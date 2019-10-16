Tuesday roundup: Sidney opens tournament with 5-4 win over Belmont

SIDNEY — Michael Koester made Sidney’s fifth penalty kick in a shootout in a Division I sectional opener on Tuesday to lift the squad to a 5-4 victory over Dayton Belmont.

The squads were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and neither scored after two extra periods, resulting in the shootout.

The Bison made their first shot, and Sidney’s Josh Webster made a shot to tie it 2-2. Sidney goalkeeper Trey Werntz had a save on Belmont’s second penalty kick, and Belmont’s goalkeeper did the same on a kick by Jaden Humphrey to keep the score tied.

The Bison scored on their third attempt, and Jalen Hudgins scored after to tie it 3-3. Belmont scored on its fourth attempt, and Carson Taylor hit a shot to tie it 4-4. Belmont missed its fifth attempt, and Koester hit the game winner.

The Bison scored in the first half and led 1-0, but Austin Kennedy scored a goal for Sidney in the second half off a misplayed shot by Belmont’s goalkeeper to tie it up.

“Belmont played very well against us,” Sidney coach Jamie Fridley said. “I tip my hat to them. They were a well-organized and coached team.”

No. 9 seed Sidney (9-5-3) advances to face No. 3 Springboro in a sectional final on the road on Saturday.

Botkins 11, Carlisle 0

The Trojans started postseason play with a big victory in a Div. III sectional opener on Tuesday in Botkins.

Zack Ware scored four goals while Zane Paul and Xavier Monnin each scored two and Conner Smock, Nathan Schneider and Dean Butcher each scored one. Smock had three assists and Denton Homan and Monnin each had one.

Botkins (14-0-2), which is the No. 1 seed in the D-III North sectional, advances to face No. 27 Fairlawn in a sectional final on Saturday in Botkins. The Trojans beat the Jets 9-0 in Western Ohio Soccer League play on Sept. 12.

Lehman Catholic 3, Miami Valley 1

Lehman Catholic won a Div. III sectional opener on Tuesday in Sidney.

After a scoreless first half, Miami Valley took a 1-0 lead early in the second half.

But Lehman took control from there. Ethan Potts tied it four minutes later, and Matthew McDonald and Mikkel Alvarez added late goals for the Cavaliers off assists from Joshua George and Diego Fernandez.

The No. 8 seed Cavaliers (10-6-1) advance to face No. 11 Jackson Center in a sectional final on Saturday morning at Lehman. Lehman lost 5-1 to the Tigers in WOSL play on Sept. 26.

Jackson Center 3, Springfield Catholic Central 1

The Tigers earned a Div. III sectional opener victory on Tuesday in Jackson Center. No statistics were reported.

Jackson Center, the sectional’s No. 11 seed, advances to face No. 8 Lehman Catholic in sectional final on Saturday morning in Sidney. The Tigers beat Lehman 5-1 in WOSL play on Sept. 26.

• Volleyball

Arcanum 3, Houston 0

The Wildcats lost a Division III sectional opener 25-5, 25-8, 25-17 on Tuesday in Brookville.

Mackenzie Wenrick led Houston with four kills while Allisen Foster had two kills and one ace. Alex Freytag had nine assists. Foster led the squad with 10 digs while Freytag had nine and Megan Maier had seven.

Houston finishes 7-16 overall.

Jackson Center 3, Newton 0

The Tigers started tournament play with a 25-7, 25-5, 25-21 victory in a Div. IV sectional opener on Tuesday in Covington.

Deja Wells and Shia Akers each had eight kills for No. 4 seed Jackson Center while Elizabeth Hickey and Sarah Clark each had five. Kennedy Jackson had 11 assists and Ava Winner had 13 digs.

The Tigers (13-10) advance to face No. 6 Yellow Springs (18-1) in a sectional final on Saturday in Covington.

Fort Loramie 3, Triad 0

The Redskins earned a 25-6, 25-14, 25-7 win in a Div. IV sectional opener on Tuesday in Troy.

Ava Sholtis and McKenzie Hoelscher each had 10 kills for No. 1 seed Fort Loramie while Alyssa Wrasman had five. Jadyn Puthoff served 20-of-22 with three aces and Taylor Ratermann had three aces. Maya Maurer led the squad with 35 assists. Macy Imwalle had 10 digs and Ratermann had nine.

The Redskins advance to face No. 23 Dayton Jefferson in a sectional final on Saturday in Troy.

Russia 3, Tri-County North 0

The Raiders earned a 25-14, 25-16, 25-7 win in a Div. IV sectional opener on Tuesday in Troy.

Jessica York and Ashley Scott each had 12 kills for No. 3 Russia while Kate Sherman had seven kills and three aces. Miah Monnin had 25 assists and three aces and Kendall Monnin led the squad with five aces. Ava Daniel had a team-high 10 digs.

The Raiders advance to face No. 18 Bradford in a sectional final on Saturday in Troy.

Minster 3, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

The Wildcats earned a 25-11, 25-11, 25-16 victory in a Div. IV sectional opener on Tuesday in Minster.

Ella Mescher and Ava Sharp each had five kills for Minster while Averi Wolf had four. Kaitlyn Wolf, Ivy Wolf and Sharp each had two aces. Jayden Clune led the squad with 12 assists. Emily Stubbs had a team-high 11 digs.

The No. 4 seed Wildcats advance to face No. 6 Arlington in a sectional final on Thursday in New Bremen.

Michael Koester https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_5633-9.jpg Michael Koester

Lehman Catholic, Jackson Center set for rematch

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.