Football roundup: Fort Loramie cruises to 56-0 win over Bradford

BRADFORD — Fort Loramie had as easy a time with winless Bradford as anticipated in a Cross Country Conference game on Friday. The Redskins built a five-touchdown lead by halftime and cruised to a 56-0 victory to improve to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in CCC play.

The Redskins built a 15-0 lead in the first four minutes of the game before a lightning delay suspended play for nearly an hour. After play resumed, the squad quickly pulled away.

Nick Brandewie scored on an interception return soon after play resumed to increase the lead to 22-0, and the squad added two more TDs before halftime to increase the lead over 30 points and force a running clock to be used the entire second half.

The Redskins will look to keep their four-game winning streak rolling when they host Bethel (1-4, 1-2 CCC) next Friday.

Marion Local 17, Anna 14

The Rockets couldn’t hold on to a lead and lost a Midwest Athletic Conference showdown on Friday in Anna.

Riley Huelskamp scored on a 7-yard run in the third quarter to give Anna a 14-7 lead, but Grant Maier scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter to tie it and Alex Klosterman hit a 21-yard field goal to put the Flyers ahead.

It’s the first loss for Anna (4-1, 2-1 MAC), which had won its first four games with running-clock margins.

The Flyers had 381 yards of offense while Anna had 342. Huelskamp ran for 124 yards on 15 carries while Bart Bixler ran for 80 yards on 16 carries and completed 8-of-11 passes for 105 yards with one interception.

The Rockets will look to get back on the winning track next Friday when they travel to Versailles, which plays at Delphos St. John’s on Saturday.

A separate article with more information and photos from this game will be published by Sunday afternoon on sidneydailynews.com.

Lehman Catholic 42, Ridgemont 20

The Cavaliers scored the first two touchdowns of the game and pulled away from there in a Northwest Central Conference game on Friday.

No statistics have been reported yet.

The Cavaliers (2-3, 2-0 NWCC) will look to continue their winning streak when the host Marion Elgin (0-5, 0-2) next Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Minster 39, Parkway 7

The Wildcats pulled out to a 32-0 lead by halftime and didn’t have any problems in a MAC game on Friday in Rockford.

Jacob Niemeyer completed 10-of-12 passes for 212 yards with three touchdowns and also ran for 83 yards and one TD on two carries. Alex Schmitmeyer ran for 168 yards on 16 carries and scored two TDs. Trent Roetgerman led the team with five receptions for 153 yards and caught two TD passes.

Minster had 479 yards of offense and 19 first downs and held the Panthers to 204 yards and nine first downs.

Schmitmeyer scored the team’s first TD on a 35-yard run early in the first quarter, then Niemeyer threw a short TD pass to Bryan Falk late in the quarter. Niemeyer scored on an 88-yard run early run the third to increase the lead to 18-0. He followed with a 17-yard TD to Roetgerman with 9:34 left and then connected with Roetgerman on a 98-yard TD pass with 58 seconds left to boost the lead to 32-0 at halftime.

Schmitmeyer scored on an 8-yard run late in the third quarter to end the Wildcats’ scoring. Parkway scored its TD late in the fourth quarter.

Minster (4-1, 2-1 MAC) hosts Delphos St. John’s next Friday.

New Bremen 21, St. Henry 7

The Cardinals scored all their touchdowns in the first half and cruised from there to a MAC win on Friday in St. Henry.

Mitchell Hays ran for 148 yards and two TDs on 14 carries and completed 2-of-5 passes for 19 yards. Wyatt Dicke ran for 62 yards and one TD on six carries and Zach Bertke gained 58 yards on 13 carries.

Bertke led the team with eight tackles, including one for a loss. Hays and Dan Homan had 5.5 tackles each.

The Cardinals had 292 yards of offense and 12 first downs while St. Henry had 284 yards and 17 first downs.

Hays scored on a short TD run with 5:34 left in the first to put New Bremen ahead 7-0, then Dicke scored on a 37-yard run late in the quarter to increase the lead to two touchdowns. Hays scored on a 49-yard run late in the second quarter to boost the lead to 21-0.

The Redskins scored their lone TD early in the fourth quarter.

New Bremen (4-1, 2-1 MAC) hosts undefeated Coldwater next Friday.

Riverside 42, Marion Elgin 28

The Pirates bounced back from last week’s heartbreaking loss to Lehman Catholic with a NWCC victory on Friday in Marion.

Elgin overcame an early 14-0 deficit and led 22-14 early in the third quarter, but Riverside battled back. Kale Long threw a 25-yard TD pass to Levi Goodwin and then ran for a two-point conversion to tie the score. Long then threw a 36-yard TD pass to Dominic Slaven, and the extra point gave the Pirates a 29-22 lead.

Elgin scored early in the fourth quarter to pull within 29-28 after a missed two-point conversion, but Long scored on a 26-yard run with 8:20 left to push the lead to 36-28, then Kaden Burk scored on a 9-yard run late in the fourth to increase the lead 14 points after a missed extra point.

Long completed 12-of-19 passes for 201 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 68 yards and two TDs on 10 carries. Burk ran for 65 yards and two TDs on 14 carries while Godwin had two catches for 52 yards and scored one TD.

Ethan Burrows led the squad with 15 tackles, including one for loss. He also recovered three fumbles. Long had 13 tackles. Walker Whitaker had nine tackles and one fumble recovery. Landon Stewart and Godwin each had an interception.

Riverside had 339 total yards of offense.

“Proud of the guys for responding to adversity and finishing the game,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “We had a nice second half comeback, and I’m just proud of my team for finishing the game strong and getting the win.”

The Pirates (2-3, 1-1 NWCC) will host Hardin Northern (3-2, 1-1) next Friday.

Versailles at Delphos St. John’s

The Tigers will face the Blue Jays in a MAC game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Lehman Catholic, Riverside earn NWCC wins

WEEK 5 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES Xenia 20, Sidney 0 F Marion Local 17, Anna 14 F Fort Loramie 56, Bradford 0 F Lehman Catholic 42, Ridgemont 20 F Minster 39, Parkway 7 F New Bremen 21, St. Henry 7 F Riverside 42, Marion Elgin 28 F Saturday game Versailles at Delphos St. John’s

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

