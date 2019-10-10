Wednesday roundup: Sidney girls soccer secures MVL Valley Division title

SIDNEY — Sidney’s girls soccer team secured the school’s fifth Miami Valley League Valley Division championship of the fall sports season with a 5-0 win over Greenville on Wednesday.
Khia McMillen scored three goals for Sidney while Kyah Vondenhuevel and Lexee Brewer each scored one. Vondenhuevel, MaKayla Dillinger and Lauren Barker each had one assist. Goakleeper MaKayla Hurey had one save.
The Yellow Jackets, which handed Tippecanoe its first league loss on Monday, finish regular-season play with an 8-6-2 overall record and 6-2-1 conference record. The Yellow Jackets finished with a one-game lead over Fairborn, which beat them 2-1 on Aug. 21. The two squads will face off in a tournament game on Monday in Fairborn.
The championship is latest of what has been a successful season for Sidney in the first year of the reformed MVL. The school along with nine others left the Greater Western Ohio Conference this summer to reform the MVL.
The girls tennis squad and boys golf secured the Valley Division titles in late September, while the boys soccer and volleyball teams secured Valley titles in the last week.
• Volleyball
Greenville 3, Sidney 0
The Yellow Jackets lost their Miami Valley League and regular-season season finale 25-20, 25-13, 25-16 on Wednesday in Greenville.
Faith Bockrath led the offense with nine kills and tallied 15 assists. Darien McBride earned eight kills and had two block assists. Anna Brady added four kills and two block assists. Cassidy Truesdale tallied four block assists.
Sydni Boshears and McBride each served an ace. Abby Nuss led the defense with 16 digs and Bockrath added nine.
Junior defensive specialist Abby Nuss became the program’s single-season digs record holder on Tuesday. She now has 343 digs, which bests the previous record of 325, which was set by Ashley Doak in 2012.
Sidney finishes regular season with a 12-10 overall record and 11-7 MVL record. The squad finished in first place in the MVL Valley Division, one game ahead of Fairborn.
The Yellow Jackets will start tournament play on Oct. 17 at Centerville High School against the winner of a first-round match between Xenia and Stebbins. They beat both the Buccaneers and Stebbins twice by 3-0 scores in MVL play in regular season.