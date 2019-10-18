College update: Francis earns MEAC defensive player of the week honors again

Fairlawn graduate Audrey Francis is making a habit of earning Mountain East Conference accolades this season in her junior year with the Wheeling Jesuit volleyball team.

The former standout was named the MEC Defensive Player of the Week for the third time in the last four weeks, this time for her efforts in a pair of wins for Wheeling over Notre Dame of Ohio and Urbana University.

She finished with 24 digs in the 3-1 win over Notre Dame and added 20 more in a 3-0 win over Urbana.

In the process, Francis went over 2,000 digs in her Wheeling career, becoming only the second player in school history and just the third ever in the MEC to reach that figure.

She now has 422 digs this season, putting her first in the conference. Her 6.59 digs per set also leads the league.

Kenzie Schroer, New Knoxville

Schroer is also a member of the Wheeling Jesuit volleyball team, and in the win over Notre Dame-Ohio, she had 13 digs to go with three kills. She added eight digs in the win over Urbana, giving her 155 for the season.

Cassie Meyer, Jackson Center

Meyer is the third former area player on the Wheeling volleyball team, and she had 12 digs in the win over Urbana, bringing her season total to 190.

Whitney Pleiman, Russia

Pleiman continued her excellent play for the Edison State volleyball team this past week.

She had 18 digs to go with six kills in a 3-0 win over Rio Grande, 11 digs and four kills in a loss to Heidelberg’s JV team, and 30 kills in a tough loss to Sinclair Community College. The scores in that one were 26-24, 26-24, 25-23.

She now has 555 digs on the season.

Kaitlyn Sosby, Jackson Center

Sosby is also playing well at Edison.

In the win over Rio Grande, she had five kills and 13 digs, then followed that up with 14 digs against Heidelberg and 17 digs against Sinclair.

She has 258 digs this season.

Danielle Barhorst, Minster

Barhorst had seven kills and two blocks to help to a win over Edison this week.

She now has 85 kills, 88 digs and is tied for third on the team with eight solo blocks.

Sinclair is 20-5 on the season.

Raquel Kessler, Jackson Center

Kessler helped Missouri-St. Louis to wins No. 16 and 17 in 19 matches this season with her play this past week.

A freshman, Kessler had 15 kills and eight total blocks in a 3-1 win over Southern Indiana, and six kills and a solo block in a 3-0 win over McKendrick.

She is fourth on the team in kills with 131 and first in hitting percentage at .401. She also leads the team with 10 solo blocks and 60 total blocks.

Arielle Snider, Sidney

Snider is a freshman playing for defending junior college national champ Owens Tech, and had six kills in a win over Cuyahoga Community College and nine in a 3-1 win over Columbus State this past week.

She ran her season kill total to 145, and leads the team with a .354 attack percentage.

She is also is third on the team with 17 solo blocks.

Owens is 32-4 overall, including 14-0 in the conference.

Paige Jones, New Bremen

Jones had another good week for Michigan. She finished with seven kills and two aces in a 3-1 loss to Nebraska, which was a final four team a year ago, and added 13 kills and seven digs in a 3-1 win over Iowa.

She leads the team with 198 kills and a 3.84 hitting percentage, is second with 20 aces, and is third in digs with 125.

Michigan is 12-4, including 5-1 in the Big Ten.

Devon Heitkamp, New Bremen

Heitkamp led Northwestern Ohio to a 3-0 win over Concordia this week with a double-double of 13 kills and 10 digs.

She is second on the team with 268 kills, and leads the team with 20 solo blocks.

The Racers are 18-7 overall.

• Cross country

Tristin Freistuhler, Houston

Freistuhler is a freshman runner in cross country at Findlay, and in the Fast Cats Classic last weekend in Owensboro, Ky., he was second for Findlay and 64th overall in 27:52.

Molly Kearns, Russia

Kearns is a senior member of the women’s cross country team at Wright State, and she competed in the Wilmington Invitational last week. She finished fifth for Wright State in 18:34.2.