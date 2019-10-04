College update: Heitkamp playing well at Northwestern Ohio

New Bremen High graduate Devon Heitkamp continues to have an outstanding season in volleyball at the University of Northwestern Ohio, which is 15-6 on the season after winning two and losing one since last week.

Heitkamp, who began her college career at Edison State in Piqua, had 19 kills in a 3-1 win over Michigan-Dearborn, and 10 kills in a 3-0 win over Siena Heights. She added five kills and two blocks in a 3-0 loss to Madonna.

On the season, Heitkamp is third for the Racers in kills with 214 and has a .254 attack percentage, best among the regulars. She also has 18 aces so far.

Paige Jones, New Bremen

Jones and her Michigan teammates weren’t very busy in the past week, having just one match, that one being at home against Ohio State.

Jones finished the 3-0 win with 14 kills, two aces and five digs.

She leads the team in kills with 143 and in ace serves with 16.

Michigan is now 9-3 overall.

Audrey Francis, Fairlawn

For the second consecutive week, Francis has been named the Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

She was selected after notching 18 digs against Indiana-Pennsylvania, and 14 digs against West Liberty, both wins for Wheeling Jesuit. And she had no serve reception errors.

She ran her season total for digs to 307, which is currently fifth in Division II. She is third in D-II in digs per set with an average of 6.53.

Francis was first-team All-Region last year and a third-team All-American.

Raquel Kessler, Jackson Center

Kessler and her Missouri-St. Louis teammates suffered their first loss of the season last week in a 3-1 match against Drury, but the team is still at 12-1 on the season.

In that match, Kessler, just a freshman, had eight kills, two solo blocks and six block assists.

The team bounced back to beat Southwest Baptist in its next match, and Kessler finished with 12 kills and a solo block.

On the season, she is third on the team in kills with 135, first in solo blocks with eight and first in total blocks with 40.

Whitney Pleiman, Russia

Pleiman has become one of Edison State’s top overall players this season, as evidenced by her performance in the past week.

She had three kills, 16 digs and three blocks in a win over Hocking, a near double-double of nine kills and 24 digs in a win over Miami-Hamilton, and three kills, 19 digs and two aces in a loss to Columbus State.

She raised her digs total on the year to an impressive 378, and leads the team in ace serves with 20.

Kaitlyn Sosby, Jackson Center

Sosby also plays at Edison and in the three matches in the past week, she had nine digs against Hocking, 10 against Miami-Hamilton and 12 against Columbus State.

It ran her dig total on the season to 167.

Edison is 8-9 on the year.

Arielle Snider, Sidney

Snider continues to contribute for defending national champion Owens Tech.

She had four kills in a win over Lincolnland Community College, seven kills and four blocks in a win over McHenry and four kills in a win over Illinois Central.

Kristin Langston, Versailles

Langston continues to play well defensively for the Ohio Northern volleyball team.

Last week, she had 15 digs in a win over Earlham, 16 digs against Muskingum, and eight more in a win over Hiram.

Tayler Doty, New Knoxville

Doty plays for the Sinclair Community College volleyball team, and is a key player on offense. She had nine kills in a win over Columbus State, 11 kills and two blocks in a win over Lorain County, and five kills and three blocks in a win over Terra State.

Danielle Barhorst, Minster

Barhorst also plays at Sinclair, and had six kills, two assists and three digs against Columbus State and five kills, four digs and two blocks against Lorain County.

• Cross country

Tami Groff, Versailles

Groff runs for Bluffton University and in last weekend’s All-Ohio Championships, she was fourth for Bluffton and 103rd overall out of 282 runners in 27:56.

Kaci Bornhorst, Minster

Bornhorst runs for the University of Dayton and helped the team to a first-place finish in the All-Ohio Championships by placing seventh for Dayton and 35th overall out of 147 runners in 23:28.3.

