College update: Sidney grad Bowser back in action for Northwestern

Sidney graduate Isaiah Bowser missed some playing time at Northwestern the past three weeks due to injury, but he returned for last Friday night’s home football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

And even though things didn’t go well for the Wildcats in a 52-3 loss, Bowser still had a good game at running back for the home team. He carried the ball 16 times in the game and finished with 65 yards for an average of 4.1 per carry.

• Volleyball

Paige Jones, New Bremen

Jones had two strong games for the Michigan volleyball team last week.

She had 16 kills, eight digs and three blocks in Michigan’s losing effort against Penn State, and followed that up with 12 kills on a .364 hitting percentage and five digs in a 3-0 win over Rutgers.

Jones now has 226 kills for the Wolverines (14-5), along with 138 digs, 23 blocks and 24 ace serves.

Devon Heitkamp, New Bremen

Heitkamp was outstanding in three matches for Northwestern Ohio in Lima.

She had 13 kills in a loss to Aquinas, seven kills in a 3-0 win over Cornerstone, and added 14 kills with a .520 hitting percentage in a 3-0 win over Indiana Institute of Technology.

It brought her kill total on the year to 302, second on the team, and she also has 22 aces so far.

UNOH is now 20-4 on the season.

Audrey Francis, Fairlawn

Francis helped Wheeling Jesuit to three more wins this past week with her defense.

She had eight digs in a 3-0 win over West Virginia Wesleyan, 18 in a 3-0 win over Davis and Elkins, and 17 in a 3-1 win over Malone. She now has 447 digs for the 19-4 Wheeling squad, which is ranked No. 19 in the nation.

Cassie Meyer, Jackson Center

Meyer also had a good week for Wheeling Jesuit, led by a double-double of 11 kills and 13 digs in the win over Malone.

She also had six kills and 11 digs in the win over Davis and Elkins, and now has 150 kills and 208 digs on the season.

Kenzie Schroer, New Knoxville

Schroer is the third former county/area standout playing for Wheeling and in action this past week, she had 26 digs in the three matches, led by 11 against Davis and Elkins. She now has 170 digs on the season, and leads Wheeling in ace serves with a dozen.

Raquel Kessler, Jackson Center

Kessler had a big game for Missouri-St. Louis in a 3-1 win over Northern Michigan this week, finishing with 10 kills and six blocks, including one solo. She also had three solo blocks to go with four kills in a match against Ferris State.

On the year, she has 148 kills, which is third on the team, along with 66 digs, and a team high 14 solo blocks. Her 59 total blocks also leads the team, which is now 18-3 on the year.

Kristin Langston, Versailles

Langston had seven digs and three ace serves for Ohio Northern in a 3-1 win over John Carroll. She also had nine digs in a 3-2 win over Heidelberg.

Northern is 21-4 and ranked No. 11 in the nation.

Whitney Pleiman, Russia

Pleiman and her Edison State teammates were busy this week, with three matches.

She had 21 digs in a loss to Owens, 42 in a win over Lorain County, and 14 digs and four kills in a win over Terra State. She raised her dig total on the year to an impressive 632 for an average of 7.6 per set. She also has 77 kills.

Edison is 11-17 on the season.

Kaitlyn Sosby, Jackson Center

Sosby is also on the Edison volleyball team and in action this week, she had 15 digs against Owens Tech, 19 in the win over Lorain County, and 12 against Terra State.

She has 304 digs on the season.

Tayler Doty, New Knoxville

Doty played well for Sinclair Community College this week, highlighted by her performance against Clark State in a 3-1 win. In that one, she had 12 kills and finished with an impressive .647 hitting percentage.

She also had eight kills and five digs in a win over Cuyahoga CC, and nine kills in a win over Lakeland CC.

Sinclair is 23-7 and Doty now has 187 kills on the season and 41 total blocks.

Danielle Barhorst, Minster

Barhorst also played well in Sinclair’s three matches since last week, finishing with 21 kills in all, led by nine against Lakeland and eight against Clark State.

She now has 112 kills this season.

• Cross country

Tami Groff, Versailles

Groff runs for Bluffton University, and in the Inter-Regional Rumble at Oberlin Saturday, she turned in her best showing this season when she placed fifth for Bluffton and 92nd overall out of 159 runners in 26:33.

Kaci Bornhorst, Minster

Bornhorst runs for the University of Dayton women’s team and in the Pre-Nationals in Terre Haute,Ind., last weekend, she was sixth for UD and 113th overall out of 169 runners in 23:23.

Isaiah Bowser https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_Kyle-Kelley-2019-08-29-17-34-30-25-Isaiaah-Bowser.jpg Isaiah Bowser