Monday roundup: Fairlawn volleyball beats Covington 3-0

COVINGTON — Fairlawn earned a 26-24, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19 nonconference victory on Monday at Covington.

Jessie Abke led the Jets with 15 kills, 15 digs and three aces. Vaegus Gallimore also had 15 digs. Lonna Heath had 11 kills and 13 digs, Kylee Ginter had five blocks and 11 kills and Taylor Lessing had 40 assists.

Fairborn 3, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League match 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 on Monday in Fairborn.

Abby Nuss served three aces for Sidney and picked up 15 digs. Norah Houts followed up with seven digs and Faith Bockrath and Lea Baldwin each picked up five.

Darien McBride and Allie Stockton led the offense with six kills each and McBride earned a solo block and two block assists. Bockrath tallied 16 assists, setting 61-of-61.

New Knoxville 3, Anna 0

The Rockets lost a nonconference match 25-17, 25-12, 25-21 on Monday in Anna.

Lauren Barhorst led Anna with five kills and Kaitlyn Harris had four. Mary Landis had 14 assists. Macy Wiktorowski had 20 digs, Maggie Stiefel had 11 digs and Mary Landis had 10 digs.

St. Marys 3, Botkins 0

The Trojans lost a nonconference match 25-14, 25-13, 27-25 on Monday in Botkins.

Paige Doseck had 10 kills and 15 digs for Botkins while Meg Russell had 11 assists.

• Boys golf

Sidney 188, Greenville 193

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League match on Monday at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville.

Brandan Rose led Sidney with a 45. Trey Werntz shot 47 and Mitchell Larger and Kaden Abbott each shot 48.

“This was a big win for us in the MVL,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “We never play well In Greenville and we didn’t play our best today. But a win is win.

“I was really proud of Rose. He was struggling last week, but he was working with his dad and he came up big today.”

Jackson Center 158, Waynesfield-Goshen 190

The Tigers earned a nonconference win on Monday at Prairie View Golf Club in Waynesfield.

Christopher Elchert led Jackson Center with a 35. Carson Regula shot 39 and Garrett Prenger and Jordan Rizzo each shot 42.

Anna 158, Minster 159

The Rockets edged Minster in a nonconference match on Monday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Carter Gordon and Cole Maurer each led the Rockets with a 38. Bryce Cobb shot 39 and Spencer McClay shot 43.

Grant Koenig led the Wildcats with a 37. Joseph Magoto shot 40 and Jacob Wissman and Logan Sharp each shot 41.

Lehman Catholic 187, New Knoxville 198

The Cavaliers earned a nonconference win on Monday at Shelby Oaks.

Brandyn Sever led Lehman with a 41. Mike Rossman shot 44, John Gagnet shot 46 and Reid Thomas shot 56.

Milton-Union 179, Riverside 187

The Pirates lost a nonconference match on Monday at Homestead Golf Course in Tipp City.

John Zumberger led Riverside with a 42. Hayden Burchett shot 47 and Brody Rhoads and Zane Rose each shot 49.

• Girls golf

Marion Local 234, Anna 237

The Rockets lost a nonconference match on Monday at Mercer County Elks Golf Course.

Maura Rose led Anna with a 56. Riley Thobe and Morgan Meyer each shot 59 and Lindsay McEldowney shot 63.

• Boys soccer

Lehman Catholic 4, Franklin-Monroe 1

The Cavaliers earned a nonconference victory on Monday in Sidney.

Michael McFarland had one goal and two assists while Matthew McDonald had one goal and one assist. Ethan Potts and Elijah Jock scored goals, while Joshua George had an assist.

Will Voisard made a save on a penalty kick in the second half.

Anna boys golf edges Minster at Shelby Oaks

