Boys golf: Fort Loramie wins Shelby County Athletic League tournament

ALL- SCAL BOYS GOLF TEAMS
First team
Adam Ballas, Fr., Fort Loramie
Bryce Cobb, So., Anna
Zach Pleiman, Sr., Fort Loramie
Christopher Elchert, Sr., Jackson Center
Cole Maurer, Sr., Anna
Caeleb Meyer, Jr., Fort Loramie
Second team
Kyle Peters, Jr., Fairlawn
Jameson Meyer, So., Botkins
Alex Bajwa, Sr., Botkins
Jordan Rizzo, Sr., Jackson Center
Collin Walker, Jr., Houston
Carter Gordon, So., Anna
Honorable mention
Drew Sherman, Russia
Bryce Havenar, Anna
Isaac Cisco, Botkins
Carson Barhorst, Fort Loramie
Jackson Jones, Fairlawn
Spencer McClay, Anna
Devin Ratermann, Fort Loramie
VERSAILLES — Fort Loramie finished off an undefeated season in Shelby County Athletic League play by winning the league’s golf tournament on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.
The Redskins finished first with a 312 team score, 19 strokes ahead of second-place Anna. Botkins finished third, Jackson Center finished fourth, Fairlawn finished fifth, Houston finished sixth and host Russia finished seventh.
Fort Loramie senior Zach Pleiman finished first individually by shooting a even-par 72, which is a school record for 18 holes. Freshman teammate Adam Ballas was second with a 74. Caeleb Meyer shot 78 and Devin Ratermann and Carson Barhorst each shot 88.
Bryce Cobb led Anna with a 74. Cole Maurer shot 76, Bryce Havenar shot 89 and Carter Gordon shot 92.
Alex Bajwa led Botkins with an 85 and also had a hole-in-one during the tournament. Jameson Meyer shot 87, Isaac Cisco shot 92 and Jaydon Wendel shot 95.
Jordan Rizzo led Jackson Center with an 84. Christopher Elchert shot 87, Carson Regula shot 89 and Garrett Prenger shot 99.
Kyle Peters led Fairlawn with an 84. Drew Maddy shot 91, Skyler Piper shot 93 and Jackson Jones shot 94.
Collin Walker led Houston with a 93. Cole Pitchford shot 95, Jon Steiner shot 98 and Tyler Kies shot 101.
Drew Sherman led Russia with a 90. Ross Fiessinger shot 98 and Xavier Philpot and Jordan Meyer each shot 102.
Shelby County Athletic League all-star teams
SCAL all-star teams are determined by players’ scores from all league matches.
Ballas finished as the SCAL’s player of the year. He finished 12 over par in conference play this year.
Cobb (18 over), Pleiman (20), Elchert (31), Maurer (32) and Meyer (38) also earned spots with Ballas on first team.
Peters (41 over), Meyer (49), Bajwa (53), Rizzo (54), Walker (54) and Gordon (55) earned spots on second team.
Sherman, Havenar, Cisco, Barhorst, Jones, McClay and Ratermann were named honorable mention.
Final regular season standings
Standings are calculated based on match play during regular season and team’s tournament finishes.
The Redskins went 6-0 in regular-season SCAL match play and finish 12-0 overall by finishing first in the tournament. Anna finishes second at 10-2, Botkins and Jackson Center tie for third at 7-5, Fairlawn finishes fifth at 4-8 and Houston and Russia tie for sixth and 1-11.
Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.