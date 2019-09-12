Wednesday roundup: Sidney girls tennis beats Piqua 3-2

PIQUA — Sidney’s girls tennis team earned a Miami Valley League victory and a half point in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy competition with a 3-2 win on Tuesday in Piqua.

The Yellow Jackets won all singles matches and lost both doubles matches. Kara Mays won 6-4, 6-0 at first singles, Hailey New won 6-1, 6-1 at second singles and Allison Fultz won 6-2, 7-5 at third singles. Fultz’s match was the last completed and secured the win.

Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop lost 6-3, 6-3 at first doubles and Ireland Ike and Avery Shreves lost 6-2, 6-0 at second doubles.

The victory earned a half point for Sidney in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy competition, which is in its third year. Sidney has won the trophy the last two years.

The all-sports trophy winner is tabulated by a points system. In sports where Piqua and Sidney teams play once a season, one point is awarded. In sports where teams play twice (like tennis), .5 points are awarded.

After Wednesday’s match, Piqua owns a 4-3 lead over Sidney.

Lima Shawnee 5, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers lost a match on Tuesday in Lima.

Angela Brunner lost 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-0, 6-0 at second singles and Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-0 at third singles. Taylor Reineke and Liann Trahey lost 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles and Macie Verdeir and Madi Gleason lost 6-0, 6-0 at second doubles.

“That’s a top 15 Division II team in the state,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “They have a girl at first doubles who played first singles for them as a freshman and a sophomore who was a sectional singles champion. It’s the first time we haven’t won a single game in a match since Aug. 2015, my second match as girls coach. Their second through four players would be a strong No. 1 singles player anywhere else.”

• Volleyball

Sidney 3, Xenia 0

The Yellow Jackets extended their comfortable lead in the Miami Valley League Valley Division with a 25-10, 25-20, 25-20 victory over Xenia on Wednesday in Sidney.

The victory improved the Yellow Jackets to 7-5 overall and 6-2 in league play. They’re in first place in the Valley Division and have a large lead over second-place Fairborn (3-7, 3-6).

Darien McBride owned the net with 11 kills and four solo blocks. Anna Brady followed up with eight kills and Allie Stockton added four. Faith Bockrath directed the offense with 25 assists and landed five kills of her own.

McBride also dominated at the serving line, firing off four aces of a 12-of-12 showing, while Abby Nuss landed three aces. Nuss led the defense with 22 digs, Faith Bockrath scooped up seven and Norah Houts added five.

• Girls soccer

Sidney 0, Vandalia-Butler 0

The Yellow Jackets played the Aviators to a scoreless tie on Wednesday in Vandalia. Junior goalkeeper MaKayla Huery had two saves.

• Boys golf

Sidney 178, Indian Lake 188

The Yellow Jackets earned a nonconference win on Wednesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course in Bellefontaine.

Milton-Union 183, Lehman Catholic 222

The Cavaliers lost a nonconference matchup on Wednesday in West Milton.

John Gagnet led the Cavaliers with a 49. Alex Keller shot 54, Hezekiah Bezy shot 59 and Reid Thomas shot 60.

