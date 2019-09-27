Thursday roundup: Anna volleyball beats Houston 3-1

ANNA — Anna beat Houston 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 25-16 in a Shelby County Athletic League match on Thursday in Anna.

Macy Wiktorowski led the Rockets with 25 kills while Lauren Barhorst had 15. Mary Landis led the squad with 44 assists. Liz Michael had a team high 25 digs while Maggie Stiefel had 23, Wiktorowski had 22 and Landis had 19. Wiktorowski and Natasha York each had three block assists.

Mackenzie Wenrick and Catryn Mohler each had seven kills for the Wildcats. Wenrick had three aces. Alex Freytag led the squad with 23 assists while Megan Maier had 18 digs.

Sidney 3, Xenia 0

The Yellow Jackets earned a 25-21, 25-14, 26-24 Miami Valley League Valley Division win on Thursday in Xenia.

Darien McBride drilled 11 kills and four blocks and Anna Brady followed up with seven kills and two blocks. Faith Bockrath set up the offense with 17 assists and added six kills. Allie Stockton chipped in with three solo blocks.

Bockrath scrapped for 20 digs and Norah Houts and Abby Nuss followed up with 18 and 16, respectively. McBride and Nuss each landed two aces.

Fort Loramie 3, Jackson Center 1

The Redskins beat the Tigers 25-12, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19 in an SCAL match on Thursday in Fort Loramie.

McKenzie Hoelscher led Fort Loramie with 20 kills while Jada Dress had seven. Macy Imwalle and Taylor Ratermann each had four aces and Maya Maurer had 42 assists. Imwalle led the squad with 18 digs.

Deja Wells had nine kills for Jackson Center while Megan Argabright had six. Sarah Clark had three aces and Ashley Mullenhour and Ava Winner had 10 digs.

Lehman Catholic 3, Lima Perry 0

Lehman had little trouble with visiting Perry on Thursday, winning in a 25-9, 25-14, 25-7 sweep.

Reese Geise had nine kills, three digs and two blocks for the Cavaliers. Lauren McFarland had eight kills, 13 digs and four aces. Abby Schutt had seven kills, 12 digs and two blocks. Olivia Lucia had seven kills, 10 digs, three blocks and an ace. Caroline Wesner had 11 assists and Megan Carlisle had 10 assists.

Minster 3, Versailles 0

The Wildcats beat Versailles 25-22, 25-20, 25-21 in a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday in Minster.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 13 kills while Averi Wolf and Josie Winner each had seven. Kaitlyn Wolf had four aces and a team-high 29 assists. Averi Wolf had 16 digs, Kaitlyn Wolf had 12, Ivy Wolf had 11 and Emily Stubbs had 10. Ella Mescher and Ivy Wolf each had two blocks.

Versailles statistics were not reported.

New Bremen 3, Delphos St. John’s 0

The Cardinals earned a 25-10, 25-12, 25-9 MAC win on Thursday in Delphos. The squad had 25 aces in the victory.

Taylor Paul led the squad with eight kills. Diana Heitkamp had 12 aces, Macy Puthoff had five aces and five kills and Josie Reinhart had four aces and five kills. Kaylee Freund had four blocks and three kills. Claire Pape had 23 assists.

• Boys soccer

Sidney 6, Greenville 1

The Yellow Jackets earned a Miami Valley League victory on Thursday in Greenville.

No statistics were reported.

Jackson Center 5, Lehman Catholic 1

Lehman had a tough night Thursday in a Western Ohio Soccer League game.

“It was a frustrating game for the coaches and players today because we played well overall,” Lehman assistant coach Jake Emrick said. “The midfield was able to sting passes together to get the offense going but we could not convert. This was something Jackson Center did well. We were not aggressive defensively and they scored easy goals.”

Elijah Jock scored for the Cavaliers off of a far shot outside the 18-yard box. Goalkeeper Will Voisard recorded six saves, bringing his career total to 220.

Jackson Center statistics were not reported.

Cincinnati Christian 3, Fairlawn 0

The Jets lost a nonconference game on Thursday in Sidney.

No statistics were reported.

• Girls tennis

Lehman Catholic 4, Northridge 1

Lehman Catholic won two of the three matches played.

Angela Brunner won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles. Mary Lins lost 7-5, 7-5 at second singles and Taylor Reinke won 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) at third singles.

“It’s our fifth win of the season and our most wins in a season since 2013,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “Taylor (Reineke) hit the ball really aggressively in her first singles match of the season and Angela (Brunner) never let her opponent get into the match.

“Mary (Lins) moved up a spot to second singles and battled hard.”

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

