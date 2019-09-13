College update: Meyer named Mountain East player of the week

Jackson Center graduate and former Shelby County Athletic League player of the year Cassie Meyer got her junior season at Wheeling (W. Va.) Jesuit off to a fantastic start in volleyball last week.

Her performance in four matches for Wheeling earned her Player of the Week honors in the Mountain East Conference.

An outside hitter, Meyer started off with 11 kills and 15 digs in a 3-0 win over Florida Tech. She then had 14 kills in a loss to No. 3-ranked Western Washington, and then had her best game of the week with 20 kills, 20 digs and four blocks in a 3-1 win over West Florida, which entered the match ranked No. 24 in the nation.

Meyer also had a double-double in a win over Spring Hill of Alabama. All four matches came in the West Florida Springhill Suites Invitational in Pensacola.

For the week, she averaged 4.14 kills and 3.93 digs per set, and her hitting percentage was .232.

Raquel Kessler, Jackson Center

Another former SCAL player of the year, Kessler, a freshman, helped Missouri-St. Louis to its first 4-0 start to the season since 1998. All four wins came in the Miner Invitational at Missouri S and T.

Kessler had nine kills and a .294 hitting percentage against Arkansas Tech, six kills, four digs and four blocks against Arkansas-Fort Smith, and seven kills against Arkansas-Monticello.

Paige Jones, New Bremen

Jones, the state record-holder for kills in a season achieved in her senior season at New Bremen, is playing well in her second year in volleyball at Michigan. In six matches so far, she is second on the team with 53 kills and leads the team with 12 aces.

She got to play in front of a lot of her hometown fans Saturday night when Michigan visited Dayton. She was outstanding in an upset loss to UD, finishing with 16 kills and nine digs.

She also had a double-double with 12 kills and 13 digs in a win over Northern Arizona earlier this season.

Audrey Francis, Fairlawn

Francis is also a member of the Wheeling Jesuit volleyball team as a junior defender, and she also played well last week in the four matches. She totaled 110 digs in the matches, with 27 against Florida Tech and Spring Hill, 26 against West Florida and 20 against Western Washington.

Kenzie Schroer, New Knoxville

The third former county/area standout playing at Wheeling Jesuit, Schroer also got her season off to a strong state last week. She had three kills and four digs against Florida Tech, 13 digs against West Florida and Western Washington, and nine digs against Spring Hill.

Tayler Doty, New Knoxville

Doty had another good week at Sinclair in women’s volleyball, finishing with 12 kills against Lakeland Community College, nine against Lorain County, and seven against Terra State, helping Sinclair to the championship of the Shannon Lee McBride Memorial Tournament at Lakeland.

Danielle Barhorst, Minster

Barhorst also plays for Sinclair and was a big reason why the team won the tournament championship at Lakeland last week. She had seven kills against CCBC Essex and five kills against both Lakeland and Terra State.

Emma Meyer, Anna

Meyer is a freshman playing volleyball at Findlay and has seen action in the early going. She had two kills and four blocks against Oklahoma Baptist and four blocks against Nebraska-Kearney.

Devon Heitkamp, New Bremen

Heitkamp continued her excellent play in women’s volleyball at Northwestern Ohio in Lima this past week.

She had 11 kills and two solo blocks in a win over Lindenwood, nine kills, two solo blocks and three block-assists against Fisk, six kills, seven digs, three solo blocks and four block-assists against Asbury and nine kills against Georgetown College.

The Racers won all four matches, losing just one set, to win the Fisk Invitational Tournament title.

Heitkamp has 116 kills on the season, second on the team. She leads the team in solo blocks with 10 and total blocks with 31.

Whitney Pleiman, Russia

Pleiman continues to lead the defense for the Edison State women’s volleyball team. She had 26 digs in a 3-0 win over Hocking and added 18 Wednesday night in a loss to Terra State.

Katelyn Sosby, Jackson Center

Sosby is also a key defender for the Edison women’s volleyball team. She had 13 digs in the win over Hocking and 10 digs Wednesday in the loss to Terra State.

• Football

Devan Rogers, Sidney

Toledo opened its football season last weekend at Kentucky and Rogers was in the starting lineup at defensive tackle. He’s a 6-foot-2, 285-pound redshirt freshman, and had had one solo tackle against the Wildcats.

• Cross country

Tristin Freistuhler, Houston

Freistuhler is a freshman running on the men’s cross country team at Findlay. Last weekend in the Calvin Invitational, he was second for the Oilers and 139th overall out of 218 runners in a time of 28:11.

Cassie Meyer https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_VB19_Meyer.jpg Cassie Meyer