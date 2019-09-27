Football: Sidney can’t get going in 20-0 to Xenia

Due to lightning delays in the Sidney area on Friday night, only the Yellow Jackets’ game at Xenia was completed at press deadline. For area scores, visit sidneydailynews.com and look for the area football roundup, and read more in Tuesday’s print edition.

XENIA — Sidney sputtered on offense and was shutout for the second consecutive week in a Miami Valley League game on Friday.

Though the Yellow Jackets were largely able to contain Xenia’s triple-option rushing attack, the Buccaneers were able to move enough to earn a 20-0 victory at Doug Adams Stadium.

The loss drops Sidney to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in MVL Valley Division play. Xenia improves to 4-1 and 2-0, respectively.

Sidney was without starting running back E.J. Davis, who was injured last week against Piqua. Fellow sophomore Jaden Swiger started in his place.

Swiger was able to gain some yards and quarterback Ryan Dunham was able to complete some passes, but the Yellow Jackets were inconsistent on offense. They committed four turnovers, and Dunham was sacked for big losses on scrambles several times.

It’s the third low-scoring game for the squad, which scored 22 points and 34 points, respectively, in its first two games.

“They had a good game plan against us,” Sidney coach Adam Doenges said. “I thought we had a good game plan coming in but we had to make some adjustments. It just didn’t work. Their five front gave us some fits in the passing game. Their defensive ends were tall and lean, and getting some passes and screens, stuff that we’re good at, were tough to get going.

“We had to get some things going over the middle, but then they brought some good pressure, and we didn’t have time. When we did have time, we didn’t make some catches we probably should have made. It’s not one thing or the other, it’s just we’re not clicking like we were the first few weeks.”

One big mishap happened on the first play of the third quarter when Sidney was set to receive the opening kickoff.

Xenia recovered at Sidney’s 2-yard line and quarterback Brett Russell scored on the next play to extend the lead to 14-0 with 11:55 left in the third quarter.

“We had a pretty good halftime,” Doenges said. “We were in the game and the kids were feeling pretty good about themselves. We’re making adjustments and we’re making changes, and that’s just one of those things that happen. You go over things like that weekly, but it just happened. It’s obviously not the way you want to start the second half.”

A fumble by Swiger later ended a drive at midfield. The Yellow Jackets were able to get the ball deep in Xenia territory later in the third quarter after the Buccaneers fumbled a punt. Sidney lost 20 yards after that on a sack and had to punt.

“Jaden did a nice job this week with E.J. out,” Doenges said. “He had to be the workhorse. We repped some other kids this week, but he has the most experience to come in in a spot like this. He’s a big kid and a tough kid and has grown a lot in the first four or five weeks of the season. Hopefully we can get E.J. back next week, but Jaden’s going to continue to grow and be a good football player.”

The Buccaneers added late insurance when Kevin Johnson scored on a 29-yard run with 5:43 left in the fourth to boost the lead to 20-0 after a missed extra point.

Both teams struggled to get going on offense early as they combined for five first downs in the first quarter.

The Buccaneers found life late in the quarter, though, when Russell threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to Cole English with 21 seconds left to put the squad up 7-0. It was the first pass attempt of the game for the team and their first TD pass of the season.

Sidney drove into the red zone once in the second quarter but turned the ball over on downs. Xenia never got past Sidney’s 45 in the quarter.

“I thought we did some not things on defense,” Doenges said. “I don’t know what the yards ended up with, but they were rolling well over 300 yards a game, and I thought we were able to slow them. I thought our defensive staff did a nice job with what we wanted to do.”

The Yellow Jackets will resume MVL play next week when they return to Sidney Memorial Stadium to host Fairborn.

Jaden Swiger jumps over Xenia’s Camden Kenney during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_sid33X49.jpg Jaden Swiger jumps over Xenia’s Camden Kenney during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Darren Taborn breaks up a pass to Xenia’s Kevin Johnson during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_Sid5X3.jpg Darren Taborn breaks up a pass to Xenia’s Kevin Johnson during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Lathan Jones has a pass fly just out of reach as Xenia’s AJ Vaughn hits him hard from behind during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_Sid2X4.jpg Sidney’s Lathan Jones has a pass fly just out of reach as Xenia’s AJ Vaughn hits him hard from behind during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Ryan Dunham tosses the ball to Quamir Brown while playing Xenia at Xenia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_Sid19and1.jpg Sidney’s Ryan Dunham tosses the ball to Quamir Brown while playing Xenia at Xenia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Ryan Dunham runs the ball against Xenia at Xenia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_Sid19.jpg Sidney’s Ryan Dunham runs the ball against Xenia at Xenia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Ryan Cagle misses a catch while playing Xenia at Xenia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_Sid15.jpg Sidney’s Ryan Cagle misses a catch while playing Xenia at Xenia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Jacob Wheeler returns a turnover against Xenia at Xenia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_Sid14turnover.jpg Sidney’s Jacob Wheeler returns a turnover against Xenia at Xenia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Jaden Swiger runs against Xenia at Xenia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_33.jpg Sidney’s Jaden Swiger runs against Xenia at Xenia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Quamir Brown has a pass fly behind him while playing Xenia at Xenia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_Sid1missand27.jpg Sidney’s Quamir Brown has a pass fly behind him while playing Xenia at Xenia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Quamir Brown is pulled down by Xenia’s Chris Jones during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/09/web1_Sid1X27.jpg Sidney’s Quamir Brown is pulled down by Xenia’s Chris Jones during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Doug Adams Stadium in Xenia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 5 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES Due to lightning delays in the Sidney area on Friday night, only the Yellow Jackets’ game at Xenia was completed at press deadline. For area scores, visit sidneydailynews.com and look for the area football roundup, and read more in Tuesday’s print edition. Xenia 20, Sidney 0 F Anna 14, Marion Local 7 3Q Fort Loramie 56, Bradford 0 4Q Lehman Catholic 28, Ridgemont 6 3Q Minster 32, Parkway 0 H New Bremen 21, St. Henry 0 H Riverside 42, Marion Elgin 28 4Q Saturday game Versailles at Delphos St. John’s

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

