Weekend roundup: Lehman Catholic volleyball rallies to beat Russia

RUSSIA — Lehman battled back from an early 2-1 deficit to beat Russia in five sets 16-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 15-9 on Saturday in a nonconference volleyball match.

Reese Geise had 14 kills, Olivia Lucia had 11 kills, 15 digs, seven blocks and six aces and Lauren McFarland had nine kills, 22 digs, two blocks and three aces to lead the Cavaliers. Megan Carlisle had 15 assists, Caroline Wesner had 12 assists, Heidi Schutt had 17 digs and Abby Schutt had 15 digs.

Ashley Scott led Russia with 20 kills while Jessica York had 10, Kate Sherman had eight and Cece Borchers had seven. Ava Daniel led the squad with four aces and Miah Monnin had a team-high 38 assists. Kendall Monnin had 25 digs, York had 10 and Scott had seven.

Fort Loramie 3, Marion Local 1

After the Redskins lost the first game, they won the last three to beat the Flyers in a nonconference match on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Marion Local won the first set 26-24 but Fort Loramie won the last three 25-20, 25-23, 25-11.

“It took us some time get our speed and rhythm back today,” Fort Loramie coach John Rodgers said. “But after that the girls responded and we played well. Very proud of their effort today.”

Ava Sholtis led the Redskins with 17 kills while Marissa Meiring had eight and Kenzie Hoelscher had seven. Maya Maurer had 36 assists. Macy Imwalle and Meiring each had 10 digs and Sholtis had nine.

New Bremen 3, Anna 0

The Cardinals earned a 26-15, 25-9, 25-16 nonconference win on Saturday in Anna.

Josie Reinhart had 16 kills and three aces for New Bremen while Taylor Paul had eight kills and two aces and Kaylee Fruend had five kills and four blocks. Ashton Heitkamp had three aces. Claire Pape led the squad with 31 assists. Diana Heitkamp had a team-high 13 digs and Paul had eight digs.

Lauren Barhorst led Anna with eight kills while Madison Roe had seven. Mary Landis had 21 assists. Liz Michael had 14 digs and Emily Bertke had 11.

Botkins splits at tri-match

The Trojans split a tri-match on Saturday at Waynesfield-Goshen. Botkins beat the Tigers 25-21, 14-25, 26-14 and lost to Wapakoneta 25-21, 25-6.

Paige Doseck had 15 kills against Waynesfield-Goshen while Meg Russell had 21 digs, 15 assists and six aces.

Doseck had four kills against the Redskins.

Fairlawn 3, Springfield Emmanuel Christian 0

The Jets earned a 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 nonconference win on Saturday in Springfield.

Jessie Abke led Fairlawn with 14 kills and had 10 digs and three aces. Lonna Heath had nine kills. Vaegus Gallimore had 15 digs and four aces and Taylor Lessing had 30 assists, 10 digs and three aces.

Riverside 3, Indian Lake 0

The Pirates earned a 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 nonconference victory on Saturday in Lewistown.

Lauryn Sanford led the squad with 13 kills while Jenna Woods had nine. Sierra Snow had 16 assists and Allison Knight had eight digs.

Troy 3, Versailles 2

The Tigers couldn’t hold onto an early lead in a nonconference match with Troy on Saturday in Versailles.

Troy was routed in the first set and fell behind 0-2 but rallied to win 6-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 15-11.

No statistics were reported.

• Girls soccer

Sidney 1, Miamisburg 0

The Yellow Jackets earned a nonconference win on Saturday at Miamisburg.

MaKayla Dillinger scored the team’s goal on an assist from Lexi Brewer.

• Boys soccer

Sidney 1, Miamisburg 1

Jalen Hudgins scored a goal in the final seconds on Saturday to help the Yellow Jackets tie Miamisburg in a nonconference game.

Hudgins scored on an assist from Jaden Humphrey.

“Our boys played very well today against a really talented Miamisburg squad, getting the draw was good considering we were out-possessed for most of the game,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “We got down early 1-0 on another penalty kick, but after the kick our backline and defensive mids locked them down.

“It was really was a great game, but I think we need to still clean up some of our mistakes and we should finish really strong.”

• Cross country

Anna boys 3rd at Cedarville Friendship Invitational

Anna’s boys cross country team had the best finish of area squads in the Cedarville Friendship Invitational on Saturday in Cedarville.

The Rockets’ boys squad finished third out of 30 teams in the Division II/III race. Anna had 119 points while champion Waynesville had 60.

Lucas Smith led Anna by finished 10th in 17:01. Hayden Schmidt was 17th in 17:21, Jacob Robinson was 20th in 17:34, Caleb Gaier was 35th in 18:09 and Collin Frilling was 37th in 18:11.

Minster’s boys finished fifth, Houston finished ninth, Versailles finished 12th and Russia finished 18th.

Alex Albers led Minster by finishing third overall in 16:31. Luke Barga was 21st in 17:37, Austin Felice was 29th in 17:54, Noah Walter was 59th in 18:45 and Tyler Prenger was 81st in 19:02.

Blake Jacobs had Houston’s best time by finishing 24th in 17:42. Patrick Meiring was 60th in 18:46, Ethan Davis was 80th in 19:01, Justin Pollock was 95th in 19:12 and Ryan Ely was 116th in 19:27.

Jarrett Petitjean led Versailles by finishing 61st in 18:48. Noah Shimp was 79th in 19:01, Jack Gehret was 84th in 19:03, Noah Barga was 106th in 19:20 and Logan Miller was 137th in 19:45.

Nick Caldwell had Russia’s best time by finishing 30th in 17:59. Zane Shappie was 90th in 19:09, Aiden Shappie was 121st in 19:31, Ajay Seger was 151st in 19:54 and Jonathan Bell was 170th in 20:07.

Russia’s girls squad finished fifth out of 24 teams. Versailles finished eighth, Anna finished 10th and Houston finished 21st.

Russia junior Becca Seger finished fourth in 20:05. Ella Hoehne was ninth in 20:36, Sophie Francis was 40th in 22:19, Anna Meyer was 62nd in 22:54, Clare Caldwell was 65th in 23:04 and Sarah Pinchot was 78th in 23:19.

Versailles’ Madelyn Holzapfel was 26th in 21:42. Emma Peters was 49th in 22:38, Maria Mangen was 59th in 22:53, Kaylee Phelan was 80th in 23:20 and Delaney Barga was 102nd in 24:05.

Bethany Althauser led Anna by finishing 33rd in 21:52. Kayleigh Kipp was 44th in 22:33, Hope Bixler was 70th in 23:10, Kaylie Brewer was 91st in 23:43 and Breann Reaman was 118th in 24:38.

Ava Knouff led Houston by finishing 37th in 22:07. Katrina Meiring was 131st in 25:02, Bailey Mantor was 164th in 26:02, Andrea Mantor was 178th in 26:28 and Libby Knapke was 206th in 27:53.

Sidney’s boys finished 20th out of 23 teams in the Division I race and its girls finished 15th out of 19 squads.

Ian Bonifas led Sidney’s boys squad by finishing 94th in 17:59. Gavin Musser was 158th in 18:41, Grant Hoying was 185th in 18:58, Noah Schwepe was 245th in 19:31 and Kyle McKinney was 292nd in 20:02.

Mariana Kellner led Sidney by finishing 114th in 23:05. Montana Stephens was 161st in 24:04, Maya Thompson was 223rd in 25:08, Katie Deal was 243rd in 25:44 and Savannah Garber was 277th in 26:28.

Fairlawn, Jackson Center compete at Graham Invitational

Jackson Center’s boys squad finished eighth out of 15 teams in the Graham Invitational on Saturday while Fairlawn finished 11th.

Jackson Center senior Christopher Elchert finished second overall in 17:30, 24 seconds behind first place. Kellen Reichert was fifth in 17:58, Ethan Pohlschneider was 32nd in 19:37, Xavier Esser was 66th in 20:36 and Wyatt Burch was 100th in 22:29.

Dominic Davis led Fairlawn by finishing 23rd in 19:15. Cade Allison was 52nd in 20:04, Isaac Ambos was 60th in 20:23, Jordan Henman was 63rd in 20:26 and Levi Barthauer was 65th in 20:35.

Three Fairlawn girls competed individually. Myla Cox was ninth in 22:09, Jocelyn McDonald was 19th in 23:36 and Victoria Seibert was 33rd in 24:53.

Four Jackson Center girls competed individually. Jasci Baum was 42nd in 25:58, Ariana Gross was 51st in 27:01, Jesci Baum was 54th in 27:43 and Lennon Wise was 72nd in 32:10.

• Boys golf

Minster wins Jordan Moeller Invitational

The Wildcats won the 19-team Jordan Moeller Invitational on Saturday at Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

The Wildcats had a 325 team score. Ethan Lehmkuhl shot an 80 and tied for second individually. Grant Koenig and Joseph Magoto each shot 91 and Grant Voisard shot 83.

Anna finished second and Russia finished 13th.

The Rockets had a 334 team score. Bryce Cobb led Anna with an 80 and tied for second individually. Cole Maurer shot 83, Bryce Havenar shot 85 and Carter Gordon shot 83.

The Raiders had a 368 team score. Drew Sherman led the squad with an 87. Jordan Meyer shot 92, Grant Saunders shot 94 and Ross Fiessinger shot 95.

