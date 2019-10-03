Wednesday roundup: Sidney volleyball secures MVL Valley Division title

SIDNEY — Sidney’s volleyball squad secured a Miami Valley League Valley Division title on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets won a home MVL game against West Carrollton 25-5, 25-15, 25-17 to improve to 12-8 overall and 11-5 in league play.

Fairborn was the only team in the division that had a chance to tie Sidney for the title, but its chances were erased on Wednesday with a 3-2 loss to Vandalia-Butler, which dropped its league record to 8-8 with two games to play.

It’s a historic title for the program, which never won a division title in 18 years in the Greater Western Ohio Conference. The squad and the other nine MVL members left the GWOC to reform the MVL this year.

Allie Stockton and Faith Bockrath each earned eight kills on Wednesday while Anna Brady followed with seven and Darien McBride had six. Bockrath set up the offense with 29 assists.

Norah Houts dominated the serving line, serving 25-of-25, and landed five aces. Abby Nuss added three aces. Nuss held down the defense with 17 digs and Bockrath picked up 16.

The title is the fourth MVL divisional championship fall sports teams at the school have secured in recent weeks. The girls tennis squad secured the Valley Division title in late September, while the boys golf and boys soccer teams have secured Valley titles in the last week.

• Girls tennis

Sidney’s Mays advances to districts

Sidney’s Kara Mays advanced to the Division I district tournament by advancing to a semifinal match in the D-I sectional tournament at Troy Community Park on Wednesday.

Mays was the No. 1 seed in the first singles bracket. After earning a first-round bye, she beat Piqua’s Izzy King 6-2, 6-4, Northmont’s Chikodi Ibe 6-1, 6-2 and Fairborn’s Caitlin Bowling 6-0, 6-0 to advance to a semifinal against Vandalia-Butler’s Priya Petty, which will be played Saturday in Troy.

Sidney’s Hailey New earned a first-round bye and beat Troy’s Danielle Robbins 6-0, 6-1 before losing to Petty 6-2, 6-1. Sidney’s Allison Fultz competed in the second singles bracket. After a first-round bye, Fultz beat Northmont’s Ada Haley 6-1, 6-1 and then lost to Piqua’s Alexa Knorr-Sullivan 7-2, 7-5.

In the doubles tournament, Sidney’s Jenna Allen and Jenna Grieshop lost 6-7 (7-5 set tiebreaker), 6-3, 10-5 (super tiebreaker) to Stebbins while Ireland Ike and Avery Shreves lost 6-2, 7-6 to Stebbins.

No matter where Mays finishes on Saturday, she’ll advance to the D-I district meet the following Thursday at the ATP Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason.

• Girls soccer

Sidney 9, West Carrollton 0

The Yellow Jackets earned a big MVL Valley Division win on Wednesday in West Carrollton.

Kyah Vondenhuevel, Khia McMillen, Jadah McMillen, Morgan Heckler, Lainie Fair, Katelyn Burden, Lexee Brewer, Lauren Barker and Makaya Dillinger each scored one goal.

Barker had three assists while Dillinger, Khia McMillen and Vondenhuevel each had two and Heckler had one.

Goalkeeper MaKaya Hurey had one save.

Lehman Catholic 2, Lima Central Catholic 0

Lehman Catholic earned a Western Ohio Soccer League win on Wednesday in Lima.

Rylie McIver had one goal and one assist. Lindsey Magoteaux had a goal and Ava Behr added an assist.

• Girls golf

Sidney season ends in D-I sectional meet

Sidney’s season came to an end in the Division I sectional meet on Wednesday at Yankee Trace Golf Course in Centerville.

The Yellow Jackets finished 17th out of 18 teams. The top four teams earn district berths.

The team set a program record with a 479 team score on 18 holes. Cheyanne Bolden tied a program record for best individual 18-hole score with a 112. Evie Schwepe had a 114, Lily Blosser shot 120 and Cassie Trudeau shot 144.

Versailles, Bolin’s season end

Versailles’ season ended in the D-II district meet at PipeStone Golf Course in Miamisburg, as did Fort Loramie’s Eva Bolin.

Versailles finished seventh out of 12 schools in the meet. The top two teams earned state berths.

The Tigers had a 394 team score. Maddie Durham led Versailles with an 88. Lindsay Cotner shot 98 and Cayla Batten and Jayla Pothast each shot 104.

Bolin, a sophomore, tied for eighth individually with an 85. Two players tied for first with a 76 to earn the district’s two individual state berths.

Sidney's Allie Stockton, left, spikes as West Carrollton's Jillian Malin defends during a Miami Valley League Valley Division game on Wednesday in Sidney. The Yellow Jackets secured the Valley Division title with a 3-0 victory over the Pirates combined with Fairborn's 3-2 loss to Vandalia-Butler.

Sidney’s Kara Mays earns district tennis berth

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

