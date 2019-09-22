Weekend roundup: New Bremen volleyball beats Fort Loramie 3-1

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen won a nonconference battle between two of the state’s best volleyball teams on Saturday.

The Cardinals beat Fort Loramie 25-14, 22-25, 25-18, 25-17 in New Bremen to improve to 12-1 overall. It was the first loss in 13 matches for Fort Loramie (13-2). The Redskins were ranked No. 3 in Division IV in the most recent state coaches poll while the Cardinals were ranked No. 4.

Macy Puthoff led New Bremen with 13 kills and five blocks while Taylor Paul had 11 kills and a team-high six aces. Puthoff had four aces, Diana Heitkamp had three aces and Josie Reinhart had seven kills. Claire Pape had 38 assists and four blocks. Heitkamp had 19 digs while Paul had 17 and Puthoff had 10.

McKenzie Hoelscher led the Redskins with 11 kills while Ava Sholtis had seven and Jada Drees and Marissa Meiring had five. Maya Maurer had 25 assists and Taylor Ratermann served 18 for 18 with three aces. Macy Imwalle had a team-high 15 digs while Ratermann had 10 and Meiring had 12.

“We were just not consistent enough today to beat a team like New Bremen,” Fort Loramie coach John Rodgers said. “We made some great plays throughout but struggled when we needed to be at our best. The positive side of things is that we now know what needs to be addressed and the team is all in to fixing those things.”

Jackson Center sweeps tri-match with Covington, Riverside

The Tigers swept a home tri-match with Covington and Riverside on Saturday. They beat the Buccaneers 25-11, 25-9 and beat the Pirates 25-17, 25-9.

Deja Wells and Shia Akers had 14 kills on the day while Sarah Clark had 10 and Elizabeth Hickey and Katie Clark each had seven. Kennedy Jackson had 20 assists and Ashley Mullenhour had 15. Ava Winner had nine digs.

Riverside beat Covington 24-26, 25-11, 25-16. Lauryn Sanford led the squad with 18 kills on the day while Jenna Woods had 10. Allison Knight had 16 digs.

Russia 3, Graham 1

The Raiders earned a 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20 nonconference victory over Graham on Saturday in Russia.

Jessica York and Ashley Scott each led Russia with 12 kills while CeCe Borchers had 10 and Kate Sherman had nine. Miah Monnin had 41 assists and Ava Daniel had three aces.

Scott had 14 digs and three blocks and York had seven digs and two blocks. Kendall Monnin led the squad with 24 digs and Miah Monnin had nine.

Mechanicsburg 3, Houston 0

The Wildcats lost a nonconference match 25-12, 25-21, 26-24 on Saturday in Mechanicsburg.

Mackenzie Wenrick led Houston with five kills and had one ace and one block. Megan Maier had 15 digs and Alex Freytag had 18 assists, six digs and two blocks. Hannah Hollinger had three kills, two aces and two blocks. Mariah Booher had a team-high nine digs.

Lehman Catholic 3, Urbana 0

The Cavaliers beat Urbana 25-20, 26-24, 25-12 in a nonconference match on Saturday in Sidney.

No statistics were reported.

Minster wins own invitational

The Wildcats won their own five-team invitational on Saturday in Minster.

Minster beat West Liberty-Salem 25-10, 24-26, 25-14 in a semifinal and then beat Tri-Village 18-25, 25-13, 25-16 in the championship match.

Averi Wolf led the squad with 21 kills on the day while Ivy Wolf had 20, Josie Winner had 19 and Ella Mescher had 12. Emily Stubbs had five aces while Averi Wolf and Laney Hemmelgarn each had three. Kaitlyn Wolf had 66 assists,

Kyra Oldiges and Mescher each had five blocks while Averi Wolf and Dana Prenger each had three. Stubbs led the squad with 34 digs while Kaitlyn Wolf had 28 and Ivy Wolf had 26.

• Cross country

Sidney teams 2nd at Invitational

Sidney’s boys squad finished second out of 10 teams while its girls finished second out of six teams in the school’s invitational on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets’ boys squad had 53 points, 14 behind first-place Covington.

The team was led by Ian Bonifas with a time of 18:06, good for fifth place. Gavin Musser was sixth overall and ran a personal best time of 18:07. Grant Hoying followed closely behind in seventh with a personal best time of 18:11. Noah Schwepe ran a personal best time of 19:24 and was 16th. Kyle McKinney finished 24th in 20:05.

Sidney’s girls squad finished second with 78 points.

Mariana Kellner finished fifth with a personal best time of 22:36. She was followed by Montana Stephens who also ran a new personal best race with a time of 23:59, good for 17th place. Karla Vogelsang was 19th with a personal best 24:03. Camryn Smith finished 29th with a personal best time of 25:14. Nicole Siegel finished 31st with a time of 25:25.

Anna competes at Dublin Jerome Celtic Clash

Anna’s boys finished ninth out of 24 schools and girls finished 13th out of XX at the Dublin Jerome Celtic Clash on Saturday night in Dublin.

Hayden Schmidt led Anna’s boys by finishing 14th in 16:52. Lucas Smith was 19th in 17:05, Jacob Robinson was 77th in 18:04, Caleb Gaier was 84th in 18:09 and Collin Frilling was 87th in 18:11.

Bethany Alhauser led the girls squad by finishing 71st in 22:03. Kaylie Kipp was 74th in 22:07, Grace Bensman was 75th in 22:08, Breann Reaman was 89th in 22:39 and Hope Bixler was 98th in 22:51.

Botkins boys 1st at Versailles Tour de Sewer

Botkins’ boys finished first out of 13 schools at Versailles’ Tour de Sewer on Saturday. The Trojans had 54 points, 19 ahead of second-place Brookville.

Collin Watterson led Botkins by finishing third in 17:24. Alan Fullenkamp was 6th in 17:45, Keaton Schnippel was ninth in 17:54, Donovan Brown was 17th in 18:20 and Carter Pleiman was 21st in 18:32.

Versailles finished fourth. Jarrett Petitjean was 13th in 18:12, Jack Gehret was 23rd in 18:39, Alex Brewer was 29th in 18:49.6, Noah Shimp was 31st in 18:40 and Matt Cromwell was 37th in 19:09.

Versailles’ girls finished fourth out of 10 schools.

Madelyn Holzapfel was eighth in 22:09, Lauren Menke was ninth in 22:10, Hannah Bey was 19th in 22:37, Emma Peters was 23rd in 22:52 and Renea Schmitmeyer was 34th in 23:31.

Botkins had four girls compete individually. Emma Koenig was 12th in 22:16, Makenna Maurer was 37th in 23:42, Alaina Jutte was 44th in 24:12 and Liza Aslage was 82nd in 27:31.

Minster girls 9th in Centerville Saturday Night Lights

Minster’s girls squad finished seventh and Fort Loramie finished 21st out of 27 schools in the girls championship race in the massive Centerville Saturday Night Lights invitational on Saturday.

The Wildcats advanced to the championship race, which featured teams that qualified in Division I, II and three races earlier in the day. Hilliard Davidson finished first.

Gwen Meiring led the Wildcats by finishing 46th in 19:02. Ella Boate was 60th in 19:19, Mackenzie Bohman was 65th in 19:29, Mason Pohl was 84th in 19:46 and Taylor Roth was 91st in 19:52.

Ava Turner was Fort Loramie’s fastest runner. She finished 89th in 19:51. Liv Borchers was 104th in 20:06, Anna Detrick was 113th in 20:15, Claire Rethman was 114th in 20:17 and Danielle Eilerman was 120th in 20:21.

Russia’s girls finished 19th out of 36 teams in the girls “Varsity A” race. Becca Seger led the squad by finishing 37th in 20:24. Ella Hoehne was 52nd in 20:41, Sophie Francis was 152nd in 22:12, Anna Meyer was 157th in 22:15 and Kaylie McClenan was 182nd in 22:35.

Houston’s girls finished last out of 22 teams in the girls “Varsity B” race. Katrina Meiring was 114th in 24:56, Bailey Manton was 152nd in 26:01, Andrea Mantor was 178th in 27:21, Katelynn Rockwood was 184th in 27:38 and Libby Knapke was 195th in 28:52.

Minster’s boys were 15th out of 37 teams in the boys “Varsity A” race. Fort Loramie was 26th, Russia was 34th and Houston was 35th.

Alex Albers led Minster by finishing fourth in 16:30. Luke Barga was 34th in 17:19, Austin Felice was 76th in 17:49, Tyler Prenger was 144th in 18:29 and Devon Schultz was 186th in 18:48.

Colin Gasson led Fort Loramie by finishing 62nd in 17:37. Colten Gasson was 152nd in 18:33, Evan Luthman was 153rd in 18:33, Frank Rethman was 162nd in 18:36 and Jordan Drees was 174th in 18:41.

Aiden Shappie led Russia by finishing 157th in 18:34. Andrew DeLoye was 175th in 18:41, Sam York was 212th in 19:05, Jake Goubeaux was 224th in 19:11 and Zane Shappie was 246th in 19:26.

Blake Jacobs led Houston by finishing 41st in 17:27. Joseph Earl finished 196th in 18:54, Patrick Meiring was 240th in 19:20, Hunter Mowery was 256th in 19:29 and Justin Pollock was 259th in 19:30.

• Girls soccer

Springboro 4, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney.

Lima Senior 2, Botkins 1

The Trojans lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Botkins.

No statistics were reported.

• Boys soccer

Troy Christian 5, Lehman Catholic 1

The Cavaliers gave up four goals in the first half and couldn’t recover in a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney.

Elijah Jock scored Lehman’s lone goal on a long throw from Ethan Potts.

Springfield Emmanuel Christian 3, Fairlawn 1

The Jets lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Sidney.

No statistics were reported.

• Boys golf

Minster wins MAC tournament

Minster won the MAC tournament title on Saturday at Celina Lynx Golf Course after going 9-0 in Midwest Athletic Conference dual matches during the season.

The Wildcats finished with a team total of 311 at followed by Coldwater (333), Delphos St. John’s (336), St. Henry (340), Versailles (345), Fort Recovery (371), Parkway (387), Marion Local (390), New Bremen (405) and New Knoxville (421).

Coldwater’s Carson Muhlenkamp and Minster’s Grant Voisard and Grant Koenig each shot 77 to tie for medalist honors.

Muhlenkamp earned Player of the Year honors and was joined on the all-MAC first team by Voisard and Koenig. Versailles’ Connor VanSkyock and Minster’s Joseph Magoto and Jacob Wissman also each earned first team honors. Minster coach Jim Stubbs was named coach of the year.

Following Minster in the overall standings were St. John’s and Coldwater (28 points each), St. Henry (26), Versailles (22), Marion Local (14), Fort Recovery (12), Parkway (10), New Knoxville (4) and New Bremen (0).

• Girls golf

Versailles 2nd at MAC tournament

Versailles finished second in the Midwest Athletic Conference tournament on Saturday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

After going unbeaten in conference matches, St. Henry claimed the MAC tournament with a 360 team total followed by Versailles (380), Coldwater (411), Fort Recovery (414), New Bremen and Minster (425 each), Delphos St. John’s 469 and Marion Local (481).

St. Henry’s Ellen Naumann was medalist with a 79.

Naumann also earned player of the year honors and was joined on the all-MAC first team by New Bremen’s Sarah Parker, Minster’s Layne Voisard and Versailles’ Cayla Batten, Maddie Durham and Jayla Pothast.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Boys soccer

Botkins 14, New Knoxville 1

The Trojans won a home match on Friday night in dominating fashion on senior night.

Junior Zane Paul led Botkins with five goals while sophomore Xavier Monnin scored four. Senior Dean Butcher added two goals and an assist while junior Zack Ware and Justin Shuga along with sophomore Brendon Thompson each scored one.

Dishing out assists on the evening for the Trojans were juniors Dalton Lane (3), Nathan Schneider (2), sophomore Nathan Guckes (1) and freshman John Smock (3).

Sidney cross country teams 2nd at invitational

