on Tuesday in Sidney. The Red Devils beat Sidney 25-16, 25-13, 25-17 to stay undefeated and atop the MVL Miami with an 8-0 record.

It’s the second consecutive loss for Sidney (6-5), which is in first place in the MVL Valley Division with a 5-2 record.

Allie Stockton led Sidney with seven kills and Anna Brady and Darien McBride each had five. Cassidy Truesdale and Faith Bockrath each recorded a solo block while McBride and Brady each had a block assist.

Bockrath earned 18 assists, setting 72-of-75. Sydni Boshears served three aces and McBride served 10-of-10. Abby Nuss anchored the defense with 12 digs while Boshears and Bockrath each picked up 10.

Fort Loramie 3, Anna 0

The Redskins dominated Anna 25-16, 25-14, 25-11 to stay undefeated in Shelby County Athletic League play and improve to 9-1 overall.

Fort Loramie is in first place in the SCAL with a 5-0 record. Anna, which was previously undefeated in league play, drops to 4-1.

McKenzie Hoelscher led Fort Loramie with 17 kills while Ava Sholtis had eight and Marissa Meiring had five. Hoelscher had four aces and Sholtis and Taylor Ratermann each had two. Maya Maurer led Anna with 26 assists.

“The team and I want to thank the great crowd we had tonight especially our student section. You guys were great,” Fort Loramie coach John Rodgers said.

Jackson Center 3, Botkins 0

The Tigers beat Botkins 25-5, 25-9, 25-15 in an SCAL match on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Sarah Clark had 10 kills and four aces for the Tigers. Elizabeth Hickey, Deja Wells, Katie Clark and Shia Akers each had five kills and Ashley Mullenhour had 13 assists.

Paige Doseck had 11 kills for Botkins while Meg Russell had 10 assists.

Houston 3, Fairlawn 2

The Wildcats picked up their first SCAL win of the season by beating Fairlawn 22-25, 27-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-10 on Tuesday in Houston.

Mackenzie Wenrick led Houston with 14 kills and three aces while Allisen Foster had 13. Alex Freytag led the squad with 30 assists. Hannah Hollinger had four blocks, Megan Maier had 30 digs and Bri Kemp had 13 digs.

Jesse Abke led Fairlawn with 29 kills and 14 digs. Lonna Heath had 14 kills and 18 digs and Taylor Lessing had 52 assists and 10 digs.

St. Henry 3, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers lost 25-10, 25-10, 23-25, 25-15 in a nonconference match on Tuesday in Sidney.

Olivia Lucia had eight kills for Lehman while Abby Schutt had seven blocks. Lauren McFarland had 15 digs, Schutt had 13 and Lucia had 11.

Minster 3, St. Marys 0

The Wildcats beat the Roughriders 25-12, 25-19, 25-18 on Tuesday in Minster.

Averi Wolf led Minster with 12 kills. Wolf and Ivy Wolf each had three aces. Averi Wolf had 12 digs and Ivy Wolf and Josie Winner each had 11. Kaitlyn Wolf had 16 assists.

• Cross country

Fort Loramie sweeps Invitational

Fort Loramie swept its own annual invitational on Tuesday at White Oak Campgrounds.

Fort Loramie’s boys finished first out of 10 schools with 55 points. Versailles was second, Houston was fourth, Sidney was sixth, Fairlawn was eighth and Jackson Center was 10th.

Fort Loramie’s Colten Gasson was the fastest runner from area teams. He finished third in 17:54, seven seconds behind first-place Kyle Roth (Parkway). Fort Loramie’s Colin Gasson was fifth in 18:15, Houston’s Blake Jacobs was sixth in 18:16 and Versailles’ Noah Shimp was 10th in 19:20.

The Redskins’ girls squad finished first out of six teams. Versailles was second, Sidney was fifth and Houston was sixth.

Fort Loramie’s Dani Eilerman was the fastest runner from area teams. She finished second in 21:46, 10 seconds behind first-place Kelsey Broering (Marion Local).

Fort Loramie also had runners earn the third through eighth spots. Anna Detrick was third in 21:54, Corynn Heitkamp was fourth in 21:59, Olivia Borchers was fifth in 22:06, Kaitlyn Grillot was sixth in 22:13, Caitlyn Gasson was seventh in 22:25 and Ava Turner was eighth in 22:50.

Houston’s Ava Knouff was ninth in 23:23 and Versailles’ Madelyn Holzapfel was 10th in 23:26.

• Boys golf

Tippecanoe 165, Sidney 176

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday in Tipp City.

Trey Werntz and Nick Zerkle each shot 43 for Sidney. Kaden Abbott shot 44 and Mitchell Larger shot 46.

“Tipp is a really good team, probably the best in the MVL,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “We gave a good fight and we know we can do better than we did today.”

Houston 189, Lehman Catholic 191

The Wildcats edged Lehman in a nonconference match on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Collin Walker led Houston with a 45. Jon Steiner, Ethan Funk and Cody Selanders each shot 48.

Brandyn Sever led Lehman with a 43. Mikey Rossman shot 46, Alex Keller shot 50 and John Gagnet shot 52.

Fort Recovery 171, Russia 175

The Raiders lost a nonconference match on Tuesday at Portland Golf Club.

Drew Sherman led Russia with a 39. Jordan Meyer shot 43, Grant Saunders shot 45 and Ross Fiessinger shot 48.

Minster 159, Fairlawn 185

The Wildcats earned a nonconference win on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks.

Grant Koenig and Joseph Magoto each shot 39 for Minster. Grant Voisard shot 40 and Jacob Wissman shot 41.

Jackson Jones led the Jets with a 41. Skyler Piper shot 45, Kyle Peters shot 47 and Matt Mullen shot 52.

Upper Scioto Valley 189, Riverside 198

The Pirates lost a Northwest Central Conference match on Tuesday at Colonial Golf Course in Harod.

Zane Rose led Riverside with a 48. John Zumberger shot 49, Brody Rhoads shot 50 and Jayden Burchett shot 51.

• Girls golf

Sidney 229, West Carrollton 287

The Yellow Jackets earned the first victory in program history in a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday in West Carrollton.

Sidney’s top four golfers all shot personal bests in the win. Cheyanne Bolden shot 53, Lily Blosser shot 56, Mallory Hoskins shot 60 and Evie Schwepe shot 60.

The team score of 229 is also the lowest in program history. It’s the second year for the program.

Bellefontaine 180, Anna 236

The Rockets lost a nonconference match on Tuesday at Liberty Hills Golf Course in Bellefontaine.

Morgan Meyer shot 58 for Anna. Lindsay McEldowney and Maddie McEldowney each shot 59 and Riley Thobe shot 60.

Riverside 3rd in tri-match

The Pirates came in third in a tri-match on Tuesday at Marysville Golf Club. Fairbanks finished first with a 187, Buckeye Valley was second with a 199 and Riverside was third with 241.

Roz Estep led Riverside with a 55 and Rachel Taylor shot 58.

• Boys soccer

Sidney 2, Vandalia-Butler 0

The Yellow Jackets earned a Miami Valley League crossover win on Tuesday in Sidney.

Jalen Hudgins and Braden Guinther each scored one goal. Trey Werntz and Matt Joos each had one assist. Werntz had 14 saves in the victory.

“The boys played great game tonight against a good Butler team,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “We shifted some players around tonight to prepare for the rest of the season, and we tried it tonight against Butler and it worked in our favor.

“… Our backline had another stellar performance and the midfield and attackers are starting to get some chemistry, because we had several shots tonight (12 shots and eight on frame). …I think we had really turned the corner with the mids and attackers.”

Botkins 13, Cory-Rawson 1

The Trojans picked up a nonconference win on Tuesday at Cory-Rawson.

Zane Paul led Botkins with four goals while Xavier Monnin scored three and Dean Butcher scored two. Nathan Guckes, Zack Ware and Andrew Monnin each scored one. Guckes, Paul, Brendon Thompson, John Smock, Xavier Monnin and Dalton Lane each had one assist. Goalkeeper Carson Motter had one save.

Lehman Catholic 2, Spencerville 0

Lehman Catholic picked up a nonconference win on Tuesday in Spencerville

Ethan Potts had a goal and one assist while Joshua George had one goal and Elijah Jock had an assist.

“We had a slow first half but stepped it up in the second half,” Lehman coach Cameron Jock said. “Our goals were really well worked. It’s good to see the guys starting to mesh and work things out. We just need to do a better job of playing hard all 80 minutes and staying focused.”

Newton 2, Jackson Center 1

The Tigers lost a nonconference game on Tuesday in Pleasant Hill.

No information was reported.

• Girls soccer

Lehman Catholic 2, Milton-Union 0

Lehman Catholic prepped for a big game with Anna on Thursday by blanking Milton-Union 2-0 on Tuesday night in Sidney.

Ava Behr and Riley McIver scored the team’s goals, while Lindsey Magoteaux had two assists.

Sidney’s Kara Mays hits during a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday in Troy. Mays won 6-2, 6-2 at first singles. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_091019lw_sid_KaraMays-Edit-1.jpg Sidney’s Kara Mays hits during a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday in Troy. Mays won 6-2, 6-2 at first singles. Lee Woolery | AIM Media Midwest Sidney’s Allison Fultz hits during a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday in Troy. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_091019lw_sid_AllisonFultz-2-1.jpg Sidney’s Allison Fultz hits during a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday in Troy. Lee Woolery | AIM Media Midwest Sidney’s Hailey New hits during a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday in Troy. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_091019lw_sid_HaileyNew-3-1.jpg Sidney’s Hailey New hits during a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday in Troy. Lee Woolery | AIM Media Midwest

Sidney girls golf picks up 1st win in program history

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

