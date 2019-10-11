Football roundup: Huelskamp becomes Anna career rushing leader

SIDNEY — Anna senior Riley Huelskamp became the school’s all-time leading rusher as the squad earned another running-clock victory by beating Fort Recovery 53-20 on the road on Friday.

Huelskamp ran for 281 yards on 21 carries and scored four touchdowns in the win. He has 4,137 career rushing yards with the performance and surpasses 2015 graduate and current Ohio Northern running back Christiaan Williams, who had 3,972 career rushing yards.

Kamren Steward caught a 72-yard pass from Bart Bixler to give Anna a 7-0 lead. After the Indians tied it 7-7, Huelskamp ran for TDs of 62 and 21 yards before the end of the quarter to give the Rockets a 21-7 lead. Bixler then scored on a 1-yard and 31-yard run in the second quarter to boost the lead to 34-7.

Huelskamp added a short TD run in the second quarter and a 10-yard TD run in the third, and Jeffrey Richards caught a 13-yard TD pass from Bixler in the third.

Bixler completed 8-of-10 passes for 130 yards with two TDs and one interception. He ran for 59 yards on eight carries. Steward led the squad with four receptions for 87 yards.

The Rockets had 480 yards of offense while Fort Recovery had 344.

Anna (6-1) will host undefeated Coldwater in a Midwest Athletic Conference showdown next Friday. The Rockets are 4-1 in MAC play while Coldwater is 5-0.

Fort Loramie 47, Tri-Village 6

Nate Meyer scored three touchdowns in the first half to help the Redskins amass a big early lead on their way to a Cross County Conference win on Friday in New Madison.

Fort Loramie scored two touchdowns in the first 64 seconds of the game, then Meyer added three TD runs before the end of the half, which helped give the team a 47-0 halftime lead. Max Hoying also scored on a TD run in the first half, and the team blocked a punt for a safety.

It’s the third consecutive CCC victory by a running-clock margin for the Redskins (6-1, 5-0 CCC), which have won six straight since opening the season with a loss at Minster. Fort Loramie will host Mississinawa Valley next Friday.

Hardin Northern 21, Lehman Catholic 0

The Cavaliers couldn’t stop Hardin Northern’s running attack in a Northwest Central Conference loss on the road on Friday.

Hardin Northern’s Owen Wetherill rushed for two touchdowns and caught a third. Weherill rushed for 135 yards on 24 carries and caught a 16 yard pass for paydirt.

Lehman (3-4, 3-1 NWCC) will host Waynesfield-Goshen next Friday.

Minster 45, St. Henry 7

The Wildcats took a 42-0 lead by halftime and cruised to a big MAC win on Friday in Minster.

Jacob Niemeyer completed 9-of-14 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 43 yards and one TD on six carries while Alex Schmitmeyer ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Trent Roetgerman caught four passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns.

Minster had 366 yards of offense while St. Henry had 148. Phil Trzaska led Minster with 5.5 tackles, four of which were for loss. Adam Ketner and Johnny Nixon each recovered fumbles and Schmitmeyer intercepted one pass.

Bryan Falk was 6 for 6 on extra points for Minster and capped the team’s scoring with a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter.

The Wildcats (6-1, 4-1 MAC) will travel to Marion Local next Friday.

New Bremen 40, Parkway 18

After a slow start, New Bremen ran away late to earn a big MAC win on Friday in Rockford.

Zach Bertke ran for 81 yards on 11 carries for the Cardinals while Mitchell Hays ran for 66 yards and one TD on 16 carries and Wyatt Dicke ran for 59 yards and 1 TD on seven carries. Kyle Tenkman also ran for a TD and finished with 36 rushing yards on two carries and Trevor Bergman also ran for a TD.

Hays threw a 32-yard TD pass to Dan Homan in the first quarter and a 34-yard TD pass to Homan in the second quarter to give the team a 14-0 lead at halftime. The Panthers scored first in the third quarter to pull within eight points, but Tenkman ran for a TD in late in the third and Dicke ran for a TD early in the fourth to increase the lead to 27-6 and put the game away.

New Bremen had 339 yards of offense while Parkway had 280. Hays’ two TD passes were his only completions on seven attempts. He finished with 66 passing yards.

The Cardinals improve to 4-2 for the season and 2-2 in the MAC. They’ll host Versailles next Friday.

Riverside 6, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

The Pirates scored in the first half and held on from there to earn an NWCC win on Friday at Waynesfield-Goshen.

Riverside (3-4, 2-2 NWCC) hosts Upper Scioto Valley next Friday.

Marion Local 38, Versailles 7

The Tigers couldn’t keep up with Marion Local in a MAC game on Friday in Versailles.

Versailles (3-4, 2-3 MAC) travel to New Bremen next Friday.

Riley Huelskamp https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_4714-2.jpg Riley Huelskamp

Fort Loramie blows out Tri-Village

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 7 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES Troy 19, Sidney 7 F Anna 53, Fort Recovery 20 F Fort Loramie 47, Tri-Village 6 F Hardin Northern 21, Lehman Catholic 0 F Minster 45, St. Henry 7 F New Bremen 40, Parkway 18 F Riverside 6, Waynesfield-Goshen 0 F Marion Local 38, Versailles 7 F

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.