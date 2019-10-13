Weekend roundup: Anna boys, Fort Loramie girls win SCAL cross country meet

Teams are determined by race results in SCAL meet. The top seven runners are first team, while those who finish eighth through 14th area second team.

BOTKINS — Anna’s boys cross country squad and Fort Loramie’s girls squad each earned Shelby County Athletic League titles by finishing first in the league’s championship meet on Saturday in Botkins.

Anna’s boys finished first with 36 points, just ahead of second-place Botkins, which had 44. Fort Loramie was third, Houston was fourth, Russia was fifth, Jackson Center was sixth and Fairlawn was seventh.

Fort Loramie’s girls ran away with the title by sweeping the top five spots to finish with 15 points. Russia was second with 61, Anna was third and Houston was fourth. Botkins, Jackson Center and Fairlawn did not have enough runners to have team scores.

Anna sophomore Lucas Smith finished first in the boys race in 16:36 while teammate Hayden Schmidt was second in 16:37. The rest of the team’s top five runners included Jacob Robinson, Caleb Gaier and Nick Fry. Robinson finished fourth in 17:02, Gaier finished 11th in 17:41 and Fry finished 18th in 18:05.

Botkins’ Collin Watterson finished third in 16:48. Alan Fullenkamp finished sixth in 17:15, Keaton Schnippel finished 10th in 17:37, Donovan Brown finished 12th in 17:44 and Carter Pleiman finished 13th in 17:45.3. Elliot Goubeaux finished 14th in 17:45.5 to earn a spot on all-SCAL second team.

Colten Gasson led Fort Loramie by finishing ninth in 17:31. Colin Gasson was 16th in 17:47, Frank Rethman was 21st in 18:23.6, Jordan Drees was 22nd in 18:26 and Evan Eilerman was 26th in 18:38.

Houston’s Blake Jacobs finished fifth in 17:06. Hunter Mowery was 17th in 18:01, Ethan Davis was 27th in 18:41, Patrick Meiring was 30th in 18:48 and Justin Pollock was 32nd in 18:59.1.

Nick Caldwell led Russia by finishing 15th in 17:45.5. Andrew DeLoye was 19th in 18:08, Jonathan Bell was 20th in 18:23.3, Jake Goubeaux was 29th in 18:47 and Zane Shappie was 33rd in 18:59.3.

Jackson Center’s Christopher Elchert was seventh in 17:19. Kellen Reichert was eighth in 17:22, Xavier Esser was 40th in 19:16, Ethan Pohlschneider was 58th in 20:04 and Alex Glick was 69th in 21:00.

Fairlawn’s Jonah Brautigam finished 24th in 18:32. Dominic Davis was 31st in 18:51, Jordan Henman was 45th in 19:32, Cade Allison was 49th in 19:37 and Levi Barthauer was 51st in 19:43.

Fort Loramie sophomore Liv Borchers finished first in the girls race in 19:50. It’s the second consecutive year she’s won the race.

Fort Loramie’s Ava Turner finished second in 19:59 while Claire Rethman was third in 20:01, Danielle Berning was fourth in 20:10 and Anna Detrick was fifth in 20:13. Danielle Eilerman finished seventh in 20:22 to earn a spot on all-SCAL first team, while Corynn Heitkamp (ninth, 20:38), Caitlyn Gasson (11th, 20:56) and Angel Rodriguez (12th, 21:16) earned sports on all-SCAL second team.

Becca Seger led Russia by finishing sixth in 20:15. Ella Hoehne was 14th in 21:35, Sophie Francis was 17th in 22:02.3, Kaylie McClenan was 26th in 22:38 and Anna Meyer was 27th in 22:44.

Grace Bensman led Anna by finishing 13th in 21:31. Bethany Althauser was 16th in 21:55, Kayleigh Kipp was 22nd in 22:23, Reagan Paulus was 30th in 23:07 and Breann Reaman was 31st in 23:30.

Ava Knouff led Houston by finishing eighth in 20:28. Katrina Meiring was 39th in 24:52.1, Libby Knapke was 43rd in 25:08, Katelynn Rockwood was 47th in 25:53 and Bailey Mantor was 50th in 26:03.

Botkins’ Emma Koenig earned a spot on all-SCAL second team by finishing 10th in 20:55. Alaina Jutte, Liza Aslage and Makenna Maurer also competed individually. Jutte finished 21st in 22:12, Aslage finished 24th in 22:32 and Maurer finished 25th in 22:35.

Two runners competed individually for Fairlawn. Myla Cox finished 15th in 21:49 and Jocelyn McDonald finished 18th in 22:02.

Four runners competed individually for Jackson Center. Jasci Baum was 45th in 25:38, Jesci Baum was 54th in 27:40, Ariana Gross was 55th in 27:41 and Lennon Wise was 59th in 35:35.

Sidney boys, girls earn MVL Valley titles

Sidney’s boys and girls squad both finished first out of five teams in the Miami Valley League Valley Division in the league race on Saturday in Sidney to earn divisional titles.

The Yellow Jackets’ girls finished fourth out of 10 teams overall while the boys finished sixth out of 10 teams.

The girls squad had 123 points, seven behind third-place Piqua. Troy finished first with 39 and won the overall MVL title and Miami Division title.

Mariana Kellner led Sidney by finishing 26th in 22:08. Nicole Siegel finished 32nd with a personal record of 22:22, Montana Stephens finished 33rd in 22:23, Karla Vogelsang finished 37th in 22:36 and Sage Steinke finished 40th in 22:40.

The boys squad had 164 points. Tippecanoe finished first with 24 and won the overall MVL title and Miami Division title.

Gavin Musser led Sidney by finishing 26th in 17:33, a personal record. Grant Hoying was 38th with a personal record of 18:06, Ian Bonifas was 41st in 18:20, Noah Schwepe was 53rd in 19:00 and Aidan Tangeman was 59th in 19:21.

The titles are the sixth and seventh Valley Division titles fall sports teams at Sidney have claimed this season. The school has won seven of eight divisional titles awarded to this point. Sidney’s girls tennis and boys golf teams won Valley Division titles in late September while its volleyball, boys soccer and girls soccer teams clinched Valley titles earlier this month.

Minster boys, girls 1st MAC meet

Minster’s boys and girls cross country teams each won Midwest Athletic Conference titles in the conference meet on Saturday at Coldwater.

The squad’s boys team was first with 37 points while Versailles was second with 71. New Bremen finished fifth with 140.

Minster’s Alex Albers finished first overall in 16:22. Luke Barga was fourth in 17:04, Austin Felice was fifth in 17:14, Joseph Slonkosky was 13th in 17:47 and Tyler Prenger was 16th in 18:02.7.

Matt Cromwell led Versailles by finishing 11th in 17:38. Jarrett Petitjean was 12th in 17:43, Jack Gehret was 14th in 17:58, Noah Shimp was 20th in 18:16 and Alex Brewer was 21st in 18:17.

Landin Boyle led New Bremen by finishing 15th in 18:02.1. Zach Ashman was 29th in 18:49, Patrick Bernhold was 44th in 19:20, Cole Powers was 46th in 19:26.2 and Jonathan Zimpfer was 47th in 19:26.7.

Minster’s girls squad finished first with 21 points, well of ahead of second-place Delphos St. John’s, which had 100. Versailles finished fifth and New Bremen finished seventh.

Minster’s Gwendolyn Meiring finished first overall in 18:43. Ella Boate was second in 18:44, Taylor Roth was fourth in 19:01, Mackenzie Bohman was fifth in 19:25 and Cameo Ceadarleaf was ninth in 20:21.

Madelyn Holzapfel led Versailles by finishing 18th in 21:11. Lauren Menke was 20th in 21:14, Maria Mangen was 26th in 21:36, Hannah Bey was 29th in 21:42 and Delaney Barga was 38th in 21:58.

Madison Cordonnier led New Bremen by finishing 15th in 21:02. Alayna Thieman was 16th in 21:03, Lily Rindler was 33rd in 21:46, Tess Lane was 48th in 22:33 and Jessica Fledderjohann was 51st in 22:45.

Lehman Catholic competes at NWCC meet

Lehman Catholic’s boys squad finished fifth out of five teams in the Northwest Central Conference meet on Saturday at Upper Scioto Valley.

The top six runners in each race earned all-NWCC recognition.

The Cavaliers finished fifth with 107 points. Waynesfield-Goshen finished first with 37.

Christian Goettemoeller led Lehman by finishing 15th in 20:44. Alex Vanderhorst was 21st in 21:31, Hezekiah Bezy was 23rd in 22:07, Scott Petersen was 28th in 22:57 and Wyatt Jackson was 36th in 24:10.

Lehman had four girls compete individually, and two earned all-NWCC recognition. Agnes Schmiesing finished third in 24:00 while Maggie Bezy finished fourth in 24:08. Sophia Flood finished ninth 25:33 and Colleen O’Leary finished 11th in 26:04.

Riverside had two girls compete individually. Janessa Magato was 21st in 29:45 and Amerra Huston was 24th in 32:14.

• Girls soccer

Urbana 2, Botkins 0

The Trojans lost a nonconference game on Saturday in Urbana.

Botkins finishes regular-season play 3-13 overall and 1-5 in Western Ohio Soccer League play, good for sixth place out of seven teams. The squad opens tournament play on Monday at Miami East.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

ALL-SCAL CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS Boys First team Lucas Smith, So., Anna Hayden Schmidt, So., Anna Collin Watterson, So., Botkins Jacob Robinson, Jr., Anna Blake Jacobs, Sr., Houston Alan Fullenkamp, Jr., Botkins Christopher Elcher, Sr., Jackson Center Runner of the Year: Lucas Smith Second team Kellen Reichert, Fr., Jackson Center Colten Gasson, So., Fort Loramie Keaton Schnippel, Fr., Botkins Caleb Gaier, Sr., Anna Donovan Brown, Jr., Botkins Carter Pleiman, Fr., Botkins Elliot Goubeaux, Sr., Botkins Girls First team Olivia Borchers, So., Fort Loramie Ava Turner, Fr., Fort Loramie Claire Rethman, So., Fort Loramie Danielle Berning, Sr., Fort Loramie Anna Detrick, So., Fort Loramie Becca Seger, Jr., Russia Danielle Eilerman, Jr., Fort Loramie Runner of the Year: Olivia Borchers Second team Ava Knouff, So., Houston Corynn Heitkamp, Jr., Fort Loramie Emma Koenig, Jr., Botkins Grace Bensman, Fr., Anna Ella Hoehne, So., Russia Myla Cox, So., Fairlawn Bethany Althauser, So., Anna Teams are determined by race results in SCAL meet. The top seven runners are first team, while those who finish eighth through 14th area second team.

