Area football roundup: Anna earns 4th running clock win of season

ST. HENRY — Anna ran away fast to its fourth consecutive running-clock victory of the season with a 48-7 win on Friday at St. Henry.

Bart Bixler scored on two long touchdowns runs, Riley Huelskamp scored on two runs and Jeffrey Richards hauled in a 12-yard TD pass from Bixler to help the squad amass a 34-7 halftime lead. Huelskamp scored on a 35-yard run in the third quarter and Brandon Axe scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth to finish Anna’s scoring.

Huelskamp finished with 158 rushing yards on 12 carries while Bixler finished with 140 yards on seven carries and completed 5-of-8 passes for 54 yards. Malachi Minnich had two tackles for loss and one sack while Isaac Egbert and Owen Jankowski each had one sack.

The Rockets had 421 yards of offense while St. Henry had 214.

Anna (4-0, 2-0 Midwest Athletic Conference) hosts Marion Local (3-1, 2-0) next Friday.

Fort Loramie 19, Covington 14

The Redskins held on for a Cross County Conference win on Friday in Fort Loramie.

The Buccaneers drove down inside the 5-yard line in the final minute but threw a pair of incomplete passes before time expired.

This article will be updated with more information on the game on Saturday.

Lehman Catholic 27, Riverside 20, 3 OT

RJ Bertini scored all four touchdowns for the Cavaliers, including on a short run in the third overtime to lift the Cavaliers to a Northwest Central Conference victory on Friday in De Graff.

A separate article with more information on this game will be published by Sunday afternoon on sidneydailynews.com.

Coldwater 38, Minster 20

The Wildcats trailed 25-7 by halftime and couldn’t make a comeback in a MAC loss to undefeated Coldwater on Friday in Minster.

Minster (3-1, 1-1 MAC) pulled within 12-7 on an 8-yard touchdown run by Alex Schmitmeyer with 1:43 left in the second quarter, but the Cavaliers ran the next kickoff back for a touchdown and then added another touchdown on a short pass with eight seconds left.

Jacob Niemeyer scored on a 4-yard run early in the third quarter to pull Minster within 25-14 but the Cavaliers scored the next two touchdowns to put it away.

Coldwater had 449 yards of offense while the Wildcats had 263.

Niemeyer completed 12-of-16 passes for 104 yards for Minster and ran for 59 yards on 18 carries. Schmitmeyer gained 90 yards on 21 carries and finished with two TDs, including a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Coldwater quarterback Jake Hemmelgarn completed 18-of-25 passes for 237 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and ran for 151 yards and two TDs on 17 carries.

Minster travels to Parkway (2-2, 0-2) next Friday.

New Bremen 34, Fort Recovery 27

The Cardinals earned a big MAC win on Friday in New Bremen.

Mitchell Hays scored on an 8-yard run with 8:48 left in the fourth quarter to break a 27-27 tie and put the New Bremen ahead.

Hays led the squad with 130 rushing yards and two rushing TDs on 21 carries. Zach Bertke rushed for 55 yards and 1 TD on 10 carries and Wyatt Dicke ran for 43 yards and 1 TD on nine carries. Nolan Bornhorst scored the team’s other TD on a short run.

Hays completed 6-of-11 passes for 71 yards. Bertke led the squad with 7.5 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He also had an interception.

The Cardinals had 357 yards of offense while Fort Recovery had 325.

New Bremen (3-1, 1-1 MAC) travels to St. Henry next Friday.

Versailles 30, Parkway 27

The Tigers scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to rally from a 27-14 deficit and earn its first MAC win of the season on Friday in Versailles.

The Panthers took their two-touchdown lead early in the third quarter after a punt attempt by Eli McEldowney was blocked and recovered by Corey Walls in the end zone for a touchdown.

McEldowney started the Tigers’ comeback with a 41-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Ryan Martin with 8:10 left in the fourth quarter to cut the gap to 27-21. McEldowney scored on a 2-yard run with 3:08 left, but the extra point attempt was no good, leaving the game tied 27-27.

The Tigers got the ball back and scored on a 20-yard field goal by Wes Bruns with nine seconds left to complete the rally.

Marin completed 16-of-29 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown while McEldowney ran for three TDs and gained 11 yards on eight carries and also caught five passes for 72 yards and 1 TD. Landon Henry led the team with 119 rushing yards on 17 carries. Jacob Carman caught four passes for 72 yards.

Versailles had 414 yards of offense while Parkway had 174.

The Tigers (2-2, 1-1 MAC) travel to Delphos St. John’s (1-3, 0-2) next Friday.

Fort Loramie holds on for big CCC win over Covington

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 4 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES Piqua 29, Sidney 0 F Anna 48, St. Henry 7 F Fort Loramie 19, Covington 14 F Lehman Catholic 27, Riverside 20 F 3OT Coldwater 38, Minster 20 F New Bremen 34, Fort Recovery 27 F Versailles 30, Parkway 27 F

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

