College update: Another big week for Pleiman at Edison State

Russia High School graduate Whitney Pleiman was brilliant on defense for the Edison State Community College volleyball team in two matches this week.

The defensive specialist finished with 40 digs in a 3-1 loss to the Heidelberg junior varsity team, and followed that up with 49 digs in a 3-2 loss to Lorain County Community College.

The totals upped her season total in digs to 467, or 7.78 digs per set this season.

She also has a team-high 23 service aces so far for the Chargers (9-12).

Arielle Snider, Sidney

Snider continues to be a key player as a freshman for defending national champion Owens Tech in Toledo.

In action since last week, she had 11 kills and four blocks, including one solo, in a 3-1 win over Catawba, six kills and five blocks in a win over Northern Virginia Community College, and four kills in a 3-0 loss to Wallace State CC.

She now has 27 kills and a .332 hitting percentage for the 27-4 team. She also has 14 solo blocks and 39 total blocks.

Paige Jones, New Bremen

Jones had another excellent week for Michigan.

She had 16 kills and five digs in a 3-0 win over Maryland, and 19 kills and six digs in a 3-0 win over Ohio State.

On the season she leads the Wolverines with 178 kills for an average of 3.63 kills per set, which ranks her fifth in the Big Ten Conference.

She also has 49 ace serves, which puts her 13th in the conference.

Michigan is 11-3 on the year.

Devin Heitkamp, New Bremen

Heitkamp continued her outstanding play at Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

She had 10 kills and two aces in a 3-2 loss to Lawrence Tech, 14 kills in a 3-1 win over Rochester, and 17 kills on .333 hitting in a 3-2 win over Lourdes.

She is second on the team in kills at 255 and third on the team with 21 ace serves.

UNOH is 17-7 on the year.

Raquel Kessler, Jackson Center

Kessler helped the Missouri-St. Louis volleyball team keep its outstanding season going.

In a 3-0 win over William Jewell, she had 13 kills, three digs and two blocks, and against Rockhurst, she finished with 11 kills, six digs and three blocks.

She is third on the team with 110 kills and leads the team with a .390 hitting percentage, eight solo blocks and 41 total blocks. She also has 53 digs so far this season.

The team is now 14-3.

Kaitlyn Sosby, Jackson Center

Sosby is on the Edison State volleyball team, and she finished with 18 digs in a match against Lorain County, running her season total to 185.

Audrey Francis, Fairlawn

Francis ran her season dig total to 378 for 12-3 Wheeling Jesuit with three more strong games since last week.

She had 24 against Fairmont State in a 3-1 win, and 25 against Frostburg State and 22 against Ohio Dominican in a pair of 3-0 victories.

Kenzie Schroer, New Knoxville

Schroer played well for Wheeling Jesuit in three matches.

She had six kills and 10 digs in the win over Fairmont State, five kills and six digs against Frostburg, and six kills and 10 digs against Ohio Dominican.

She now has 134 digs on the season.

Tayler Doty, New Knoxville

Doty had a good week in volleyball at Sinclair, finishing with six kills against Loraine County and four against Miami-Hamilton.

She is third on the team with 150 kills and third on the team with 33 blocks, including eight solos.

• Football

Devan Rogers, Sidney

Rogers is a defensive lineman for the University of Toledo, and in last week’s win over Western Michigan, he was credited with three assisted tackles.

Toledo is now 4-1.

Owen Smith, Lehman Catholic

Smith got in on a tackle in Dayton’s easy win over Jacksonville last week.

He’s a redshirt freshman for the Flyers.

