Football roundup: Anna thumps New Bremen to open MAC play

ANNA — Anna scored three touchdowns in the first half to pull away early from New Bremen in a 45-0 victory in Midwest Athletic Conference opener on Friday in Anna.

Senior running back Riley Huelskamp ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns, including a 4-yard run and 32-yard run in the second quarter. Senior quarterback Bart Bixler ran for 64 yards and three touchdowns and completed 7-of-10 passes for 62 yards. He opened the game with a 1-yard score and scored on runs of 47 and three yards in the third quarter.

Zach Ambos hit a 22-yard field goal for Anna in the fourth quarter after the game resumed following a lightning delay, and Hayden Davies capped off the game’s scoring with a short run late in the fourth.

Kamren Steward caught five passes for 50 yards and had one interception. Hayden Schmidt recovered a fumble for the Rockets. Malachi Minnich led the squad with seven tackles.

The Rockets had 373 yards of offense while New Bremen had 94. Mitchell Hays led New Bremen with 57 rushing yards on 15 carries while Zach Bertke gained 48 yards on 10 carries.

Fort Loramie 34, Miami East 0

The Redskins needed just one half to pull away from Miami East in a Cross County Conference opener on Friday in Casstown. The game was called at halftime due to lightning.

Nick Brandewie scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter and later had an interception that he returned to the 8-yard line. Sam Barhorst ran it on the next play to give the Redskins a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Carson Moore threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to mark Seger in the second quarter and Brandewie later scored on a 1-yard run which boosted the lead to 27-0 after a missed extra point. Max Hoying scored on a short TD run late in the second to end the game’s scoring.

A separate article on the game will be published by Sunday afternoon on sidneydailynews.com.

Minster 41, Fort Recovery 20

No information has been reported.

Indian Lake 42, Riverside 0

After a lengthy lightning delay, the Lakers pulled away from Riverside in a nonconference game on Friday in Lewistown.

The Pirates (1-2) managed 95 yards of offense while Indian Lake racked up 348. The Lakers led 7-0 when the game was delayed for hours in the first quarter. After play resume, they added three touchdowns before halftime.

Kale Long completed 6-of-13 passes for three yards for Riverside and ran for 46 yards on nine carries. Justin Thompson ran for 44 yards on six carries.

Coldwater 42, Versailles 7

No information has been reported.

Anna senior quarterback Bart Bixler runs with pressure from New Bremen’s Brandon Krauss during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. Bixler ran for 64 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 62 yards. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_SDN091419AnnaFB.jpg Anna senior quarterback Bart Bixler runs with pressure from New Bremen’s Brandon Krauss during a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday in Anna. Bixler ran for 64 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 62 yards. Jason Alig | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie whoops Miami East to open CCC play

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 3 AREA SCORES Sidney 7, Belmont 0 F Anna 45, New Bremen 0 F Fort Loramie 34, Miami East 0 F Graham 26, Lehman Catholic 20 F Minster 41, Fort Recovery 20 F Indian Lake 42, Riverside 0 F Coldwater 42, Versailles 7 F

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.