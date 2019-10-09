Area football preview: Anna looking for another big MAC win

All games kick off on Friday at 7 p.m.

Running clock games have been the norm for Anna this season, and the squad will look for another one when they travel to Fort Recovery in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday.

The Indians (2-4, 1-3 MAC) have been scoring with the best of the MAC teams but have struggled on defense. Fort Recovery averages 328 yards and 24 points per game and allows an average of 301 yards and 27 points per game.

Fort Recovery junior quarterback Clay Schmitz leads the MAC with 1,362 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with five interceptions while RB Derek Jutte is sixth in the league with 525 rushing yards and two TDs.

The Rockets (5-1, 3-1), which are ranked No. 5 in Division VI in this week’s state Associated Press poll, average 391 yards and 41 points per game and allow an average 237 yards and 10 points per game.

Senior running back Riley Huelskamp continues to rank second in the MAC in rushing yards (843) and tied for first with 14 rushing TDs. Senior QB Bart Bixler has run for 593 rushing yards and 11 TDs and thrown for 618 yards and six TDs.

Fort Loramie at Tri-Village

Fort Loramie will look to keep rolling through the remainder of its Cross County Conference schedule when it travels to Tri-Village on Friday.

The Patriots (3-3, 2-2 CCC) have won two consecutive games since losing three straight games between Weeks 2 and 4, including a 42-6 win over winless Bradford last week. Tri-Village won 12-0 the previous week against Bethel — the same team Fort Loramie 59-0 last week.

The Redskins (5-1, 4-0) are ranked No. 7 in Div. VII in this week’s state AP poll.

Lehman Catholic at Hardin Northern

The Cavaliers will look for their fourth consecutive Northwest Central Conference win when they travel to Hardin Northern on Friday.

The Polar Bears (4-2, 2-1) scored three unanswered touchdown in the second half to rally and earn a win over Riverside last Friday. They average 340.3 yards and 31 points per game. Sophomore quarterback Nevin Robson has thrown for 969 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions while junior RB Owen Wetherill has run for 632 yards and 10 TDs.

Lehman (3-3, 3-0) kept rolling last Saturday with a 43-12 win over Marion Elgin. The Cavaliers average 323 yards and 24.8 points per game. Senior QB RJ Bertini has thrown for 1,266 yards and 13 TDs with nine interceptions and rushed for 341 yards and 4 TDs. Senior Brendan O’Leary leads the squad with 40 receptions for 773 yards with 11 TDs.

St. Henry at Minster

The Wildcats have beat MAC opponents with running-clock margins the last two weeks and will look to stretch that streak to three against St. Henry.

The Redskins (1-5, 1-3) are having their worst season in recent years. They lost 35-14 to Marion Local last Friday and have allowed an average of 349 yards and 34 points per game while only averaging 219 yards and 11 points per game.

Minster (5-1, 3-1), which is tied for seventh in Div. VI in this week’s state AP poll, averages 365 yards and 32 points per game and allows an average of 277 yards and 18 points per game. Senior RB Alex Schmitmeyer leads the MAC with 936 rushing yards and is tied for first with 14 rushing TDs. Senior QB Jacob Niemeyer is third in the conference with 887 passing yards and eight TDs with three interceptions.

New Bremen at Parkway

The Cardinals will look to bounce back from last week’s lopsided loss to Coldwater when they travel to Parkway on Friday.

The Panthers (2-4, 0-4) are winless since winning their two nonconference games, though they battled back and played Fort Recovery close in a 27-26 loss last week. They average 257 yards and 19 points per game and allow an average of 337 yards and 29 points per game.

New Bremen (4-2, 2-2) averages 317 yards and 26 points per game and allows an average of 207 yards and 25 points per game. Mitchell Hays ranks third in the conference with 675 rushing yards and fourth with 10 rushing TDs while Wyatt Dicke is 10th with 380 rushing yards and five TDs.

Riverside at Waynesfield-Goshen

The Pirates will look to bounce back after losing a seven-point halftime lead in a 28-14 loss to Hardin Northern last week.

Waynesfield-Goshen (5-1, 2-1 NWCC) suffered its first loss of the season at Lima Perry last week with a 40-14 defeat. The Tigers average 37.5 points per game.

Riverside (2-4, 1-2) averages 307 yards and 20 points per game. Junior QB Kale Long leads the team in rushing (832 yards, 8 TDs) and passing (559, 4).

Marion Local at Versailles

The Tigers will look to avoid another lopsided loss when they host Marion Local this Friday.

The Flyers (5-1, 4-0 MAC) are the top ranked D-VII team in this week’s state AP poll. They’ve won four straight since losing at Columbus Bishop Watterson in Week 2, including a 17-14 win over Anna two weeks ago. They average 327 yards and 30 points per game and allow an average of 214 yards and 10 points per game.

Versailles (3-3, 2-2) couldn’t keep up in a 42-7 loss to Anna last week. The Tigers average 304 yards and 24 points per game and allow an average of 270 yards and 25 points per game. Senior QB Ryan Martin has thrown for 868 yards and six TDs while Landon Henry has rushed for 369 yards and two TDs.

Lehman Catholic travels to improved Hardin Northern

