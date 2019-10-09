Tuesday roundup: Russia closes regular season with win at Houston

HOUSTON — Russia clinched a second-place finish in the Shelby County Athletic League by beating Houston 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 on Tuesday.

It was the final regular season game for the Raiders, which finish 12-10 overall and 9-3 in SCAL play. The team finished one game ahead of third-place Anna (12-10, 8-4 SCAL) and two games ahead fourth-place Jackson Center (12-10, 7-5). Fort Loramie (20-2, 12-0) finished first.

Ashley Scott led Russia with 14 kills while Jessica York had 10, Kate Sherman had nine and Cece Borchers had eight. Sherman had four aces while Kendall Monnin had three. Miah Monnin had 34 assists. Kendall Monnin led the squad with 15 digs while Scott had eight.

Mackenzie Wenrick had six kills and two aces for Houston while Hannah Hollinger had four kills and two blocks. Alex Freytag had 17 assists. Mariah Booher led the team with six digs.

Houston (7-15, 3-9) finished fifth in the SCAL. Fairlawn (10-12, 2-10) was sixth and Botkins (5-17, 1-11) was seventh.

Tippecanoe 3, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday in Tipp City.

Darien McBride led Sidney with nine kills and Allie Stockton and Faith Bockrath each chipped in three. Stockton recorded a solo block while Cassidy Truesdale and Anna Brady each recorded a block assist. Bockrath set 57-of-57 and tallied 11 assists.

Abby Nuss had a team-high 18 digs and Bockrath hustled for 14. Truesdale served 11-of-11 and picked up 9-of-9 serve receives.

Fort Loramie 3, Botkins 0

The Redskins finished off an undefeated run in SCAL play with a 25-8, 25-9, 25-8 win over Botkins on Tuesday in Fort Loramie.

“The seniors wanted to be undefeated at home this year and they accomplished it,” Fort Loramie coach John Rodgers said. “I am very proud of those four tonight. It’s been a great year so far but we are definitely looking forward to the ‘second season’ (tournament) as we call it.”

McKenzie Hoelscher led the Redskins with six kills while Ava Sholtis had four. Macy Imwalle had five aces, Grace Rose had three and Taylor Ratermann had two. Maya Maurer had 19 assists.

Jackson Center 3, Fairlawn 0

The Tigers earned an SCAL victory with a 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 victory over Fairlawn on Tuesday in Jackson Center.

Deja Wells led Jackson Center with nine kills while Sarah Clark had seven and Shia Akers had five. Ashley Mullenhour had 13 assists and Kennedy Jackson had seven. Ava Winner had nine digs and Shia Akers had five.

St. Henry 3, Minster 0

The Wildcats lost 25-13, 25-9, 25-13 in a MAC game on Tuesday in St. Henry.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with six kills while Josie Winner had four. Averi Wolf had three kills and two aces. Kaitlyn Wolf led the squad with 13 digs while Emily Stubbs had a team-high 19 assists.

New Bremen 3, Fort Recovery 2

The Cardinals won a tough MAC contest 22-25, 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 18-16 on Tuesday in New Bremen.

Macy Puthoff led New Bremen with 18 kills while Kaylee Freund and Josie Reinhart each had 10 and Taylor Paul had nine. Diana Heitkamp led the squad with six aces while Paul had five. Claire Pape had 46 assists.

Puthoff and Fruend each had three blocks. Puthoff had a team-high 18 digs while Reinhart and Heitkamp each had 11.

Versailles 3, Delphos St. John’s 0

The Tigers won a MAC match 25-15, 25-11, 25-17 on Tuesday in Versailles.

No statistics were reported.

• Boys golf

Sidney season ends in district meet

Sidney’s season ended in the Division I district meet on Tuesday at Glenview Golf Course in Cincinnati.

The Yellow Jackets finished 15th out of 16 teams with a 369 team score. Lakota East finished first with a 300.

Trey Werntz led Sidney with an 85. Kaden Abbott shot 93, Mitchell Larger shot 96 and Ben Spangler shot 96. Werntz, Larger, Spangler and Brandan Rose are seniors.

“The boys did an amazing job this year and they should be proud of themselves,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “I am really going to miss this group of seniors. They achieved more than I could have imagined. When I look back to their sophomore year, they have grown so much. I really hope they had as much fun as I did.”

Larger also thanked Rob Fridley and Ashley Wilt for their work operating Shelby Oaks Golf Club and Sidney Moose, respectively.

• Girls soccer

Anna 9, Bethel 0

The Rockets earned a big nonconference win on Tuesday in Tipp City.

Taylor Kauffmann scored three goals while Taylor Noll scored two and Sarah Ham, Mackensie Littlefield, Amber Stewart and Ella Doseck each scored one. Kauffmann, Noll, Littlefield and Chloe Baughman each had one assist.

Goalkeeper Savanna Hostetler had six saves in the shutout, which was the 52nd of her career and ties her for first for career shutouts in OHSAA history.

Lehman Catholic 8, Delphos St. John’s 1

The Cavaliers earned a Western Ohio Soccer League victory on Tuesday in Sidney.

Lindsey Magoteaux had three goals and one assist for Lehman, while Ava Behr had two goals. Colleen O’Leary had one goal and two assists, Ella Black had one goal and one assist and Rylie McIver, Lyndsey Jones and Molly Greene each had one assist.

One goal was an own goal.

• Boys soccer

Tippecanoe 1, Sidney 0

The Yellow Jackets lost an MVL match on Tuesday in Tipp City. It was the final regular season game for Sidney, which finishes 8-5-3 overall and 5-3-1 in Miami Valley League play.

The Yellow Jackets secured the MVL Valley Division title last week.

The undefeated Red Devils’ lone goal came late in the first half. Goalkeeper Trey Werntz had 17 saves.

“Our boys showed a lot of fight,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “Tipp is extremely talented team and we probably played our best soccer tonight.”

Lehman Catholic 2, Lima Temple Christian 1

Lehman Catholic finished regular season play with a Western Ohio Soccer League win in Lima. The Cavaliers finish 9-6-1 overall with the win and 5-2-0 in WOSL play, good for either second or third place, depending on other remaining games.

Joshua George headed in a Michael McFarland throw-in for the first goal.

The game was tied 1-1 late in the second half when Abe Schmiesing scored off an Elijah Jock assist for the game winner.

Jackson Center 10, Fairlawn 1

The Tigers earned a Western Ohio Soccer League win on Tuesday in Sidney.

No statistics were reported.

Sidney boys golf season ends in D-I district meet

