Thursday roundup: Anna’s Savanna Hostetler becomes state shutouts leader

ANNA — Anna senior Savanna Hostetler became the state’s career shutouts leader in the Rockets’ 5-0 victory over Wapakoneta on Thursday.

Hostetler had seven saves in the shutout, which was the 53rd of her career. She had tied the previous state record in a 9-0 win against Bethel on Tuesday. The previous record holder was Chagrin Falls’ Katie Carson, who had 52 shutouts between 1994 and 1997.

Taylor Noll scored three goals in the win while Taylor Kauffmann scored two. Kaufmann, Kiplyn Rowland and Ashley Bertke each had one assist.

It was the final regular-season game for Anna, which finishes with a 14-0-1 overall record. The Rockets were undefeated in Western Ohio Soccer League play and won their third consecutive league title.

Anna will start tournament play this Thursday at home against the Graham vs. Benjamin Logan winner.

Lehman Catholic 2, Waynesville 2

In a matchup of the top two seeds in the Division III Dayton sectional, Lehman Catholic played to a tie at Waynesville on Thursday.

Lindsey Magoteaux gave Lehman a 1-0 lead in the early going off an Ella Monnin assist, but Waynesville scored the next two goals. Lyndsey Jones scored off an Ava Behr assist to make the final 2-2.

The Cavaliers close the regular season at 12-1-2. They will open tournament play at home this Thursday against the Indian Lake vs. Springfield Northeastern winner.

• Boys soccer

Botkins 2, Lima Central Catholic 0

The Trojans clinched their fifth outright Western Ohio Soccer League title with a victory on Thursday in Lima.

Zach Ware and Denton Homan each scored one goal for the Trojans. Xavier Monnin had one assist. Goalkeeper Carson Motter had one save.

It was the final regular-season game for Botkins, which finishes 13-0-2 overall and 6-0-1 in league play. The squad will open tournament play on Tuesday at home against Carlisle.

Jackson Center 8, New Knoxville 3

The Tigers earned a WOSL win in Jackson Center on Thursday in their final regular-season game. They finish 9-5-2 overall and 5-1-1 in WOSL play, good for second place behind Botkins.

No statistics were reported.

Jackson Center will open tournament play on Tuesday at home against Springfield Catholic Central.

Spencerville 5, Fairlawn 0

The Jets lost their regular-season finale on Thursday in Sidney and finish 0-12 overall.

No statistics were reported.

The squad will open tournament play next Saturday on the road against Botkins vs. Carlisle winner.

• Volleyball

Minster 3, Parkway 2

The Wildcats won their regular-season finale with a 25-23, 25-22, 15-25, 21-25, 15-11 Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Thursday at Parkway.

Ivy Wolf led Minster with 10 kills while Averi Wolf had nine and Dana Prenger had seven. Kaitlyn Wolf had a team-high three aces and 36 assists. Averi Wolf and Ivy Wolf each had three blocks. Emily Stubbs led the squad with 30 digs while Ivy Wolf had 22 and Ava Sharp had 18.

Minster finishes 14-8 overall and 3-6 in MAC play, good for seventh place. The squad will open tournament play on Tuesday at home against Waynesfield-Goshen.

New Bremen 3, Coldwater 2

The Cardinals secured a share of the MAC title with a 25-16, 25-23, 16-25, 21-25, 15-13 victory on Thursday in Coldwater. It’s the program’s fourth MAC championship.

Macy Puthoff and Josie Reinhart each had 15 kills while Taylor Paul had six and Ashton Heitkamp had five. Claire Pape led the squad with 39 assists. Puthoff, Heitkamp and Fruend each had three blocks. Diana Heitkamp led the squad with 19 digs.

New Bremen finishes 21-1 overall and 8-1 in MAC play. The squad ties St. Henry (20-2) for first place in the conference.

The Cardinals will open postseason play this Thursday against the Ridgemont vs. Kalida winner.

Riverside 3, Hardin Northern 0

The Pirates won their regular-season finale with a 25-21, 25-10, 25-21 Northwest Central Conference win at Hardin Northern on Thursday.

Jenna Woods led the squad with 12 kills. Lauryn Sanford had 16 assists and Allison Knight had 10 digs.

Riverside finishes 14-7 overall, good for second place behind Lehman Catholic. It will open tournament play next Saturday against the Franklin-Monroe vs. Mechanicsburg winner.

Fort Recovery 3, Versailles 1

The Tigers lost their regular-season finale in a 19-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-16 defeat at Fort Recovery on Thursday.

No statistics were reported.

Versailles finishes 9-10 overall and 2-7 in MAC play, good for eighth place. It will open tournament play this Thursday against Bethel at Brookville High School.

• Girls tennis

Sidney’s Mays loses in districts

Sidney’s Kara Mays’ season ended in the first round in a Division I district singles match on Thursday in Mason. Mays lost 6-0, 6-2 to Princeton’s Brooklyn Bowen.

Savanna Hostetler https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_4787-4.jpg Savanna Hostetler

New Bremen volleyball earns share of MAC title

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.