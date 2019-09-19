Wednesday roundup: Sidney boys golf, girls tennis, girls soccer teams win

SIDNEY — Sidney beat Fairlawn 159-165 in a boys golf match on Wednesday at the Moose Lodge Golf Course.

Trey Werntz led Sidney with a 36. Kaden Abbott and Brandan Rose each shot 40 and Ben Spangler shot 43.

Kyle Peters led Fairlawn with a 38. Chester Hughes shot 40, Skyler Piper shot 43 and Matt Mullen shot 44.

• Girls tennis

Sidney 3, Bellefontaine 2

The Yellow Jackets won a nonconference match on Wednesday in Bellefontaine.

Kara Mays won 6-1, 6-4 at first singles. Hailey New won 6-4, 6-4 at second singles and Allison Fultz won 6-1, 6-1 at third singles.

Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop lost 6-0, 6-4 at first doubles and Ireland Ike and Avery Shreves lost 6-2, 6-3 at second doubles.

• Girls soccer

Sidney 5, Xenia 0

The Yellow Jackets won a Miami Valley League Valley Division match on Wednesday in Sidney.

MaKayla Dillinger scored three goals for the Yellow Jackets while Khia McMillen scored one goal and had three assists and Kyah Vondenhuevel scored one goal and had two assists.

Lauren Barker and Lexee Brewer each had one assist. Goalkeeper MaKayla Hurey had eight assists and posted her fourth shutout of the season.

Trey Werntz https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_DSC_1586.jpg Trey Werntz

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.