Boys golf: Fort Loramie wins Shelby County Athletic League tournament

VERSAILLES — Fort Loramie finished off an undefeated season in Shelby County Athletic League play by winning the league’s golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

The Redskins finished first with a 312 team score, 19 strokes ahead of second-place Anna. Botkins finished third, Jackson Center finished fourth, Fairlawn finished fifth, Houston finished sixth and host Russia finished seventh.

Fort Loramie senior Zach Pleiman finished first individually by shooting a even-par 72, which is a school record for 18 holes. Freshman teammate Adam Ballas was second with a 74. Caeleb Meyer shot 78 and Devin Ratermann and Carson Barhorst each shot 88.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with a 74. Cole Maurer shot 76, Bryce Havenar shot 89 and Carter Gordon shot 92.

Alex Bajwa led Botkins with an 85 and also had a hole-in-one during the tournament. Jameson Meyer shot 87, Isaac Cisco shot 92 and Jaydon Wendel shot 95.

Jordan Rizzo led Jackson Center with an 84. Christopher Elchert shot 87, Carson Regula shot 89 and Garrett Prenger shot 99.

Kyle Peters led Fairlawn with an 84. Drew Maddy shot 91, Skyler Piper shot 93 and Jackson Jones shot 94.

Collin Walker led Houston with a 93. Cole Pitchford shot 95, Jon Steiner shot 98 and Tyler Kies shot 101.

Drew Sherman led Russia with a 90. Ross Fiessinger shot 98 and Xavier Philpot and Jordan Meyer each shot 102.

Shelby County Athletic League all-star teams

SCAL all-star teams are determined by players’ scores from all league matches.

Ballas finished as the SCAL’s player of the year. He finished 12 over par in conference play this year.

Cobb (18 over), Pleiman (20), Elchert (31), Maurer (32) and Meyer (38) also earned spots with Ballas on first team.

Peters (41 over), Meyer (49), Bajwa (53), Rizzo (54), Walker (54) and Gordon (55) earned spots on second team.

Sherman, Havenar, Cisco, Barhorst, Jones, McClay and Ratermann were named honorable mention.

Final regular season standings

Standings are calculated based on match play during regular season and team’s tournament finishes.

The Redskins went 6-0 in regular-season SCAL match play and finish 12-0 overall by finishing first in the tournament. Anna finishes second at 10-2, Botkins and Jackson Center tie for third at 7-5, Fairlawn finishes fifth at 4-8 and Houston and Russia tie for sixth and 1-11.

Fort Loramie’s Zach Pleiman putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. Pleiman finished first individually with a 72 and the Redskins finished first as a team with 312. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_3253.jpg Fort Loramie’s Zach Pleiman putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. Pleiman finished first individually with a 72 and the Redskins finished first as a team with 312. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Bryce Cobb putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. Cobb shot a 74 for the Rockets, which finished second. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_3215.jpg Anna’s Bryce Cobb putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. Cobb shot a 74 for the Rockets, which finished second. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. Ballas was named the SCAL’s player of the year. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_3236.jpg Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. Ballas was named the SCAL’s player of the year. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Christopher Elchert putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_3208.jpg Jackson Center’s Christopher Elchert putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Cole Maurer putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_3262.jpg Anna’s Cole Maurer putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Carter Gordon putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_3278.jpg Anna’s Carter Gordon putts during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Devin Ratermann tees off during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_3301.jpg Fort Loramie’s Devin Ratermann tees off during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Spencer McClay tees off during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_3302.jpg Anna’s Spencer McClay tees off during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Carson Regula tees off during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_3306.jpg Jackson Center’s Carson Regula tees off during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Drew Sherman chips during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_3311.jpg Russia’s Drew Sherman chips during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Botkins’ Alex Bajwa tees off during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_3323.jpg Botkins’ Alex Bajwa tees off during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fairlawn’s Kyle Peters watches a hit during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_3333.jpg Fairlawn’s Kyle Peters watches a hit during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Fort Loramie’s Caeleb Meyer chips onto the green during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_3269.jpg Fort Loramie’s Caeleb Meyer chips onto the green during the Shelby County Athletic League golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Loramie’s Pleiman wins individually, Ballas named POY

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

ALL- SCAL BOYS GOLF TEAMS First team Adam Ballas, Fr., Fort Loramie Bryce Cobb, So., Anna Zach Pleiman, Sr., Fort Loramie Christopher Elchert, Sr., Jackson Center Cole Maurer, Sr., Anna Caeleb Meyer, Jr., Fort Loramie Second team Kyle Peters, Jr., Fairlawn Jameson Meyer, So., Botkins Alex Bajwa, Sr., Botkins Jordan Rizzo, Sr., Jackson Center Collin Walker, Jr., Houston Carter Gordon, So., Anna Honorable mention Drew Sherman, Russia Bryce Havenar, Anna Isaac Cisco, Botkins Carson Barhorst, Fort Loramie Jackson Jones, Fairlawn Spencer McClay, Anna Devin Ratermann, Fort Loramie

