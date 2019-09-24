Monday roundup: Botkins volleyball earns nonconference win

BOTKINS — Botkins earned a 25-17, 25-23, 25-17 nonconference victory over Huber Heights Wayne on Monday.

Paige Doseck led Botkins with 11 kills while Emma McName had eight kills and Meg Russell had four aces and 14 assists. Doseck had nine digs.

Lehman Catholic 3, Covington 0

Lehman Catholic swept Covington in nonleague play on Monday night, winning 25-9, 25-16, 25-18.

Lauren McFarland had 13 kills and 11 digs to lead the Cavaliers. Olivia Lucia had seven kills, four aces, four blocks and nine digs. Reese Geise had five kills, three blocks and two digs. Megan Carlisle had 12 assists and Caroline Wesner had nine assists.

New Knoxville 3, Jackson Center 0

The Tigers lost a nonconference match 25-19, 25-15, 25-20 on Monday in New Knoxville.

Deja Wells had nine kills and four blocks for Jackson Center. Katie Clark and six kills and Sarah Clark had four. Ava Winner had 14 digs while Ashley Mullenhour had 14 assists and eight digs.

Benjamin Logan 3, Riverside 1

The Pirates lost a nonconference match 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19 on Monday at Benjamin Logan.

Lauryn Sanford led the squad with nine kills. Sierra Snow had 14 assists and Allison Knight had 15 digs.

• Girls golf

For Loramie 2nd in tri-match

The Redskins came in second in a tri-match with Versailles and Arcanum on Monday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course. Versailles finished first with a 188 team score while the Redskins had 199.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with a 41. Rhese Voisard and Emily Pleiman each shot 51 and Aubrey Turner shot 56.

• Girls soccer

Fairmont 1, Sidney 1

The Yellow Jackets tied the Firebirds in a nonconference match on Monday in Sidney. Sidney’s goal was scored by MaKayla Dillinger on an assist from Lexee Brewer.

Anna 3, Northmont 0

The Rockets earned a nonconference win on Monday in Clayton.

Tanner Spangler scored two goals while Taylor Kauffmann scored one. Taylor Noll had three assists and Savanna Hostetler had seven saves.

Postponed: Coldwater at Botkins.

