Monday roundup: Lehman Catholic volleyball wins 8th straight

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic’s volleyball team earned its eighth consecutive victory with a 25-23, 25-13, 25-14 nonconference win over Houston on Monday in Sidney.

Olivia Lucia led the Cavaliers with 13 kills while Lauren McFarland had 12 and Reese Geise had seven. McFarland had seven aces and Abby Schutt had three. Caroline Wesner had 11 assists and Megan Carlisle had 10. McFarland had a team-high 15 digs while Schutt and Geise each had 12.

Mackenzie Wenrick led the Wildcats with five kills and Alex Freytag had a team-high 15 assists. Megan Maier had 10 digs and Mariah Booher had seven.

Fort Loramie 3, Benjamin Logan 0

The Redskins earned a 26-24, 26-24, 25-14 nonconference win at Benjamin Logan on Monday.

McKenzie Hoelscher led Fort Loramie with 21 kills while Ava Sholtis had 12 and a team-high three aces. Maya Maurer led the squad with 36 assists. Hoelscher, Jada Drees and Maurer each had two blocks. Macy Imwalle had 26 digs.

Anna 3, Wapakoneta 1

The Rockets earned a 25-19, 25-19, 13-25, 25-21 nonconference victory on Monday in Wapakoneta.

No statistics were reported.

Olivia Lucia https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_0905.jpg Olivia Lucia

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.