Football: Late field goal dooms Sidney in 23-21 loss to Stebbins

SIDNEY — Sidney rallied in the second half of its senior night game on Friday but couldn’t hang on in a Miami Valley League contest against Stebbins.

The Indians kicked a late field goal and sealed it with a series of sacks on the Yellow Jackets’ last two drives to earn a 23-21 victory at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

Gage Fosberg kicked a 22-yard field goal with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter to put the Indians ahead 23-21. Sidney (3-6, 2-4 MVL Valley) had two drives after that, but junior quarterback Cedric Johnson was sacked several times in both drives, the last of which resulted in a turnover on downs with less than a minute left.

Sidney will finish the season on Friday at Greenville. The Yellow Jackets have beat the Green Wave the last three seasons to earn the Little Brown Jug, the traveling trophy the winner of the matchup earns each year.

Sidney struggled early in the first half and had several penalties that wiped out big plays. But the squad battled back and took the lead in the fourth quarter.

Stebbins led 14-7 at halftime and extended its lead on the first drive of the third quarter. After getting new life after a Sidney player collided with Stebbins’ kicker on a punt attempt, the Indians scored several plays later on a 4-yard TD run by Marvelous Rutledge. Sidney blocked the extra-point attempt, but Stebbins had a 20-7 lead.

The Yellow Jackets responded on their next drive. After Johnson threw a 27-yard pass to senior receiver Ryan Cagle on a fourth down to move the ball inside the 5-yard line, E.J. Davis ran in from three yards out two plays later to cut the lead to 20-14 with 4:10 left.

The Indians (3-6, 2-4) turned the ball over on downs at Sidney’s 30-yard line with 54 seconds left in the third, and the Yellow Jackets quickly scored.

After Johnson ran 20 yards up the middle, Davis scored on the next play on a 13-yard TD run in which he took a handoff, ran right toward the home sideline and dove into the end zone. Senior kicker Hallie Truesdale made the extra point to give Sidney a 21-20 lead with 11:23 left in the fourth.

Stebbins quickly drove into Sidney’s red zone and stalled, but Gage Fosberg kicked the go-ahead field goal to end the drive.

The Yellow Jackets went three-and-out and punted with about five minutes left, and the Indians then did the same and punted to Sidney’s 23 with 3:04 left. The Yellow Jackets lost yardage on the drive and turned the ball over on downs after a sack on fourth down.

Sidney went three-and-out on the first drive of the game, and Stebbins quickly scored. After a couple of long passes, sophomore quarterback Nate Keller scrambled 13 yards for a touchdown to give the squad a 7-0 lead with 8:04 left in the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets scored on their next drive when senior receiver Lathan Jones caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Johnson. Two false start penalties pushed the extra-point attempt to the 20-yard line, but Truesdale made the kick to tie it 7-7.

Jones intercepted a pass from Keller and had a return for a touchdown negated by a penalty. The squads then traded punts until late in the second quarter, when the Yellow Jackets blocked a 38-yard field goal attempt and took over on downs with just under two minutes left.

Johnson was hit while throwing on a play, and Stebbins recovered at the 2 with 28.6 seconds left. The Indians scored 15 seconds later on a 5-yard TD pass from Keller to Kelby Cox to take a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Sidney’s Cedric Johnson passes under pressure during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_4455.jpg Sidney’s Cedric Johnson passes under pressure during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Cam Vordemark brings down Stebbins’ Marvelous Rutledge during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_4134.jpg Sidney’s Cam Vordemark brings down Stebbins’ Marvelous Rutledge during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s E.J. Davis has the ball stripped by Stebbins’ Aiden Jones during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_4503.jpg Sidney’s E.J. Davis has the ball stripped by Stebbins’ Aiden Jones during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s E.J. Davis is brought down by Stebbins’ Bradyn Pennington during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_4637.jpg Sidney’s E.J. Davis is brought down by Stebbins’ Bradyn Pennington during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Zane Snider, left, blocks to give E.J. Davis room to run during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_4601.jpg Sidney’s Zane Snider, left, blocks to give E.J. Davis room to run during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Devin Taborn forces Stebbins’ Nate Keller out of the pocket during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_4528.jpg Sidney’s Devin Taborn forces Stebbins’ Nate Keller out of the pocket during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s E.J. Davis runs during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_4501.jpg Sidney’s E.J. Davis runs during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Lathan Jones runs during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_4479.jpg Sidney’s Lathan Jones runs during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Lathan Jones pushes away Stebbins’ Emory McKammy during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_4413-1.jpg Sidney’s Lathan Jones pushes away Stebbins’ Emory McKammy during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Lathan Jones comes down with an interception during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_4360.jpg Sidney’s Lathan Jones comes down with an interception during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s E.J. Davis is brought down by Stebbins’ Zane Cline during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_4277.jpg Sidney’s E.J. Davis is brought down by Stebbins’ Zane Cline during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Darren Taborn runs during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_4249.jpg Sidney’s Darren Taborn runs during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Clay Carter, bottom, and Ryan Cagle, top, bring down Stebbins’ Marvelous Rutledge during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_4200-1.jpg Sidney’s Clay Carter, bottom, and Ryan Cagle, top, bring down Stebbins’ Marvelous Rutledge during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Lathan Jones intercepts a ball meant for Stebbins’ Dalton Mason during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/10/web1_DSC_4358.jpg Sidney’s Lathan Jones intercepts a ball meant for Stebbins’ Dalton Mason during a Miami Valley League game on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney can’t rally after late Stebbins field goal

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

WEEK 9 AREA FOOTBALL SCORES Stebbins 23, Sidney 21 F Anna 49, Coldwater 28 F Fort Loramie 55, Twin Valley South 0 F Lehman Catholic 21, Upper Scioto Valley 6 F Minster 42, Versailles 20 F New Bremen 41, Delphos St. John’s 13 F Lima Perry 42, Riverside 32 F

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.