Thursday roundup: Jackson Center volleyball beats Botkins 3-0

BOTKINS — Jackson Center earned a 25-10, 25-9, 25-4 Shelby County Athletic League victory over Botkins on the road on Thursday.

Katie Clark and Sarah Clark each had nine kills for the Tigers while Deja Wells had seven and Ashley Mullenhour had six. Kennedy Jackson had 10 assists and six aces and Mullenhour had seven assists. Ava Winner had seven digs.

Paige Doseck had six kills for the Trojans. Meg Russell had six assists and Emma Ewry had nine digs.

Fort Loramie 3, Anna 0

The Redskins clinched the outright SCAL title with a 26-24, 26-24, 25-21 win in Anna on Thursday.

“Anna made us earn every point tonight,” Fort Loramie coach John Rodgers said. “(Coach) Kelly (Zumberger) had them ready to play and we really had to reach deep in the first two sets to get the win.”

Maya Maurer had 34 assists and eclipsed 1,000 career assists in the victory. Kenzie Hoelscher led the squad with 16 kills while Marissa Meiring had 10, Marissa Meiring had 10, Ava Sholtis had seven and Jada Drees had five. Macy Imwalle had 25 digs.

Fort Loramie, which is ranked fifth in Division IV in the current state coaches association poll, is 18-2 overall and 11-0 in SCAL play with one game left. Russia is 7-2 in SCAL play with three games left while Anna is 7-4 with one game remaining.

Anna statistics were not reported.

Houston 3, Fairlawn 2

The Wildcats earned a 19-25, 28-26, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11 SCAL win on Thursday in Sidney.

Hannah Hollinger led Houston with eight kills while Allisen Foster had seven and Catryn Mohler and Mackenzie Wenrick had six apiece. Wenrick led the squad with four aces while Hollinger had two aces and two blocks. Alex Freytag had a team-high 30 assists. Megan Maier led the squad with 15 digs.

Jessie Abke led the Jets with 32 kills while Belle Brautigam had 11. Taylor Lessing had 53 assists and 20 digs, Lonna Heath had 22 digs and Brautigam had four blocks.

Miami East 3, Russia 1

The Raiders lost a nonconference game 14-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-19 on Thursday in Casstown.

No statistics were reported.

Lehman Catholic 3. Lima Temple Christian 0

The Cavaliers secured at least at share of the Northwest Central Conference title by beating Temple Christian 25-10, 25-14, 25-13 on Thursday in Lima.

Reese Geise led Lehman with 10 kills while Olivia Lucia had nine and Abby Schutt and Lauren McFarland each had five. McFarland, Lucia and Geise each had two aces. Megan Carlisle had nine assists and Lucy Behr had eight.

Pyper Sharkins and Lucia each had 12 digs while Schutt and McFarland each had 10. Lucia had three blocks and Schutt had two.

The Cavaliers, which are ranked 18th in D-IV in the most recent state coaches poll, are 16-4 overall and 7-0 in NWCC play. Riverside (10-7) is in second place in the NWCC with a 6-1 record and Marion Elgin (11-7) is third at 5-2.

New Knoxville 3, Minster 0

The Wildcats lost a Midwest Athletic Conference match 25-19, 25-15, 27-25 on Thursday in Minster.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with nine kills and two aces. Emily Stubbs had 16 digs while Wolf and Josie Winner each had 10. Kaitlyn Wolf had 19 assists.

New Bremen 3, Marion Local 0

The Cardinals won a home MAC game 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 on Thursday.

Josie Reinhart had 12 kills and three aces while Macy Puthoff had six kills and four aces and Taylor Paul had five kills and five aces. Kaylee Fruend had three blocks, Diana Heitkamp had 10 digs and Claire Pape had 27 assists and eight digs. The squad had 16 team aces.

Riverside 3, Upper Scioto Valley 0

The Pirates earned a 25-17, 25-11, 25-13 NWCC win on Thursday in De Graff.

Jenna Woods had eight kills, Alaina Heath had five kills and Sierra Snow had 10 assists. Lauryn Sanford led the team with eight digs.

Coldwater 3, Versailles 2

The Tigers lost a home MAC match 23-25, 29-31, 25-19, 25-21, 15-13 on Thursday.

No statistics were reported.

• Girls soccer

Anna 10, Delphos St. John’s 0

The Rockets clinched their third consecutive outright Western Ohio Soccer League title with a lopsided win on Thursday in Delphos.

Taylor Noll scored four goals for the Rockets while Taylor Kauffmann scored three and Mackensie Littlefield, Breelyn Berner and Taylor Poeppelman each scored one.

Kauffman had three assists while Chloe Baughman had two and Poeppelman had one. Goalkeeper Savanna Hostetler had two saves.

The Rockets are 12-0-1 overall and improved to 6-0-0 in WOSL play with the win.

Spencerville 5, Botkins 0

The Trojans lost a WOSL game on the road on Thursday.

No statistics were reported.

• Boys soccer

Botkins 6, Spencerville 0

The Trojans clinched their fifth consecutive outright Western Ohio Soccer League title with a big victory on Thursday in Botkins combined with Lima Temple Christian and Lima Central Catholic’s league losses on Thursday.

Zane Paul and John Smock each scored two goals while Zack Ware and Nathan Schneider each scored one. Conner Smock had two assists while Nathan Guckes, Paul and Xavier Monnin each had one.

Goalkeeper Carson Motter had one save.

Botkins (11-0-2) is 5-0-1 in WOSL play while Temple Christian, Central Catholic and Lehman Catholic are tied for second at 4-2-0.

Lehman Catholic 1, Lima Central Catholic 0

Senior Matthew McDonald scored Lehman Catholic’s only goal Thursday, and the Cavaliers made that stand up as they posted a WOSL victory over Lima Central Catholic on senior night in Sidney.

McDonald headed in a throw-in by Michael McFarland to give Lehman the win.

Springfield Northeastern 5, Fairlawn 2

The Jets lost a nonconference game on Thursday in Sidney.

No statistics were reported.

Jackson Center 4, Lima Temple Christian 1

The Tigers earned a WOSL win on Thursday in Lima.

No statistics were reported.

• Tennis

Greenville 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Lehman Catholic tennis team hosted senior night on Thursday to close out the regular season, falling to Greenville.

At first singles, Angela Brunner lost 6-2, 6-0. At second singles, Ann Deafenbaugh lost 6-2, 6-0. At third singles, Mary Lins lost 6-0, 6-0.

At first doubles, Liann Trahey and Taylor Reineke lost 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Macie Verdier and Madi Gleason lost 6-0, 6-1.

“We honored our two seniors, Angela and Ann, before the match. Angela played all four years for us, was a district qualifier as a junior and will be a four-year varsity letterwinner, and Ann played the last two years for us,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “It was a good year for us. We exceeded our expectations and ended up with five wins, our most since 2013.”

Lehman finished the season 5-14.

Fort Loramie clinches outright SCAL title

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

